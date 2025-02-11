Did CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Star Anthony Mackie Just Drop A Big AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Spoiler?

The next Avengers movies have undergone a series of sweeping changes since being announced as the epic conclusion to the Multiverse Saga. For starters, they're no longer being released the same year and now have the Russo Brothers at the helm.

However, by far the biggest alteration is The Kang Dynasty becoming Doomsday, and we've since learned that both that and Secret Wars have undergone full rewrites (meaning Doctor Doom isn't simply taking Kang the Conqueror's place in the story).

For better or worse, the Multiverse will still be a huge part of how things play out. There are plenty of reasons to be excited about that based on what we've seen when the concept has been well-utilised on screen.

During a recent interview to promote Captain America: Brave New World, Anthony Mackie was asked what he's most looking forward to seeing in Avengers: Doomsday...but did the actor drop a huge spoiler in the process?

"I think for me, I'm really excited about the idea of old meeting new," he says in the video below. "The OG original cast members of the MCU and all the new people coming together to form this massive conglomerate..."

With that, his co-star Danny Ramirez interrupted him, clearly worried Mackie was saying too much. The MCU's new Captain America argued that he was just speculating, but rumours have pointed to the Sacred Timeline's new heroes coming face-to-face with Multiversal Variants of the original six (with Doctor Doom wearing Tony Stark's face and Chris Evans' Steve Rogers potentially now "Hydra Cap").

"That’s not true, though," Evans recently said of reports from the trades he'll return in Avengers: Doomsday. "This always happens. I mean, it happens every couple years - ever since Endgame. I’ve just stopped responding to it. Yeah, no - happily retired!"

Check out Mackie's comments below and let us know whether you think the actor said a little too much...

In Captain America: Brave New World, after meeting with newly elected U.S. President Thaddeus Ross, played by Harrison Ford in his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut, Sam Wilson finds himself in the middle of an international incident. He must discover the reason behind a nefarious global plot before the true mastermind has the entire world seeing red.

The movie stars Anthony Mackie, Danny Ramirez, Shira Haas, Xosha Roquemore, Carl Lumbly, with Giancarlo Esposito, Liv Tyler, Tim Blake Nelson, and Harrison Ford. The movie is directed by Julius Onah and produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore. Louis D’Esposito and Charles Newirth serve as executive producers.

Captain America: Brave New World opens in U.S. theaters on February 14, 2025.