AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Shooting Update Revealed Along With Unique Plans For Tom Holland's Spider-Man

We know Avengers: Doomsday will begin shooting in the next couple of months, but it now sounds like there's been a slight delay. According to scooper Daniel Richtman, cameras won't begin rolling until April (it was previously reported that work would begin in March).

Why the change? It's said the script still isn't quite finished. However, that isn't really cause for concern, particularly as many Marvel Studios movies are written while cameras are rolling...sometimes for the better, and occasionally for the worse.

Avengers: Endgame scribe Stephen McFeely is penning Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars, minus his normal writing partner Christopher Markus. The screenplays for both movies have been started from scratch, with Jeff Loveness and Michael Waldron's ideas reportedly scrapped.

There's also some chatter online that a stunt double will shoot some of Tom Holland's Spider-Man scenes, with the actor essentially being enlisted for a voiceover role when he's not unmasked. That's a result of his lead role in Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey.

This means we'll see a lot more of Spidey with his mask on; not a bad thing and a logical decision after Spider-Man: No Way Home made the world forget Peter Parker. It's also no different to what happened when Robert Downey Jr. played Iron Man, for example.

In other news, Richtman is reporting that Dave Filoni's Star Wars movie and the "New Jedi Order" feature starring Daisy Ridley will both begin shooting next year.

Late last year, filmmaker Anthony Russo addressed his and Joe's MCU return. "Endgame was the end, and it took a little time for us to begin to think about it as something other than an end. We’re very close with Kevin and Lou [D’Esposito, Marvel Studios’ Co-President] and the entire Marvel team and we’ve had conversations through the years. We’ve talked about a lot of ideas."

It was then that inspiration for Secret Wars struck. "Really what happened was, we ended up stumbling upon an idea that activated all of us," he teased. "You couldn’t see it coming until it came, and once it came it was like, 'Well, that’s a story we need to tell.'"

Joe added, "There were ideas that we were trying to wrap our heads around that preceded this one, and we just never found the story. I remember calling Steve and said, 'Hey, crazy idea. What do you think if we all go back and do Secret Wars?' You were like, 'F*** no. Absolutely not."

"And then [Steve] hung up. And the next morning at 7.30 [he] called and were like, 'Alright, I have an idea,'" the filmmaker concluded, revealing the origin story of how the trio's MCU return came to be.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released in May 2026, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive in May 2027.