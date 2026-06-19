Avengers: Doomsday Leaks - Resurfaced Set Photo May Confirm Recent Photo & Video Are Genuine

This week, a video clip believed to be from a leaked Avengers: Doomsday scene circulated online. The footage was heavily pixilated and full of watermarks, but a much clearer screenshot was shared on social media yesterday afternoon.

The image features Thor, Steve Rogers, Sam Wilson, Shang-Chi, Reed Richards, and Yelena Belova standing with X-Men members Nightcrawler, Mystique, Cyclops, Gambit, and Beast(?) as Doctor Doom-controlled Sentinels prepare to attack.

We had our doubts, but several insiders were adamant that these were legitimate leaks and not AI-generated fakes, and we may now have confirmation that they are indeed the real deal.

As you can see in the side-by-side comparison below, the terrain of the resurfaced Doomsday set photo lines up with a couple of details in the background of the leaked image. Though these details could be recreated via AI, we really can't see anyone going to that much trouble just to fool a bunch of people on the internet.

We can't be certain, of course, but these leaks do appear to be genuine - and if so, we can probably expect to see more in the coming weeks.

Have a look at the post below, along with two fan-made posters and MTTSH's breakdown of the movie's opening scene (it's all been previously covered).

Imagens do set vazadas no começo do ano passado, no quintal da mansão X, com os detalhes iguais das cenas vazadas de Avengers Doomsday#AvengersDoomsday #Leak pic.twitter.com/NzPBSKZkAg — vryks (@vryks77) June 18, 2026

The opening scene of Avengers: Doomsday features Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine and Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool traveling to Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man’s Earth to destroy it before it collides with their own world. They end up fighting Tobey like in this fan-art below pic.twitter.com/IF2NFrjlTj — MyTimeToShineHello (@MyTimeToShineH) June 19, 2026

New posters for 'Avengers: Doomsday' inspired by the epic leaked battle scene between members of the Avengers, Fantastic Four, and X-Men against reactivated Sentinels under the control of Doctor Doom.#AvengersDoomsday #Avengers #NewAvengers #FantasticFour #XMen #MultiverseSaga pic.twitter.com/Vtdr9TAJjN — Marcelo Rabello (@Marcelo75897301) June 14, 2026

Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars were hit with significant delays last year, with Doomsday now set to arrive in theaters on December 18, 2026, and Secret Wars positioned for December 17, 2027.

Both movies will be directed by the Russo brothers, who also make their MCU return after helming Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

"Being able to create stories and explore characters within the Marvel Universe fulfilled a life-long dream of ours, and we discovered a powerful connection with audiences in each film that we made. We’re thrilled to collaborate once again with Kevin, Lou and the entire Marvel team to bring this epic adventure in storytelling to new and surprising places for both the fans and ourselves”, said The Russos in a statement after the SDCC panel.

Doomsday will star:

Paul Rudd as Ant-Man, Simu Liu as Shang-Chi, Tom Hiddleston as Loki, Lewis Pullman as Sentry, Florence Pugh as Yelena, Danny Ramirez as Falcon, Ian McKellen as Magneto, Sebastian Stan as Bucky, Winston Duke as M’Baku, Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Kelsey Grammer as Beast, James Marsden as Cyclops, Channing Tatum as Gambit, and Wyatt Russell as U.S. Agent

Along with Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm, Rebecca Romijn as Mystique, Patrick Stewart as Professor X, Alan Cumming as Nightcrawler, Letitia Wright as Black Panther, Tenoch Huerta Mejia as Namor, Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards, Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost, Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm, David Harbour as Red Guardian, Ebon Moss-Bachrach as The Thing, Anthony Mackie as Captain America, and, of course, Robert Downey Jr. as Doctor Doom.