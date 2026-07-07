Avengers: Doomsday Rumor Suggests Two Fan-Favorite Variants Will Only Have A Few Minutes Of Screentime

Avengers: Doomsday Rumor Suggests Two Fan-Favorite Variants Will Only Have A Few Minutes Of Screentime

A new Avengers: Doomsday rumour suggests that two fan-favourite Marvel legacy heroes will only have a few minutes of screen time, news which is already disappointing many fans.

News
By JoshWilding - Jul 07, 2026 11:07 AM EST
Filed Under: Avengers: Doomsday

By now, we're sure you've seen one of the many rumours about Avengers: Doomsday opening with a clash between the X-Men and Tobey Maguire's Spider-Man. Similar to the Illuminati in the comics, it seems the mutant team will be destroying parallel realities before their world falls.

That has some significant moral implications, and it's been reported that this will be where Magneto uses his powers to lay waste to New Jersey. As for Spider-Man, both he and Wolverine are believed dead after the clash, emphasising the stakes of this adventure.

The expectation is that both heroes will return before Avengers: Doomsday ends, as this does seem like a terrible waste of two iconic characters. Then again, the Russo Brothers may have had limited options if certain actors, like Maguire and Hugh Jackman, only had extremely limited availability. 

Today, insider @MyTimeToShineH is reporting that Spider-Man and Wolverine will only have "3 minutes of screen time before being killed in Avengers: Doomsday."

Once again, this doesn't necessarily mean they won't be back later in the movie, and everyone who dies is expected to be resurrected on Battleworld. It's hard not to feel some measure of disappointment reading this, though, and scheduling issues—as well as a budget that may not have accommodated bringing back someone like Halle Berry—could be Avengers: Doomsday's biggest flaw.

Avengers: Secret Wars is expected to reunite the three live-action Spider-Men, though we've heard very little about potential plans for Jackman's Wolverine. As things stand, we may not get to see him alongside his fellow X-Men this December.

"It’s going back to the serum of the human archetypes that our art is built off of," Sentry actor Lewis Pullman previously said of Avengers: Doomsday not being a cameo-fest. "Every character has their moment that builds the dimensions of them. The Russo brothers did that so well."

"They do not want anyone just sitting in the background. They really took to heart the responsibility of having some of the best actors in the world all together," he continued. "There’s a lot of really exciting pair-ups that happen. A lot of fans will be really excited. It’s so fun to dream about. What if A and B would work together? You get to see a lot of those fantasies come into fruition."

Let us know your thoughts on this latest Avengers: Doomsday rumour in the comments section.

Avengers: Doomsday stars Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Anthony Mackie, Winston Duke, Tom Hiddleston, Sebastian Stan, Letitia Wright, Paul Rudd, and Robert Downey Jr. Wyatt Russell, Simu Liu, Tenoch Huerta Mejia, Mabel Cadena, Florence Pugh, Danny Ramirez, David Harbour, Hannah John-Kamen, Lewis Pullman, India Rose Hemsworth, and Wesley Holloway all make their Avengers franchise debuts.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps leads Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn join them, as do X-Men franchise stars Kelsey Grammer, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Alan Cumming, Rebecca Romijn, James Marsden, with Deadpool & Wolverine star Channing Tatum. 

The Russo Brothers direct Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars from a screenplay by Stephen McFeely, with whom they previously collaborated on the Avengers and Captain America franchises. The movie is produced by Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, and Jonathan Schwartz, with Callum McDougall serving as executive producer.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released on December 18.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
Avengers: Doomsday LEGO Set Leak May Reveal Villainous Team's Debut And [Spoiler] Variant
Related:

Avengers: Doomsday LEGO Set Leak May Reveal Villainous Team's Debut And [Spoiler] Variant
UPDATE: Marvel Studios Rumored To Bring These Spider-Man 2 And The New Mutants Actors Back To The MCU
Recommended For You:

UPDATE: Marvel Studios Rumored To Bring These Spider-Man 2 And The New Mutants Actors Back To The MCU

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
MarvelousMarty
MarvelousMarty - 7/7/2026, 11:58 AM
Gonna upset a lot of people!
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 7/7/2026, 12:03 PM
Lolz. The Russos are bad directors they cant think of any other approach

So like IW where Hulk was beaten to a pulp, here we see wolverine and maybe spidey die.

Then the regular comicbook bruhaha of trying to band the team together. Sprinkle with cameos and noatalgia

Then a cliffhanger ending. Lolz
Bucky74
Bucky74 - 7/7/2026, 12:03 PM
If true (and by all accounts it is) that sucks. First of all (and I get it was in the story too, but don’t care) heroes like Wolverine committing genocide to save their own world is wildly out of character (Logan scolded Charles for keeping Jean’s mind locked in order to keep the world safe). On top of that, not having Toby’s Spidey and Jackman’s Wolverine team up with the returning truncated team (no Storm and Jean is unforgivable) is such a missed opportunity, the Russo’s should be fired for even considering it. I hope there is much more to this film than what has leaked
dragon316
dragon316 - 7/7/2026, 12:09 PM
@Bucky74 - story and plot are joke when it comes to comics it’s all same story and plot gooood vs bad when comic story involves abusive people from alcohol, woman abused , child abuse , animal abuse , alcohol and drug abuse then I be impressed by comic story and plot comic story is joke same with plot always same never ever changes except characters involved same outcomb same theme from villian any idiot can’t see predictable theme with movies comics is idiot think sorry plot will ever change to something more from goood vs bad rule world universe try kill hero
LuquePL
LuquePL - 7/7/2026, 12:03 PM
As far i know we suppose to see more of the Wolverine (Jackman). From this news we can understand this is his last minutes xD
Bucky74
Bucky74 - 7/7/2026, 12:05 PM
@LuquePL - If they built up and brought back that variant in Deadpool and Wolverine just to do this, it was a huge waste.
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 7/7/2026, 12:09 PM
If true, that's some BS. Those two are iconic for those roles. ESPECIALLY, considering this would be the first team-up with the two in the MCU.
WruceBayne
WruceBayne - 7/7/2026, 12:19 PM
I’m ok with that. They’ll be back for Secret Wars anyways. And for anyone saying it’s a missed opportunity to have them team up, how are Spider-man, Wolverine and Deadpool supposed to stop to worlds colliding and save everyone? No amount of webbing, sharp claws or bullets is going to stop that. So it makes sense, even though it’s a hard, terrible decision to make that one world has to be sacrificed in order for both worlds not to be destroyed.
BadgerThorkin
BadgerThorkin - 7/7/2026, 12:20 PM
I'm absolutely down for seeing Spiderman, but after the plot leak, I'm on the fence on seeing this and paying to. I'll wait and see what some others say after seeing. I can always wait until it's part of my Diz+ subscription. If it's just a bunch of cameos and the story doesn't make sense, I can wait. Also, if the leaks are true, it really hurts me rewatching Tobey's Spiderman knowing this is how he ends.
alleverybody
alleverybody - 7/7/2026, 12:22 PM
The Russos have ruined their reputation with all their films after Endgame.
MichyMercury
MichyMercury - 7/7/2026, 12:27 PM
This rumour again? Being posted multiple times!

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Auto Racing

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder