Find Out When AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY And SPIDER-MAN 4 Are Expected To Shoot - And For How Long

Marvel Studios' next big Multiversal event movie, Avengers: Doomsday, is easily one of the most highly-anticipated comic book films on the horizon, but after the crowd-pleasing blockbuster that was Spider-Man: No Way Home, the Webbed Wonder's next adventure probably isn't too far behind.

Now, we have updates on when both of these huge projects are expected to begin shooting, and for how long.

According to Daniel Richtman, cameras will roll on Doomsday from March to August next year, with Spider-Man 4 reportedly set to commence production in May and film right up to October.

The scooper has also heard that Spidey star Tom Holland will have a significant role in Christopher Nolan's next project, and may eve share a co-lead credit with Matt Damon. It'll be interesting to see how that schedule holds up, since Peter Parker is believed to have a major part to play in Doomsday.

A previous rumor suggested that Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom and Mr. Fantastic (Pedro Pascal) won't have that many scenes together in the upcoming Avengers movies, but we have heard that they will interact and that their relationship will be important - but not as important as Doom's connection to Holland's Spider-Man.

If this is accurate, it would seem to indicate that Downey Jr. will indeed be playing a Tony Stark variant who went down a darker path, as opposed to a brand-new character that Parker won't recognize. Unless, that is, this Victor Von Doom is just supposed to bear an uncanny resemblance to Stark.

Directors Joe and Anthony Russo revealed that Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars will not shoot back-to-back during NYCC last week.

"It'll be similar, but we'll have a larger break in between the two movies than we did," said Joe. "I think it was four weeks maybe? Was it four weeks between Infinity War and Endgame?"

"I think it was a couple of weeks," Anthony added. "But no, these are not as separated as you would normally separate two films of this scale, but they're more substantially separated [than Infinity War and Endgame] by a year or so."

Avengers: Doomsday arrives in theaters on May 1, 2026, followed by Avengers: Secret Wars on May 7, 2027. An official release date for Spider-Man 4 has yet to be announced.

"Being able to create stories and explore characters within the Marvel Universe fulfilled a life-long dream of ours, and we discovered a powerful connection with audiences in each film that we made. We’re thrilled to collaborate once again with Kevin, Lou and the entire Marvel team to bring this epic adventure in storytelling to new and surprising places for both the fans and ourselves”, said The Russos in a statement after the SDCC panel.

Have another look at some photos Downey Jr. shared to Instagram after the big reveal below.