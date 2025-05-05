DAREDEVIL Star Charlie Cox Breaks His Silence On Not Being Included In AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Cast Reveal

DAREDEVIL Star Charlie Cox Breaks His Silence On Not Being Included In AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Cast Reveal

Charlie Cox’s name wasn’t included in the Avengers: Doomsday cast reveal, and the Daredevil: Born Again star has now broken his silence on that while discussing his tenure as the MCU’s Man Without Fear.

News
By JoshWilding - May 05, 2025 02:05 PM EST
Filed Under: Avengers: Doomsday
Source: Collider

Marvel Studios delivered plenty of exciting surprises during the Avengers: Doomsday cast reveal, including the return of some familiar faces from 20th Century Fox's X-Men franchise. There were some huge omissions, though, and even with production underway, it feels like this ensemble is far from complete.

While Kevin Feige has confirmed it wasn't the full cast, one of the most disappointing omissions was Daredevil: Born Again star Charlie Cox. 

Talking to Collider, the actor was asked about not getting a chair and replied, "It’s not there, is it? [Laughs] Listen, the way that information gets to us is the same way that it gets to everyone else normally. At least historically, that's been the case. Someone sent me the link. I looked for my name. It's not there. So, maybe one day [Laughs]."

It's a real shame that Cox won't be given the chance to assemble alongside the rest of Earth's Mightiest Heroes, though the Russo Brothers might have some surprises in store for us (and Avengers: Secret Wars is up next, remember). 

However, it's looking increasingly likely that Marvel Studios is setting out to separate its film and TV offerings, so it's possible the Man Without Fear will remain relegated to the small screen for now. 

Cox also talked to the site about how his approach to Daredevil has evolved over the past decade:

"The tricky thing that I’ve found when you’re playing a character for this many years is, when I started, it was very clear to me how different Matt Murdock was from myself, and it did feel like showing up to work. Particularly with that character. There are so many facets to him that was stuff that didn’t come to me naturally, and were skill sets that I had to learn, including an American accent, including some martial arts training."

"My body transformed very quickly from all the gym work that I’d never done before, not to mention things like the visual impairment and stuff like that. So, I would go to work and I felt like I was putting on this big character, and my job then was to make sure that despite it feeling like a big character, that also I was trying to ground him in reality."

"What’s happening now is that the suit of armor that I would put on, I’ve been doing it for so long now, it doesn’t feel like I’m putting a suit of armor on. You put on the shoes and you walk on set and the muscle memory kicks in and it’s there. So, the challenge now is to make sure that you’re not overdoing it, to try and make it feel like you’re playing the character and just trust that that blurry line where the character meets the actor is consistent with what it’s always been."

Cox's future may not be as a member of The Avengers, but Daredevil: Born Again is currently in production. The expectation is that the series will return for season 3, becoming a yearly streaming title on Disney+. 

Here's the confirmed Avengers: Doomsday cast list as things currently stand:

  • Chris Hemsworth - Thor
  • Vanessa Kirby - Invisible Woman
  • Anthony Mackie - Captain America
  • Sebastian Stan - Bucky
  • Letitia Wright - Black Panther
  • Paul Rudd - Ant-Man
  • Wyatt Russell - U.S. Agent
  • Tenoch Huerta Mejia - Namor
  • Ebon Moss-Bachrach - The Thing
  • Simu Liu - Shang-Chi
  • Florence Pugh - Yelena Belova
  • Kelsey Grammer - Beast
  • Lewis Pullman - The Sentry
  • Danny Ramirez - The Falcon
  • Joseph Quinn - Human Torch
  • David Harbour - Red Guardian
  • Winston Duke - M'Baku
  • Hannah John-Kamen - Ghost
  • Tom Hiddleston - Loki
  • Patrick Stewart - Professor X
  • Ian McKellen - Magneto
  • Alan Cumming - Nightcrawler
  • Rebecca Romijn - Mystique
  • James Marsden - Cyclops
  • Channing Tatum - Gambit
  • Pedro Pascal - Mister Fantastic
  • Robert Downey Jr. - Doctor Doom

A rumour also came out last week claiming that Avengers: Doomsday will also feature Mark Ruffalo, Benedict Wong, Brie Larson, Don Cheadle, Karen Gillan, Jeremy Renner, Iman Vellani, Danai Gurira, Tessa Thompson, Ke Huy Quan, Teyonah Parris, Will Poulter, Dominique Thorne, Xochitl Gomez, Sophia Di Martino, Tatiana Maslany, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Kathryn Newton, Wunmi Mosaku, Lashana Lynch, Famke Janssen, Halle Berry, Kai Zen, Owen Wilson, Chris Pratt, Samuel L. Jackson, Charlize Theron, Benedict Cumberbatch, Hayley Atwell, Chris Evans, Bradley Cooper, Vin Diesel, and Maria Bakalova.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released on May 1 2026, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive on May 7, 2027. 

RUMOR: AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Currently Shooting A Fight Scene Between Doctor Doom And [SPOILER]
Related:

RUMOR: AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Currently Shooting A Fight Scene Between Doctor Doom And [SPOILER]
AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY BTS Cast Photo May Reveal Robert Downey Jr.'s Look As MCU's Victor Von Doom
Recommended For You:

AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY BTS Cast Photo May Reveal Robert Downey Jr.'s Look As MCU's Victor Von Doom

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
ProfessorWhy
ProfessorWhy - 5/5/2025, 2:20 PM
Just a quick shot of the street level heroes taking out Doombots ....
Huskers
Huskers - 5/5/2025, 2:22 PM
I’m okay with this honestly. It already seems too much of a cluster[frick]. But they’ve had 3 team up movies with Spiderman, including Iron Man, Nick Fury (although he turned out to be a Skrull), and then Dr. Stange and alternate Spidermen. If they’re going to continue this trend instead of a solo movie, would rather see Daredevil there.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 5/5/2025, 2:24 PM
He can break anything he wants
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 5/5/2025, 2:26 PM
Also…whats the point of Feige getting Daredevil in the MCU if IS NOT CONECTED ,,,man Dressed as Spider, thats Ru Paul
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/5/2025, 2:30 PM
His approach to the character evolving now is interesting to read about…

It probably happens for every actor playing the same character for so long in that they make sure it’s consistent with what they did previously (especially if it’s after some time gap) aswell as I’m assuming trying to still keep the character fresh & engaging for yourself aswell hence why someone like Hemsworth wanted to reinvent Thor after AOU etc.

Anyway in regards to Doomsday , I don’t see him being in that but perhaps Secret Wars tbh.
SteviesRightFoo
SteviesRightFoo - 5/5/2025, 2:30 PM
My favourite character and arguably best casting in mcu. I'd prefer he stayed away from this trash
ImNotaBot
ImNotaBot - 5/5/2025, 2:37 PM
Since Spider-man will likely be absent for Doomsday, he might also get his own Avengers team for Secret Wars. Spider-Man, DD, Wolverine, Deadpool, Punisher and Cap Marvel?
sully
sully - 5/5/2025, 2:49 PM
Lolol I love when actors do the whole "I'm just one of you guys!" thing and say they find out things like general audiences do. It's just objectively not true. Actors sign on to and are told about projects way ahead of time so they can prepare for the role and make sure they don't have scheduling conflicts ahead of and during pre-production. If Charlie knows he will be in an upcoming film, then he already knows and isn't saying. Actors are never "surprised" they will be in an upcoming project. It just does not happen.
JFerguson
JFerguson - 5/5/2025, 2:49 PM
This dude charismatic af. Need to see him lead a movie again. Thought he did well in Stardust all those years ago
Nightwing1015
Nightwing1015 - 5/5/2025, 2:59 PM
I hope when he does join the Avengers they keep him grounded enough and don't go full She-Hulk awful CGI acrobatic. Make him like Black Widow in Iron Man 2. Extremely capable but obviously not on the same level as everyone else.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder