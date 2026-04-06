Brie Larson Dodges AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Question - Is Captain Marvel Set To Make Her MCU Return?

In The Marvels, Monica Rambeau managed to save the universe, but left herself stranded in another universe. We'd later learn that she was in the same parallel reality as the X-Men, seemingly setting the stage for her being the one responsible for bringing them and Earth-616's Mightiest Heroes together in Avengers: Doomsday.

Despite that, Teyonah Parris, Brie Larson, and Iman Vellani's names were all absent from last March's cast reveal. The Marvels was a box office flop, but received largely positive reviews, so the trio's absence would be baffling, to say the least.

Marvel Studios has made some missteps with Captain Marvel from the start, whether it's her retconned '90s origin story or the decision to loosely adapt the Kree/Skull War and make the shape-shifting Skrulls the good guys. Beyond lending a helping hand in the fight with Thanos in Avengers: Endgame, Carol Danvers has been largely absent from Earth-set stories, too.

We're in the dark when it comes to Larson's future as the hero, but the actress was asked about Captain Marvel's Avengers: Doomsday role during The Super Mario Galaxy Movie premiere.

"Oh, you know I can’t talk about that," the Oscar-winner immediately replied. "Nice try."

Larson's response does seem to imply that Captain Marvel will have a role in Avengers: Doomsday, even as insider Daniel Richtman took to X to write, "She's not in it currently. Let's see if they'll add her in the reshoots." With how well Avengers: Endgame's surprises were kept under wraps, we'd advise against taking anyone who makes claims like this too seriously, but we'll have to wait and see for now.

In 2019, Captain Marvel made over $1 billion at the worldwide box office. As noted, The Marvels flopped at the end of 2023, likely bringing an end to any future solo adventures for Larson as the character. Avengers: Doomsday could serve as a fresh start for the hero, though.

You can hear more from Larson in the player below.

Avengers: Doomsday officially stars Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Anthony Mackie, Winston Duke, Tom Hiddleston, Sebastian Stan, Letitia Wright, Paul Rudd, and Robert Downey Jr. Wyatt Russell, Simu Liu, Tenoch Huerta Mejia, Mabel Cadena, Florence Pugh, Danny Ramirez, David Harbour, Hannah John-Kamen, Lewis Pullman, and India Rose Hemsworth all make their Avengers franchise debuts.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps leads Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn join them, as do X-Men franchise stars Kelsey Grammer, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Alan Cumming, Rebecca Romijn, James Marsden, with Deadpool & Wolverine star Channing Tatum. The trades have pointed to Ryan Reynolds and Hayley Atwell also appearing in Avengers: Doomsday.

The Russo Brothers direct Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars from a screenplay by Stephen McFeely, with whom they previously collaborated on the Avengers and Captain America franchises. Loki and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness's Michael Waldron has also been enlisted to help.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released on December 18, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive on December 17, 2027.