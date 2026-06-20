Avengers: Doomsday Leaked Image Reveals Clearer Look At Movie's Comic-Accurate Sentinels

When Avengers: Doomsday was filming last year, some set photos revealed what looked a lot like the feet and chest plates of the mutant-hunting robots known as the Sentinels sticking out of the ground.

Rumors followed that Doctor Doom (Robert Downey Jr.) would reactivate these technological terrors and unleash them upon Earth's Mightiest Heroes, which appeared to be confirmed by the recent leaked clip.

Now, a screenshot from the pixelated footage has been shared online in much better quality, giving us a clearer look at one of the Sentinels. This fella is missing part of his face, but they seem to have gone with a mostly comic-accurate design.

The Sentinels were a staple of the original X-Men animated series, and have also made a couple of live-action appearances - although Days of Future Past's take on the robots left a lot to be desired among fans hoping to see the classic design.

We still don't know for certain that these leaks are genuine, but a side-by-side comparison to a resurfaced set photo went a long way towards convincing us that they are the real deal. Marvel Studios hasn't issued any takedown notices, but studios don't always do this, as it's a surefire way to confirm that a leak is legitimate.

A brand new, much clearer look at the Sentinel in AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY has surfaced online.



We already knew they were coming under Doctor Doom's control, but this higher-quality VFX shot gives us the best look yet at the terrifying design.#AvengersDoomsDay #DoomsDay #Xmen pic.twitter.com/uKfMx79dTw — Avengers DoomsDay (@DoomBattleWorld) June 20, 2026

Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars were hit with significant delays last year, with Doomsday now set to arrive in theaters on December 18, 2026, and Secret Wars positioned for December 17, 2027.

Both movies will be directed by the Russo brothers, who also make their MCU return after helming Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

"Being able to create stories and explore characters within the Marvel Universe fulfilled a life-long dream of ours, and we discovered a powerful connection with audiences in each film that we made. We’re thrilled to collaborate once again with Kevin, Lou and the entire Marvel team to bring this epic adventure in storytelling to new and surprising places for both the fans and ourselves”, said The Russos in a statement after the SDCC panel.

Doomsday will star:

Paul Rudd as Ant-Man, Simu Liu as Shang-Chi, Tom Hiddleston as Loki, Lewis Pullman as Sentry, Florence Pugh as Yelena, Danny Ramirez as Falcon, Ian McKellen as Magneto, Sebastian Stan as Bucky, Winston Duke as M’Baku, Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Kelsey Grammer as Beast, James Marsden as Cyclops, Channing Tatum as Gambit, and Wyatt Russell as U.S. Agent

Along with Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm, Rebecca Romijn as Mystique, Patrick Stewart as Professor X, Alan Cumming as Nightcrawler, Letitia Wright as Black Panther, Tenoch Huerta Mejia as Namor, Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards, Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost, Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm, David Harbour as Red Guardian, Ebon Moss-Bachrach as The Thing, Anthony Mackie as Captain America, and, of course, Robert Downey Jr. as Doctor Doom.