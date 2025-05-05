DAREDEVIL Star Charlie Cox Breaks His Silence On Not Being Included In AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Cast Reveal

Marvel Studios delivered plenty of exciting surprises during the Avengers: Doomsday cast reveal, including the return of some familiar faces from 20th Century Fox's X-Men franchise. There were some huge omissions, though, and even with production underway, it feels like this ensemble is far from complete.

While Kevin Feige has confirmed it wasn't the full cast, one of the most disappointing omissions was Daredevil: Born Again star Charlie Cox.

Talking to Collider, the actor was asked about not getting a chair and replied, "It’s not there, is it? [Laughs] Listen, the way that information gets to us is the same way that it gets to everyone else normally. At least historically, that's been the case. Someone sent me the link. I looked for my name. It's not there. So, maybe one day [Laughs]."

It's a real shame that Cox won't be given the chance to assemble alongside the rest of Earth's Mightiest Heroes, though the Russo Brothers might have some surprises in store for us (and Avengers: Secret Wars is up next, remember).

However, it's looking increasingly likely that Marvel Studios is setting out to separate its film and TV offerings, so it's possible the Man Without Fear will remain relegated to the small screen for now.

Cox also talked to the site about how his approach to Daredevil has evolved over the past decade:

"The tricky thing that I’ve found when you’re playing a character for this many years is, when I started, it was very clear to me how different Matt Murdock was from myself, and it did feel like showing up to work. Particularly with that character. There are so many facets to him that was stuff that didn’t come to me naturally, and were skill sets that I had to learn, including an American accent, including some martial arts training." "My body transformed very quickly from all the gym work that I’d never done before, not to mention things like the visual impairment and stuff like that. So, I would go to work and I felt like I was putting on this big character, and my job then was to make sure that despite it feeling like a big character, that also I was trying to ground him in reality." "What’s happening now is that the suit of armor that I would put on, I’ve been doing it for so long now, it doesn’t feel like I’m putting a suit of armor on. You put on the shoes and you walk on set and the muscle memory kicks in and it’s there. So, the challenge now is to make sure that you’re not overdoing it, to try and make it feel like you’re playing the character and just trust that that blurry line where the character meets the actor is consistent with what it’s always been."

Cox's future may not be as a member of The Avengers, but Daredevil: Born Again is currently in production. The expectation is that the series will return for season 3, becoming a yearly streaming title on Disney+.

Here's the confirmed Avengers: Doomsday cast list as things currently stand:

Chris Hemsworth - Thor

Vanessa Kirby - Invisible Woman

Anthony Mackie - Captain America

Sebastian Stan - Bucky

Letitia Wright - Black Panther

Paul Rudd - Ant-Man

Wyatt Russell - U.S. Agent

Tenoch Huerta Mejia - Namor

Ebon Moss-Bachrach - The Thing

Simu Liu - Shang-Chi

Florence Pugh - Yelena Belova

Kelsey Grammer - Beast

Lewis Pullman - The Sentry

Danny Ramirez - The Falcon

Joseph Quinn - Human Torch

David Harbour - Red Guardian

Winston Duke - M'Baku

Hannah John-Kamen - Ghost

Tom Hiddleston - Loki

Patrick Stewart - Professor X

Ian McKellen - Magneto

Alan Cumming - Nightcrawler

Rebecca Romijn - Mystique

James Marsden - Cyclops

Channing Tatum - Gambit

Pedro Pascal - Mister Fantastic

Robert Downey Jr. - Doctor Doom

A rumour also came out last week claiming that Avengers: Doomsday will also feature Mark Ruffalo, Benedict Wong, Brie Larson, Don Cheadle, Karen Gillan, Jeremy Renner, Iman Vellani, Danai Gurira, Tessa Thompson, Ke Huy Quan, Teyonah Parris, Will Poulter, Dominique Thorne, Xochitl Gomez, Sophia Di Martino, Tatiana Maslany, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Kathryn Newton, Wunmi Mosaku, Lashana Lynch, Famke Janssen, Halle Berry, Kai Zen, Owen Wilson, Chris Pratt, Samuel L. Jackson, Charlize Theron, Benedict Cumberbatch, Hayley Atwell, Chris Evans, Bradley Cooper, Vin Diesel, and Maria Bakalova.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released on May 1 2026, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive on May 7, 2027.