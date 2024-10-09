AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Rumor Says Doom Will Have A "More Important" Relationship With [SPOILER] Than Reed Richards

In the comics, Doctor Doom's key relationship is with The Fantastic Four's Reed Richards, but a new rumor is claiming that this will not be the case in the MCU...

By MarkCassidy - Oct 09, 2024 08:10 PM EST
Filed Under: Avengers: Doomsday

As any Fantastic Four fan worth their salt knows, Reed Richards and Doctor Doom have a highly complicated relationship, with the pair starting out as close friends and ultimately becoming bitter enemies. Even so, a mutual respect remains, and they have reformed an alliance several times over the years.

In many ways, this dynamic is a defining aspect of both characters, but it seems Robert Downey Jr.'s take on the classic villain will have closer ties to a certain wall-crawling hero in the MCU.

A previous rumor suggested that Doom and Mr. Fantastic (Pedro Pascal) won't have that many scenes together in the upcoming Avengers movies, but MTTSH is claiming that they will interact and that their relationship will be important - but not as important as Doom's connection to Tom Holland's Spider-Man.

If this is accurate, it would seem to indicate that Downey Jr. will indeed be playing a Tony Stark variant who went down a darker path, as opposed to a brand-new character that Parker won't recognize. Unless, that is, this Victor Von Doom is just supposed to bear an uncanny resemblance to Stark.

The scooper has also heard that Captain Marvel (Brie Larson) will have a significant role in both Avengers: Doomsday and Secret Wars.

Avengers: Doomsday arrives in theaters on May 1, 2026, followed by Avengers: Secret Wars on May 7, 2027. Both films will be directed by the Russo brothers, who also make their MCU return after helming Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

"Being able to create stories and explore characters within the Marvel Universe fulfilled a life-long dream of ours, and we discovered a powerful connection with audiences in each film that we made. We’re thrilled to collaborate once again with Kevin, Lou and the entire Marvel team to bring this epic adventure in storytelling to new and surprising places for both the fans and ourselves”, said The Russos in a statement after the SDCC panel.

Have another look at some photos Downey Jr. shared to Instagram after the big reveal below.

HermanM
HermanM - 10/9/2024, 8:36 PM
Oh [frick] no
HistoryofMatt
HistoryofMatt - 10/9/2024, 8:37 PM
So frakking stupid.

NO ONE WANTS THIS!!!

Why can't Feige just do the FF and Doctor Doom?
mountainman
mountainman - 10/9/2024, 8:38 PM
More rumors that sound like 💩
Gambito
Gambito - 10/9/2024, 8:39 PM
What? Nobody read the comics? Doom is Víctor Russo himself said the name he’s not some dopey stark variant and if so so what? Is Peter really gonna be all wet for Tony again after all the shit he’s been through since? Foh we have one of the best rivalries in comics just sitting right there never done justice, give us that !
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 10/9/2024, 8:47 PM
@Gambito - Comicses precious?
TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 10/9/2024, 8:40 PM
Two characters that are deeply intertwined in the source material will be intertwined in the movies. You're pullin my leg!
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 10/9/2024, 8:47 PM
User Comment Image
IAmAHoot
IAmAHoot - 10/9/2024, 8:50 PM
It can go either way. Chris Evans played Cap and Johnny Storm, unrelated entirely except for their looks. With Downey, whether he is the legit Von Doom or the Stark Variant Doom, him taking advantage or manipulating the young man that recognizes/idolizes him is rife for material.
SpiderParker
SpiderParker - 10/9/2024, 8:51 PM
What I get from this is that Doom and Reed will have their rivalry but Peter will be like a 3rd wheel who can't let go of the fact that he looks like Tony.

Doom will probably be like, 'Piss off kid, I don't know you, Stop trying to save me, I'm not your dad - Now Die'.
BruceWayng
BruceWayng - 10/9/2024, 8:51 PM
User Comment Image

The more I hear about this the less interested I am. Also…very unpopular side note but Hickman’s Secret Wars is overrated. I would’ve much rather they adopted the OG Secret Wars. I’m finally reading Hickman’s Infinity run and it’s ehhhh…

We really don’t need to see the Maker and the Black Swan/Black Priests in the MCU before getting Nova, Ghost Rider, Blade, the X-Men, Silver Surfer…etc…etc…etc

The more I think about it the MCU is HEAVILY influenced by the “modern” Marvel comics more than the classic version that we all grew up on and love. And that’s a very very bad thing.
DrReedRichards
DrReedRichards - 10/9/2024, 9:10 PM
@BruceWayng -

Hickman's saga is a long one. Unless you started all the way from his 2009 F4/FF run, it just doesn't hit the same.
BruceWayng
BruceWayng - 10/9/2024, 9:24 PM
@DrReedRichards - I’m barely getting through the Infinity run. I enjoyed the Illuminati/New Avengers parts but the whole Avengers run with Ex Nihilo and the Zebra people has dragged. I’m on Vol 4/issues 18-23 so I hope it picks up.

But you’re right, I read Times Runs Out first on its on and had absolutely no idea what was going on
MyCoolYoung
MyCoolYoung - 10/9/2024, 8:52 PM
Not feeding into a rumor. I feel like they put out these types of rumors so far in advance to drive clicks and once the movie comes out you don't remember they said it.

Brie, Benedict, Tom, and Mackie should be the mains
JFerguson
JFerguson - 10/9/2024, 8:55 PM
@MyCoolYoung - yep this is just engagement farming. LetThereBeToast was the real scooper. The real hero
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 10/9/2024, 9:01 PM
@MyCoolYoung - I like that grouping as main characters.
MyCoolYoung
MyCoolYoung - 10/9/2024, 9:03 PM
@JFerguson - damn, i didn't even realize they aren't around anymore. I really only follow divinity seeker. They barely tweet and be about 85% correct
MyCoolYoung
MyCoolYoung - 10/9/2024, 9:04 PM
@TheVisionary25 - I think it's the best group. Sorry hulk and shang
MyCoolYoung
MyCoolYoung - 10/9/2024, 9:39 PM
@TheVisionary25 - tell me you just watched that episode?
Matchesz
Matchesz - 10/9/2024, 8:54 PM
Ugh dammit
JFerguson
JFerguson - 10/9/2024, 8:54 PM
I am happy to report that MyTimeToShineHello makes up rumors about the most likely scenarios in these movies and goes with whatever sticks
fanboy03191
fanboy03191 - 10/9/2024, 8:55 PM
This is a massive misfire. Unless the real Doom shows up like the Mandarin or something they need to do away with this. It’s not how it’s supposed to be.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 10/9/2024, 9:48 PM
@fanboy03191 - if you see a rumor from this "scooper" just ignore it. They post rage bait crap for engagement, and they do the same here unfortunately
SuperiorHeckler
SuperiorHeckler - 10/9/2024, 9:05 PM
"Captain Marvel (Brie Larson) will have a significant role in both Avengers: Doomsday and Secret Wars."

Still trying to salvage the failed experiment of Larson's Captain Marvel... SMH 🙄
99OPTIMISTPRIME
99OPTIMISTPRIME - 10/9/2024, 9:06 PM
So is the Victor Von Doom casting, like ten years away now? Weird.
TheyDont
TheyDont - 10/9/2024, 9:08 PM
Yes, more Captain Marvel for the god of box office bombs
DrReedRichards
DrReedRichards - 10/9/2024, 9:08 PM
User Comment Image
Batmangina
Batmangina - 10/9/2024, 9:09 PM
[frick] THESE MOTHER[frick]ERS
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 10/9/2024, 9:09 PM
It took me some time to decipher the code behind this butt the evidence was compelling
User Comment Image
User Comment Image
PRISON BUTT PLAY
User Comment Image
and they almost got away with it to
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 10/9/2024, 9:13 PM
They're never gonna let him get out of Stark's shadow.

User Comment Image
bobevanz
bobevanz - 10/9/2024, 9:47 PM
You couldn't wait to post this fake rage bait lmao. Sinking ship
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 10/9/2024, 9:48 PM
I mean that makes sense…

Once RDJ was cast , you know they would play up on the fact that he atleast has Tony’s face which would no doubt emotionally affect characters that knew and were close to him to an extent such as Bruce , Rhodey and of course Peter.

As much as us fans would love it , the Reed & Victor dynamic wouldn’t have that shown history or emotional connection with the audience…

We would have been introduced to this Reed just a year prior to Doomsday and this Doom that we may be introduced to in that film itself so I understand going the Peter route moreso.

User Comment Image
bcom
bcom - 10/9/2024, 9:49 PM
I know they have probably already locked down a story reason for casting RDJ as Doom, but I really don't like it. Doom should be a whole new threat played by a new actor. It seems like they're going to play too much into the "Doom looks like Tony Stark" angle whereas Doom needs to be his own thing. Also, if it turns out RDJ's Doom is a variant and Doom "prime" will eventually turn up, then it seems odd to let RDJ steal Doom's thunder to start with. I don't know. I do hope that the Russo's have a really good reason for RDJ's Doom and he wasn't just brought back in as a fan service thing to build more momentum for the MCU.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 10/9/2024, 9:56 PM
@bcom - I can agree with all that

It honestly would have been so much simpler and better if they hadn’t pivoted away from the Kang storyline and just recasted instead of seemingly throwing away that storyline completely.

Now after this , I’m honestly not even sure with the apparent soft reboot that we’ll get a MCU Doom post SW.

I trust the Russos (they haven’t given me a reason not to when it comes to their Marvel stuff) but it is concerning so cautiously optimistic.

