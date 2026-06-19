Avengers: Doomsday Leaks - Resurfaced Set Photo May Confirm Recent Photo & Video Are Genuine

Avengers: Doomsday Leaks - Resurfaced Set Photo May Confirm Recent Photo & Video Are Genuine

It seems those recent Avengers: Doomsday leaks were the real deal after all. A resurfaced set photo includes some details that also appear in yesterday's screenshot...

News
By MarkCassidy - Jun 19, 2026 01:06 PM EST
Filed Under: Avengers: Doomsday

This week, a video clip believed to be from a leaked Avengers: Doomsday scene circulated online. The footage was heavily pixilated and full of watermarks, but a much clearer screenshot was shared on social media yesterday afternoon.

The image features Thor, Steve Rogers, Sam Wilson, Shang-Chi, Reed Richards, and Yelena Belova standing with X-Men members Nightcrawler, Mystique, Cyclops, Gambit, and Beast(?) as Doctor Doom-controlled Sentinels prepare to attack.

We had our doubts, but several insiders were adamant that these were legitimate leaks and not AI-generated fakes, and we may now have confirmation that they are indeed the real deal.

As you can see in the side-by-side comparison below, the terrain of the resurfaced Doomsday set photo lines up with a couple of details in the background of the leaked image. Though these details could be recreated via AI, we really can't see anyone going to that much trouble just to fool a bunch of people on the internet.

We can't be certain, of course, but these leaks do appear to be genuine - and if so, we can probably expect to see more in the coming weeks. 

Have a look at the post below, along with two fan-made posters and MTTSH's breakdown of the movie's opening scene (it's all been previously covered).

Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars were hit with significant delays last year, with Doomsday now set to arrive in theaters on December 18, 2026, and Secret Wars positioned for December 17, 2027.

Both movies will be directed by the Russo brothers, who also make their MCU return after helming Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

"Being able to create stories and explore characters within the Marvel Universe fulfilled a life-long dream of ours, and we discovered a powerful connection with audiences in each film that we made. We’re thrilled to collaborate once again with Kevin, Lou and the entire Marvel team to bring this epic adventure in storytelling to new and surprising places for both the fans and ourselves”, said The Russos in a statement after the SDCC panel.

Doomsday will star:

Paul Rudd as Ant-Man, Simu Liu as Shang-Chi, Tom Hiddleston as Loki, Lewis Pullman as Sentry, Florence Pugh as Yelena, Danny Ramirez as Falcon, Ian McKellen as Magneto, Sebastian Stan as Bucky, Winston Duke as M’Baku, Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Kelsey Grammer as Beast, James Marsden as Cyclops, Channing Tatum as Gambit, and Wyatt Russell as U.S. Agent

Along with Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm, Rebecca Romijn as Mystique, Patrick Stewart as Professor X, Alan Cumming as Nightcrawler, Letitia Wright as Black Panther, Tenoch Huerta Mejia as Namor, Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards, Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost, Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm, David Harbour as Red Guardian, Ebon Moss-Bachrach as The Thing, Anthony Mackie as Captain America, and, of course, Robert Downey Jr. as Doctor Doom.

About The Author:
MarkCassidy
Member Since 11/9/2008
Mark Cassidy is a writer, photographer, amateur filmmaker, and Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic from Dublin, Ireland.
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Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 6/19/2026, 1:52 PM
So Kang is back! And Sadie Sink Tung Tung Tung Sahur role leak is real?!
Batmangina
Batmangina - 6/19/2026, 1:56 PM
Thank God they didn't make Steve Rogers Captain America again.

User Comment Image

User Comment Image
DiegoMD
DiegoMD - 6/19/2026, 2:13 PM
@Batmangina - Sure but give him an updated Nomad suit or a tactical suit at the very least. I don´t minf if he only wears the T-shirt in Doomsday, but give him something for Secret Wars.
jasonvoorhees
jasonvoorhees - 6/19/2026, 2:50 PM
@Batmangina - He will be still more Captain America, than this useless time waster called Sam Wilson.
spr0cks
spr0cks - 6/19/2026, 3:06 PM
@jasonvoorhees -

Cry more about it.
Bucky74
Bucky74 - 6/19/2026, 1:59 PM
Steve needs to be suited up, and somebody get that man a shield!
dragon316
dragon316 - 6/19/2026, 2:47 PM
@Bucky74 - what hoood sis suit does bothingmprotect shield protect you yeah but shoot no chance
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/19/2026, 2:09 PM
If those pics are real then hopefully the ensuing action scene we get in the film is well done…

Just the lineup of Steve , Sam , Thor , Cyclops , Reed , Nightcrawler , Yelena , Shang Chi , Gambit , Beast & Mystique could lead to some fun teamup action but we’ll see.

I will say though that Steve in just casual wear looks out of place lol!!.
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 6/19/2026, 2:09 PM
I have leaks sometimes too. Though, not as fun as Thor leaks.
CrimmLives03
CrimmLives03 - 6/19/2026, 2:11 PM
Dear God those fan made posters look awful lol
Gambito
Gambito - 6/19/2026, 2:12 PM
God thank you so much for including a speculative breakdown of a scene by a confirmed fraudster and hack no one gives a [frick] about, truly the peak of journalism
MarkCassidy
MarkCassidy - 6/19/2026, 2:29 PM
@Gambito - yeahhhh... the image is real.
AgentofSH1ELD
AgentofSH1ELD - 6/19/2026, 2:12 PM
my hope is this is more early in the movie after they recruit Cap and he hasnt had time to grab the suit yet.
PS118
PS118 - 6/19/2026, 2:14 PM
There is just no hype from me. It really feels all so out of place. It’s more of a sequel to Deadpool 3 than anything else if you think about it.

It feels so lazy for them to bring back cap at this point, like the russos can’t use anyone else, when there is already a Captain America suited up. SMH
THEDARKKNIGHT1939
THEDARKKNIGHT1939 - 6/19/2026, 2:21 PM
That leaked image really doesn't do anything for me. It's cool to see the X-Men, but they're teamed up with the most boring looking roster. And most of the costumes look really lame.
Huttsbane
Huttsbane - 6/19/2026, 2:32 PM
Cool cool
TheDpool
TheDpool - 6/19/2026, 2:33 PM
I just cant get behind that Nightcrawler design.

Its inline with his X2 look and the time thats gone by since, but weren't we getting a comic accurate look?
dragon316
dragon316 - 6/19/2026, 2:49 PM
@TheDpool - Thor love and thunder have colic accusrte costume people Hate them comci accuate not always thing doesn’t always work out in real world live action like I never stupid yellow underwear no one complained about that look in movies same with vision comic accurate crap she was comic accurate look and personality people hate that show
VampMime187cbm
VampMime187cbm - 6/19/2026, 2:51 PM
Cap and that cheap ass costume! lol trash! Marvel
Can’t do better.
FireGunn
FireGunn - 6/19/2026, 2:59 PM
It looks like literal mud and dogwater ai slop so of course it's real. Perfectly fits the Russos style

Reboot the MCU and DCU
bobevanz
bobevanz - 6/19/2026, 3:00 PM
I'm curious to see how much traffic these bullshit articles get every day

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