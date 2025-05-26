AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY - 8 Actors Who Could Play The MCU's Ghost Rider In Multiverse Saga Finale

There have been rumblings for years about Ghost Rider making his MCU debut, but they've heated up this week. Marvel Studios is reportedly looking to cast the role for Avengers: Doomsday, introducing Earth-616's Spirit of Vengeance.
We expected some new characters to debut here alongside all those returning fan favourites, and Johnny Blaze should be near the top of the Russo Brothers' list. The question now, though, is who should play the anti-hero?
In this feature, we've singled out some actors we believe would be the right fit for Ghost Rider in the MCU. There are a couple of familiar faces, and others we don't necessarily think you'll expect to see (sorry, but Keanu Reeves and Norman Reedus haven't made the cut).
8. Gabriel Luna
Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. was initially envisioned as being part of the MCU, explaining why the first couple of seasons were so closely tied to what was happening in theaters. Eventually, a divide grew, and the series did its own thing by becoming increasingly standalone.
Is it MCU canon? That's a debate for another day, but a highlight in the series came when Gabriel Luna played Robbie Reyes, a.k.a. Ghost Rider. The show indicated that Johnny Blaze is out there somewhere, making it easy for Avengers: Doomsday to bring both characters into play here.
Gabriel Luna has impressed in FUBAR and The Last of Us, so why not give him a second chance next year? We do want to see the classic Ghost Rider too, but let's not do Robbie a disservice by acting as if he doesn't exist.
7. Paul Mescal
After impressing as Gladiator II's lead last year, a superhero movie arguably feels like the logical next step for Paul Mescal. Unfortunately, the actor doesn't appear too keen on the genre, so if Marvel Studios wants him to play Ghost Rider, it'll take some convincing.
If Mescal's work in Aftersun and All of Us Strangers is any indication, he'd bring some gravitas to this role and make Johnny Blaze more than just a badass on a motorbike.
That is a big part of who the Spirit of Vengeance is. However, to do right by this character, Marvel Studios must explore the psychological toll that making a deal with the devil has had on Johnny.
6. Joel Edgerton
Why isn't Joel Edgerton on our screens more? He's an actor who never fails to impress, even if it's with a minor role like the one we saw him take on in Disney+'s Obi-Wan Kenobi when he returned as Owen Lars.
Edgerton has starred in big projects like that, Apple TV+'s Dark Matter, and Exodus: Gods and Kings, so it's not as if superhero fare is beneath him. If it's a case of waiting for the right character to come along, Ghost Rider may be the perfect fit.
It's easy to picture Edgerton having fun with this washed-up motorcycle stunt performer who suddenly finds himself forced to collect souls for the devil (especially if this iteration has been doing Mephisto's bidding for years).
5. Aldis Hodge
Aldis Hodge remains a fan-favourite choice to play the MCU's T'Challa, but if recent reports are anything to go by, Marvel Studios hopes to cast a younger actor as the new Black Panther.
Having done his best with the material he was given in Black Adam, Hodge bounced back from Hawkman with an impressive lead performance in the Cross TV series. He's clearly ready to lead a franchise, and Ghost Rider is as good a choice as any.
Nicolas Cage had fun as Johnny Blaze but when he wasn't transformed, the actor never felt overly formidable in the role. Hodge would be a badass, scary Spirit of Vengeance who we'd love to watch lay waste to his foes.
4. Alexander Skarsgård
Despite often being fan-cast in various Marvel and DC roles, Alexander Skarsgård has yet to enter either universe. The True Blood alum's leading man status was hurt by The Legend of Tarzan, though The Northman was able to put him back on the right track.
Why Ghost Rider? Well, for starters, Skarsgård looks like he'd have no trouble convincing us he was once a motorcycle stunt performer. And, at 6'4", this supernatural anti-hero would tower over his foes.
It's his performance in Infinity Pool which has earned him a place here, though. If Skarsgård brings that same manic energy to Johnny Blaze, the end result would be a take on this character that we're sure fans would be happy with (he's also proven his comedic chops in Murderbot).
3. Ryan Gosling
Ryan Gosling is another actor who has never dipped his toes into a Marvel or DC property. Despite that, The Fall Guy and La La Land star has expressed an interest in playing Ghost Rider, earning the approval of Kevin Feige in the process.
Landing the Barbie actor as the MCU's Johnny Blaze would give a Ghost Rider reboot the credibility it needs to be a must-see for audiences. Crucially, it would go a long way in putting the character back on the map.
How much Gosling would be willing to commit to is another matter, though the fact he's set to star in Shawn Levy's Star Wars: Starfighter movie suggests he's reached a stage in his career where he wants to have fun. He's also rumoured to be Marvel Studios' top pick.
2. Timothy Olyphant
The Mandalorian and Justified star is thought to have declined the role of Hal Jordan in DC Studios' Lanterns. There could be any number of reasons for that, but perhaps Johnny Blaze would be a slightly more suitable fit for the Deadwood alum.
Timothy Olyphant as a seasoned Ghost Rider who is perhaps ready to pass on the mantle - to, say, Danny Ketch - definitely has plenty of appeal. The actor is overdue a big movie role and we see him as a good fit for this character.
Now, many of you will have expected to see Keanu Reeves somewhere on this list. That would be fun, but when it comes down to Hollywood veterans who would be better suited for the role, we're going all in on Olyphant.
1. Nicolas Cage
In 2019, Marvel Studios announced plans for a Blade reboot starring Mahershala Ali. It was hard to fault Kevin Feige's choice for who should play the Daywalker, but the movie has run into problem after problem. Then, Deadpool & Wolverine came along.
That saw Wesley Snipes reprise his most iconic role as Blade, and the result was phenomenal. It also led to fans suggesting that Snipes be given another chance in the MCU, playing an older version of the vampire hunter, with Ali's planned take ultimately falling by the wayside.
With that in mind, why not give Nicolas Cage another shot in the MCU? Ghost Rider and Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance weren't good movies, but Cage could return as an older Johnny who is weary of being an anti-hero and ready to pass the mantle to someone else.