AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Fan Art Reveals What Robert Downey Jr. Could Look Like As Victor Von Doom AND Doctor Doom

Some incredible new Avengers: Doomsday/Avengers: Secret Wars fan art reveals what Robert Downey Jr. could look like as both Victor Von Doom and the villainous Doctor Doom. Check it out after the jump...

By JoshWilding - Aug 15, 2024 09:08 AM EST
Filed Under: Avengers: Doomsday

The majority of fans seemingly remain undecided on the news that Robert Downey Jr. will play Doctor Doom in Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars

It's a bold decision on Marvel Studios' part and the hope is that Downey really is playing Victor Von Doom and not just a Tony Stark Variant who breaks bad and becomes Doctor Doom. Only time will tell on that front but we'd imagine there will be a link of some sort between the two characters. 

Today, the talented 21XFOUR has shared their take on Downey as Victor and Doom. We can't imagine the villain will be scar-free when we first meet him, though that may change if and when he acquires the power to rewrite reality and create Battleworld. 

Downey looks great as both sides of the villain here and, seeing as seven years will have passed since Avengers: Endgame's release when we sit down to watch Doomsday, it might not be all that difficult to accept the Oscar-winner as a different MCU character.

After all, Chris Evans has now played the Human Torch and Captain America in the MCU. While one of those was admittedly a cameo, a seven-year gap between Downey's farewell to Iron Man and his debut as Doctor Doom feels like enough time to make this acceptable. 

What do you think about this fan-made take on Doctor Doom? 

"You’re the best damn fans in the world, and we’ve missed you," the Russo Brothers said after announcing their MCU return. "When we made Avengers: Endgame we truly believed that it was the end of the road for us in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.  We had put all the passion, love and imagination that we had into the Winter Soldier, Civil War, Infinity War, and then culminated it all with Endgame."

"All within a few years. We had spent everything we had creatively, and we left all our emotions on the floor.  But in the time since, we began to feel that there was perhaps one story where we could find a new narrative path forward. It’s the reason we fell in love with comic books in the first place. That story is Secret Wars."

We cannot express how excited we are to dive back into this world, and explore such a deliciously complex character like Victor Von Doom," the filmmakers concluded. "And there is no better friend or collaborator to do that with, [than] THE great [Robert Downey Jr.]."

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released in theaters in May 2026, with Avengers: Secret Wars following the next year. 

0bstreperous
0bstreperous - 8/15/2024, 9:57 AM
Looks like Doom
kaijunexus
kaijunexus - 8/15/2024, 9:57 AM
Still hate this casting.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 8/15/2024, 10:02 AM
@kaijunexus - most of us do, it just reeks of desperation. They should have gone with a new face.
Timerider
Timerider - 8/15/2024, 10:04 AM
@kaijunexus - there’s a twist to this casting
Feralwookiee
Feralwookiee - 8/15/2024, 10:05 AM
@kaijunexus - Same.
Just reading this article's headline bummed me out. Smh
comicfan100
comicfan100 - 8/15/2024, 10:13 AM
@Timerider - It has to be. I still think he's a variant.
TK420
TK420 - 8/15/2024, 10:18 AM
@comicfan100 - Aren't they all, thanks to the Multiverse nonsense? I barely remember anything about Endgame.
FrankenDad
FrankenDad - 8/15/2024, 9:59 AM
That’s some slick art.
TheyDont
TheyDont - 8/15/2024, 10:00 AM
I doubt this idea will pay off.
FireandBlood
FireandBlood - 8/15/2024, 10:06 AM
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/15/2024, 10:08 AM
Damn , I like the artwork and genuinely hope he does look like that (or close to it) in the Avengers films themselves!!.

I still think he will be scarred but to an extent because I don’t see them passing up the opportunity of having his mask knocked off or taken off just to reveal to some of the heroes that he looks like their friend and colleague that died saving the universe , that’s just too juicy in terms of emotional material to pass up imo.

Also , I like that for Victor out of the suit he used that design since I always liked it in the comics…

I still have mixed overall feelings on this casting (and moreso negative then positive ones on this pivot overall) but RDJ obviously has the talent to pull it off so I hope it turns out well.
DrSmoonk
DrSmoonk - 8/15/2024, 10:11 AM
You can tell the people who run this site don’t read the comics.

Even with all the power, Doom wasn’t able to restore his face in secret wars 2.

Doom’s face has to be scarred and he shouldn’t ever really take his mask off.

If it’s not, it’ll just be a disappointment, Downey or not. Leaning towards it being a disappointment knowing RDJ likes his face to be seen.
comicfan100
comicfan100 - 8/15/2024, 10:15 AM
@DrSmoonk - I stand by the idea that Dr Doom should be like Darth Vader in that it's a suit actor for most if not all of his screen time and get someone with an iconic, recognizable voice to do the VO work.
Timerider
Timerider - 8/15/2024, 10:24 AM
@DrSmoonk - as far as his face, I think he’ll be wearing one of those face masks that Black Widow wore in Winter Soldier. He’s just borrowing Tony’s face to get the things he wants, the power he wants.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/15/2024, 10:26 AM
@comicfan100 - that could work

I hope they go that route if we ever get one in the MCU proper post SW.
comicfan100
comicfan100 - 8/15/2024, 10:12 AM
This guy uses AI, btw. and blocks anyone who calls him out.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/15/2024, 10:26 AM
@comicfan100 - well damn lol
MarvelousMarty
MarvelousMarty - 8/15/2024, 10:13 AM
No scars, it isn't Doom.
grif
reboot the mcu

Izaizaiza
Izaizaiza - 8/15/2024, 10:18 AM
Love RDJ, But I still can't see how this is anything but terrible casting. I very much hope to be proven wrong
Order66
Order66 - 8/15/2024, 10:21 AM
I hope we don’t see RDJs face.
Timerider
Timerider - 8/15/2024, 10:27 AM
@Order66 - you will and you won’t
S8R8M
S8R8M - 8/15/2024, 10:22 AM
Looks good to me.
PC04
PC04 - 8/15/2024, 10:28 AM
I hope the creatives at MARVEL actually do a proper DR. DOOM costume and not just a slightly different looking Iron Man mask/Suit.

