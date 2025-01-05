AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY - Two X-MEN Characters Reportedly Set To Appear In The Movie Have Been Revealed

As Marvel Studios continues putting together its massive Avengers: Doomsday cast, we may have learned the identities of two fan-favourite mutants who will appear in the Russo Brothers' Multiversal epic...

News
By JoshWilding - Jan 05, 2025 03:01 PM EST
Filed Under: Avengers: Doomsday

The upcoming Avengers movies have evolved greatly since they were first announced - Kang is out, Doctor Doom is in - and Marvel Studios has turned to the Russo Brothers to conclude the Multiverse Saga with Doomsday and Secret Wars

Between The Marvels' post-credits scene and Deadpool & Wolverine, it's obvious that mutants - and, more specifically, Earth-10005 - will factor into those. In fact, the prevailing theory is that an incursion between Earth-10005 and Earth-616 will give us a long-awaited Avengers vs. X-Men battle in live-action.

According to scooper @MyTimeToShineH, X-23 actor Dafne Keen is now confirmed for both Avengers movies. We expected that to be the case, of course, and this hopefully means we'll finally see her suit up alongside Hugh Jackman's Wolverine.

The Cosmic Circus' Alex Perez has also taken to X to claim Kelsey Grammer's Hank McCoy/Beast will appear in Doomsday and Secret Wars. Seeing as Marvel Studios went to the effort of redesigning the X-Man for his cameo in The Marvels, we're not exactly shocked to learn he'll be returning.

This comes after a big update about Elizabeth Olsen's Scarlet Witch dropped earlier today.

Talking about bringing the X-Men into the MCU last summer, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige said, "I think you will see that continues in our next few movies with some X-Men players that you might recognize. Right after that, the whole story of Secret Wars really leads us into a new age of mutants and of the X-Men. Again, [it’s] one of those dreams come true. We finally have the X-Men back."

As for Keen, she's understandably been enthusiastic about donning the claws again. "I would love to come back. I would pay them to come back. Playing Laura has been the biggest honor of my life. To me we've only scratched the surface with her since she's such a complex character. She's so cool, just from a fan's standpoint."

Grammer has teased, "There's nothing I can talk about. What I do know is that there was a huge sort of outburst when I showed up at the end of The Marvels, I guess it was. The response was really almost... it wasn't unexpected. There'd be some response, but it was pretty overwhelming, and so there are some conversations."

So, yes, it's a safe bet that both X-23 and Beast will have a big role to play as the Multiverse Saga nears its end. How integral they'll be to the story that plays out remains to be seen.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released in May 2026, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive in May 2027.

