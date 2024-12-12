AVENGERS DOOMSDAY Is Starting To Feel Like A Big Gimmick

Avengers: Doomsday is the next big team up movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. We haven’t had an Avengers movie since Avengers: Endgame and many moviegoers feel as if that is because the MCU has not had as much direction during the Multiverse Saga when compared to the Infinity Saga. Recently, there’s been a lot of rumors and “confirmations” that aren’t actually confirmations circulating around the internet, and they’re starting to make it seem as if Avengers Doomsday is just one big gimmick of a movie.

Enter Robert Downey Junior as Doctor Doom.

When RDJ was first announced as Doom, I, like most of the internet, was shocked. Firstly, I was shocked simply because RDJ is returning to the MCU at all. I think we all knew his return was likely at some point, that Disney money has to be addictive, but nobody expected him to return as a character other than Iron Man. At first, the prospect of seeing RDJ play a villain was very intriguing. I thought about Spider-Man seeing someone who looks exactly like Tony Stark, then thinking he’s Tony Stark, only to be pummeled into the dirt by the man who resembles his mentor and father figure. That’s heartbreaking. Then, I tried to figure out how this will all happen. Certainly, this Doom is going to exist in the same universe as Fantastic Four: First Steps. Maybe he’s still Tony Stark, not Victor Von Doom. The more I thought about it, the less sense it made. Then, what should have dawned on me instantly, did so: it’s for the money. It doesn’t need to make narrative sense. Money, money, money.

I came to terms with it and moved on. RDJ could still play a fantastic Doctor Doom. Recently, however, it’s been rumored, not actually confirmed regardless of what clickbait headlines will tell you, that Chris Evans is going to return as Steve Rogers to the MCU also in Avengers Doomsday. I went through the same mental process: surprise, theorizing what that might look like, maybe Captain Hydra, hypothesizing how it’ll happen, and finally realizing it doesn’t matter. It’s for the money.

Within a few days of that news, there were more “confirmations” saying Benedict Cumberbatch would return as Doctor Strange. That makes sense. It is an Avengers movie after all, and Strange is an Avenger. I then see a rumor that his return will be in two roles: Strange and an evil Strange. In fact, reports circulated that Avengers: Doomsday will feature an evil version of all the original Avengers. Is Scarlett Johansson making a comeback too? Are all the original Avengers really going to be featured in the very next Avengers movie after their deaths?

Maybe I’m being a bit too cynical. It could definitely make for an interesting passing of the torch style story. The new Avengers, Sam Wilson, Peter Parker, Ms. Marvel, Monica Rambeau, Kate Bishop, regular Stephen Strange, and maybe even Moon Knight have to take down the old Avengers and claim their rightful place as Earth’s Mightiest Heroes. Sure, that could definitely be the road they’re going down. It could make for some great action sequences as well. I love a good, dramatic, cinematic hero versus hero fight.

It just doesn’t seem like they’re doing it for the storytelling opportunities. Again, maybe I’m just being cynical, but Avengers: Doomsday is really just starting to feel like a big cash grab. To many, that’s what the entire Multiverse Saga feels like. Deadpool and Wolverine was a great watch, in my opinion, but I can see why many felt like they brought back all these characters just to draw in audiences. I’d also disagree, but I understand the viewpoint. I also really enjoyed Spider-Man: No Way Home, but a lot of critics felt like it was made only with the purpose of fan service and money making. Maybe it’s a bit of both and maybe that’s what Avengers: Doomsday will be.

In the words of Lalo Salamanca, “Just. Make. Money.”

Maybe all of these “confirmations” are just one hundred percent wrong, and I’m writing this article for no reason!

What are your thoughts on the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday? Let me know in the comments!