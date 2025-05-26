AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY - 8 Actors Who Could Play The MCU's Ghost Rider In Multiverse Saga Finale

There have been rumblings for years about Ghost Rider making his MCU debut, but they've heated up this week. Marvel Studios is reportedly looking to cast the role for Avengers: Doomsday, introducing Earth-616's Spirit of Vengeance.

We expected some new characters to debut here alongside all those returning fan favourites, and Johnny Blaze should be near the top of the Russo Brothers' list. The question now, though, is who should play the anti-hero?

In this feature, we've singled out some actors we believe would be the right fit for Ghost Rider in the MCU. There are a couple of familiar faces, and others we don't necessarily think you'll expect to see (sorry, but Keanu Reeves and Norman Reedus haven't made the cut).

You can see who we think should play the MCU's Ghost Rider by hitting the "Next"/"View List" buttons below.



8. Gabriel Luna

Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. was initially envisioned as being part of the MCU, explaining why the first couple of seasons were so closely tied to what was happening in theaters. Eventually, a divide grew, and the series did its own thing by becoming increasingly standalone.

Is it MCU canon? That's a debate for another day, but a highlight in the series came when Gabriel Luna played Robbie Reyes, a.k.a. Ghost Rider. The show indicated that Johnny Blaze is out there somewhere, making it easy for Avengers: Doomsday to bring both characters into play here.

Gabriel Luna has impressed in FUBAR and The Last of Us, so why not give him a second chance next year? We do want to see the classic Ghost Rider too, but let's not do Robbie a disservice by acting as if he doesn't exist.

