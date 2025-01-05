Elizabeth Olsen Has Seemingly Been Confirmed For AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Return As The Scarlet Witch

Elizabeth Olsen Has Seemingly Been Confirmed For AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Return As The Scarlet Witch

While this isn't exactly a surprise, one noteworthy insider has claimed that they've "confirmed" plans for Elizabeth Olsen to reprise her role as the Scarlet Witch in next year's Avengers: Doomsday...

By JoshWilding - Jan 05, 2025 06:01 AM EST
Filed Under: Avengers: Doomsday

Earlier this weekend, you probably saw a Production Weekly listing claiming to reveal Avengers: Doomsday's cast and shooting start date. Those are typically best taken with a pinch of salt, particularly when they're more often inaccurate than accurate. 

The movie's ensemble has started taking shape in recent weeks, with Chris Evans, Hayley Atwell, Tom Holland, and Charlie Cox all joining Robert Downey Jr. in the 2026 release. 

Now, we may be able to add another actor to the list: Elizabeth Olsen's Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch. 

Scooper @MyTimeToShineH claims to have "confirmed" she'll appear in Avengers: Doomsday and, while that's not quite up there with the trades weighing in, we definitely expect to see the character in this movie. 

It's previously been rumoured that the Scarlet Witch will be allied with Doctor Doom, perhaps as a nod to Avengers: Children's Crusade. In that, she lost her memory and fell in love with Victor Von Doom; unfortunately, he couldn't help himself and stole her powers in a bid to rewrite reality to his liking. 

Last November, the WandaVision star explained that while her Marvel role allows her to make passion projects, that's far from the only reason she's still playing the Scarlet Witch. 

"I’d never really had the mentality of 'one for them, one for me,'" Olsen explained. "Marvel has been such a consistent thing I’ve been able to return to and has created - what’s the word? - some feeling of insurance in my life that has given me freedom to choose other jobs. So I haven’t felt like, 'And then I’ll do this to do this.'" 

She'd add that returning to the MCU "has always felt like a choice" and explained, "Every time, it’s character-driven. It’s always like, ‘We have this idea, and that’s why we want you to come back.’ It’s not like, 'Just throw her in something.'"

"It's a character I love going back to when there's a way to use her well and I think I've been lucky when I started I was used well," Olsen said while addressing her MCU future, "and they kind of didn't know what to do with me for a second there! If there's a good way to use her, I'm always happy to come back."

"I think so. I assume as much," she added when asked if the Avenger is still alive. "Yeah, and there was a red light of explosive energy. I think I'm dead. I would beg to leave a window open. I had so much fun doing these movies. I would like to figure out how to cleverly be undead. We need to find the smartest writers to figure out how to make this all make sense. I'm open to ideas."

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released in May 2026, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive in May 2027.

Charlie Cox’s DAREDEVIL Now Seems To Have Been Confirmed For Appearance In The Next AVENGERS Movies
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 1/5/2025, 6:27 AM
Yeah sure, .... i'll belive it when Chandler Mcniel comfirms it.
JoshWilding
JoshWilding - 1/5/2025, 6:27 AM
@Malatrova15 - Elizabeth Olsen isn't dead, so don't bank on it.
BabyLasagna
BabyLasagna - 1/5/2025, 6:30 AM
The total character assassination they did to her in MoM was...ugh.

It would be cool to see her back but I feel we still need another piece to make it complete and that would be the Vision show (well, Billy and Tommy show with Vision).


It would be really weird if we see her again in Doomsday without knowing what happened to Vision, Billy and Tommy first. Then again Marvel is doing some weird things lately.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 1/5/2025, 6:39 AM
@BabyLasagna - Would be amazing if she returns full hero being embraced by the Avengers ,paying no price for ruining the lives of a whole town, Trump style.
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 1/5/2025, 6:48 AM
When need to see Wanda's kids sing to her again, I think the audience loved that scene.
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 1/5/2025, 7:04 AM
How can something be reportedly confirmed? It either is or it isn't confirmed. But yeah, I reportedly confirm it as well. Just makes sense she'll show up.
Apophis71
Apophis71 - 1/5/2025, 7:09 AM
@bkmeijer1 - Also could play into why Doom looks like Stark, a face Wanda would recognise even if suffering severe amnesia, just not 100% certain if she will be a major part of Doomsday or not but at least a small role SEEMS likely but why anyone would still trust the word of MTTSH is beyond me as most stuff from them tends to be the anyone could guess that level these days.

