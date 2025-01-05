Elizabeth Olsen Has Seemingly Been Confirmed For AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Return As The Scarlet Witch

Earlier this weekend, you probably saw a Production Weekly listing claiming to reveal Avengers: Doomsday's cast and shooting start date. Those are typically best taken with a pinch of salt, particularly when they're more often inaccurate than accurate.

The movie's ensemble has started taking shape in recent weeks, with Chris Evans, Hayley Atwell, Tom Holland, and Charlie Cox all joining Robert Downey Jr. in the 2026 release.

Now, we may be able to add another actor to the list: Elizabeth Olsen's Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch.

Scooper @MyTimeToShineH claims to have "confirmed" she'll appear in Avengers: Doomsday and, while that's not quite up there with the trades weighing in, we definitely expect to see the character in this movie.

It's previously been rumoured that the Scarlet Witch will be allied with Doctor Doom, perhaps as a nod to Avengers: Children's Crusade. In that, she lost her memory and fell in love with Victor Von Doom; unfortunately, he couldn't help himself and stole her powers in a bid to rewrite reality to his liking.

Last November, the WandaVision star explained that while her Marvel role allows her to make passion projects, that's far from the only reason she's still playing the Scarlet Witch.

"I’d never really had the mentality of 'one for them, one for me,'" Olsen explained. "Marvel has been such a consistent thing I’ve been able to return to and has created - what’s the word? - some feeling of insurance in my life that has given me freedom to choose other jobs. So I haven’t felt like, 'And then I’ll do this to do this.'"

She'd add that returning to the MCU "has always felt like a choice" and explained, "Every time, it’s character-driven. It’s always like, ‘We have this idea, and that’s why we want you to come back.’ It’s not like, 'Just throw her in something.'"

"It's a character I love going back to when there's a way to use her well and I think I've been lucky when I started I was used well," Olsen said while addressing her MCU future, "and they kind of didn't know what to do with me for a second there! If there's a good way to use her, I'm always happy to come back."

"I think so. I assume as much," she added when asked if the Avenger is still alive. "Yeah, and there was a red light of explosive energy. I think I'm dead. I would beg to leave a window open. I had so much fun doing these movies. I would like to figure out how to cleverly be undead. We need to find the smartest writers to figure out how to make this all make sense. I'm open to ideas."

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released in May 2026, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive in May 2027.