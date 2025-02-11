Did CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Star Anthony Mackie Just Drop A Big AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Spoiler?

Did CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Star Anthony Mackie Just Drop A Big AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Spoiler?

Captain America: Brave New World star Anthony Mackie was recently asked what he's most excited about seeing in Avengers: Doomsday, but has the actor inadvertently dropped a spoiler about the MCU movie?

News
By JoshWilding - Feb 11, 2025 06:02 AM EST
Filed Under: Avengers: Doomsday

The next Avengers movies have undergone a series of sweeping changes since being announced as the epic conclusion to the Multiverse Saga. For starters, they're no longer being released the same year and now have the Russo Brothers at the helm.

However, by far the biggest alteration is The Kang Dynasty becoming Doomsday, and we've since learned that both that and Secret Wars have undergone full rewrites (meaning Doctor Doom isn't simply taking Kang the Conqueror's place in the story). 

For better or worse, the Multiverse will still be a huge part of how things play out. There are plenty of reasons to be excited about that based on what we've seen when the concept has been well-utilised on screen.

During a recent interview to promote Captain America: Brave New World, Anthony Mackie was asked what he's most looking forward to seeing in Avengers: Doomsday...but did the actor drop a huge spoiler in the process?

"I think for me, I'm really excited about the idea of old meeting new," he says in the video below. "The OG original cast members of the MCU and all the new people coming together to form this massive conglomerate..."

With that, his co-star Danny Ramirez interrupted him, clearly worried Mackie was saying too much. The MCU's new Captain America argued that he was just speculating, but rumours have pointed to the Sacred Timeline's new heroes coming face-to-face with Multiversal Variants of the original six (with Doctor Doom wearing Tony Stark's face and Chris Evans' Steve Rogers potentially now "Hydra Cap").

"That’s not true, though," Evans recently said of reports from the trades he'll return in Avengers: Doomsday. "This always happens. I mean, it happens every couple years - ever since Endgame. I’ve just stopped responding to it. Yeah, no - happily retired!"

Check out Mackie's comments below and let us know whether you think the actor said a little too much...

@gamesradar Did Anthony Mackie just give something away about the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe? #captainamerica #anthonymackie #captainamericabravenewworld #mcutok #marvelcinematicuniverse #marvelmovies #marveltok #thefalcon #mcutiktok #marvel #movietok #superheroes #superhero #filmtok #cinematok #actors #filmstar #movies #superheromovie ♬ original sound - Gamesradar.com

In Captain America: Brave New World, after meeting with newly elected U.S. President Thaddeus Ross, played by Harrison Ford in his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut, Sam Wilson finds himself in the middle of an international incident. He must discover the reason behind a nefarious global plot before the true mastermind has the entire world seeing red.

The movie stars Anthony Mackie, Danny Ramirez, Shira Haas, Xosha Roquemore, Carl Lumbly, with Giancarlo Esposito, Liv Tyler, Tim Blake Nelson, and Harrison Ford. The movie is directed by Julius Onah and produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore. Louis D’Esposito and Charles Newirth serve as executive producers.

Captain America: Brave New World opens in U.S. theaters on February 14, 2025.

AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Confirmed To Start Filming Next Month In The UK
Related:

AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Confirmed To Start Filming Next Month In The UK
RUMOR: Elizabeth Olsen's Scarlet Witch Said To Have Huge Role In AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY And SECRET WARS
Recommended For You:

RUMOR: Elizabeth Olsen's Scarlet Witch Said To Have "Huge" Role In AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY And SECRET WARS

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Hide Comments0 Comments

Be the first to comment and get the conversation going!

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder