AVENGERS DOOMSDAY Is Starting To Feel Like A Big Gimmick

With the fifth Avengers movie on the horizon, rumors are swirling about a multitude of characters and actors, so much so that the whole movie is starting to feel like a gimmick.

Editorial Opinion
By ChandlerMcniel - Dec 12, 2024 02:12 PM EST
Filed Under: Avengers: Doomsday

Avengers: Doomsday is the next big team up movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. We haven’t had an Avengers movie since Avengers: Endgame and many moviegoers feel as if that is because the MCU has not had as much direction during the Multiverse Saga when compared to the Infinity Saga. Recently, there’s been a lot of rumors and “confirmations” that aren’t actually confirmations circulating around the internet, and they’re starting to make it seem as if Avengers Doomsday is just one big gimmick of a movie.

Enter Robert Downey Junior as Doctor Doom.

When RDJ was first announced as Doom, I, like most of the internet, was shocked. Firstly, I was shocked simply because RDJ is returning to the MCU at all. I think we all knew his return was likely at some point, that Disney money has to be addictive, but nobody expected him to return as a character other than Iron Man. At first, the prospect of seeing RDJ play a villain was very intriguing. I thought about Spider-Man seeing someone who looks exactly like Tony Stark, then thinking he’s Tony Stark, only to be pummeled into the dirt by the man who resembles his mentor and father figure. That’s heartbreaking. Then, I tried to figure out how this will all happen. Certainly, this Doom is going to exist in the same universe as Fantastic Four: First Steps. Maybe he’s still Tony Stark, not Victor Von Doom. The more I thought about it, the less sense it made. Then, what should have dawned on me instantly, did so: it’s for the money. It doesn’t need to make narrative sense. Money, money, money.

I came to terms with it and moved on. RDJ could still play a fantastic Doctor Doom. Recently, however, it’s been rumored, not actually confirmed regardless of what clickbait headlines will tell you, that Chris Evans is going to return as Steve Rogers to the MCU also in Avengers Doomsday. I went through the same mental process: surprise, theorizing what that might look like, maybe Captain Hydra, hypothesizing how it’ll happen, and finally realizing it doesn’t matter. It’s for the money.

Within a few days of that news, there were more “confirmations” saying Benedict Cumberbatch would return as Doctor Strange. That makes sense. It is an Avengers movie after all, and Strange is an Avenger. I then see a rumor that his return will be in two roles: Strange and an evil Strange. In fact, reports circulated that Avengers: Doomsday will feature an evil version of all the original Avengers. Is Scarlett Johansson making a comeback too? Are all the original Avengers really going to be featured in the very next Avengers movie after their deaths?

Maybe I’m being a bit too cynical. It could definitely make for an interesting passing of the torch style story. The new Avengers, Sam Wilson, Peter Parker, Ms. Marvel, Monica Rambeau, Kate Bishop, regular Stephen Strange, and maybe even Moon Knight have to take down the old Avengers and claim their rightful place as Earth’s Mightiest Heroes. Sure, that could definitely be the road they’re going down. It could make for some great action sequences as well. I love a good, dramatic, cinematic hero versus hero fight.

It just doesn’t seem like they’re doing it for the storytelling opportunities. Again, maybe I’m just being cynical, but Avengers: Doomsday is really just starting to feel like a big cash grab. To many, that’s what the entire Multiverse Saga feels like. Deadpool and Wolverine was a great watch, in my opinion, but I can see why many felt like they brought back all these characters just to draw in audiences. I’d also disagree, but I understand the viewpoint. I also really enjoyed Spider-Man: No Way Home, but a lot of critics felt like it was made only with the purpose of fan service and money making. Maybe it’s a bit of both and maybe that’s what Avengers: Doomsday will be. 

In the words of Lalo Salamanca, “Just. Make. Money.”

Maybe all of these “confirmations” are just one hundred percent wrong, and I’m writing this article for no reason! 

What are your thoughts on the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday? Let me know in the comments!

Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 12/12/2024, 2:16 PM
IS NOT! Sam Wilson is THE CAPTAIN MERICA , case closed.
supermanrex
supermanrex - 12/12/2024, 3:06 PM
@Malatrova15 - exactly
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 12/12/2024, 2:20 PM
It's basically shaping up to be Marvel's version of Batman V Superman; a movie made in desperation to make up for previous failed attempts.
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 12/12/2024, 2:37 PM
@TheJok3r - I think that title goes to JL17. BvS was pretty much whatever Snyder wanted to do, and it didn't work
LordGanja
LordGanja - 12/12/2024, 2:39 PM
@TheJok3r - Disagree.
I heard the same vibes for Spider-man No Way Home.
& they landed that well.
I think seeing evil-versions of the original Avengers is no big deal.
We already had 2 Caps fight it out in Endgame.
Hickman's Secret Wars & Fantastic Four run are things of beauty.
They're drawing insipiration from those 2 works - & should succeed.
Corruptor
Corruptor - 12/12/2024, 2:29 PM
What is sad is that they only scratched the surface of what they could do with the original Iron Man, Cap, Thor and the rest, in both solo and Avengers formats. Then they threw it away.
MCUKnight11
MCUKnight11 - 12/12/2024, 2:30 PM
If it wasn't for Sony being stupid, we would've been spared of the Multiverse for Spider-Man 3 since Kraven was the original idea.
User Comment Image
Feralwookiee
Feralwookiee - 12/12/2024, 2:31 PM
@ChandlerMcniel - Nice to see a new contributor on here.
Good article and I can't really disagree with anything here.

I DESPISE the idea of bringing RDJ back, especially as Doom or a bastardized version of Tony.
It was a good run for the first 10 years, but they've really lost focus post-Endgame. I hope the Russos can make this work, but I have serious doubts.
ChandlerMcniel
ChandlerMcniel - 12/12/2024, 3:05 PM
@Feralwookiee - it's nice to be here! It could end up being good but at the moment it just feels like a cash grab.
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 12/12/2024, 2:33 PM
We haven't even got a trailer yet, but sure, whatever you say🙄
GiverOfInfo
GiverOfInfo - 12/12/2024, 2:36 PM
Yup.
JoeInTheBox
JoeInTheBox - 12/12/2024, 2:38 PM
I mean, it's just mirroring what the comics do. Sales are in a bit of a slump? Why do a huge event to spur interest and drum up new readers/viewers!

After the whole Kang/Jonathan Majors debacle, the lukewarm/downright cold reception most of post-Endgame has been getting. They're bringing out of big guns for a major push, hoping it'll bring in the box office results they want.

That's the issue with ongoing serialized storytelling. The audience will drop off, until you can engage both older viewers and bring in newer ones. I've been a lifelong comics fan, but I can no longer read them month to month.

ChandlerMcniel
ChandlerMcniel - 12/12/2024, 3:03 PM
@JoeInTheBox - That makes perfect sense! That's a pretty positive and reasonable take on it.
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 12/12/2024, 2:38 PM
Ofcourse it is. It leads into the biggest gimmick of all. Secret Wars was always toys being smashed together, but with the Russos & McFeely I trust it will all make sense.
Blergh
Blergh - 12/12/2024, 2:39 PM
Yes, so what?
People like spectacle, gimmicks and events. These movies have never been intended to be life-changing events but entertaining movies depicting the characters you loved as kids on the big screen.

Will it be a gimmick film where we meet alternative versions of these characters? Sure.
But will it be fun? Probably and that's all that matters in these depressing times.
AgentofSH1ELD
AgentofSH1ELD - 12/12/2024, 2:47 PM
@Blergh - so much agreeness
dudes ranting about something that he has no idea about. its all speculation at this point and he published an article complaining about speculation... TF?
ChandlerMcniel
ChandlerMcniel - 12/12/2024, 3:02 PM
@Blergh - Fair enough! That's why I liked Deadpool and Wolverine and Spider-Man 3. Those didn't feel like they were pandering to an audience as much as this one does, but there's definitely some merit in servicing fans.
AgentofSH1ELD
AgentofSH1ELD - 12/12/2024, 2:46 PM
i dont like your rant.
Baf
Baf - 12/12/2024, 2:54 PM
How do Scarlett Witch, Vision, and the Guardians fit in? Captain Marvel? Maybe not available for Doomsday!
marvel72
marvel72 - 12/12/2024, 3:02 PM
I agree The Falcon is gimmick Captain America.
supermanrex
supermanrex - 12/12/2024, 3:08 PM
we cant have cool things and just have fun with it anymore. everyone has to critique and bitch everything into the [frick]ing ground. i remember the dark ages of nerdom when he had no chance in hell to watch any of this that we are getting now good and bad. [frick] just enjoy yourselves while it last.

