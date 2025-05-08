Forget THE NEW AVENGERS; Who Is On Sam Wilson's AVENGERS© Team Heading Into DOOMSDAY?

Thunderbolts* may have just introduced us to the MCU's New Avengers, but what of Sam Wilson's Avengers© team? We take a look at the most likely candidates to assemble alongside Captain America next year.

In the closing moments of Thunderbolts*, we're introduced to the New Avengers: Yelena Belova, Bucky Barnes, Red Guardian, U.S. Agent, Ghost, and Bob (a.k.a. The Sentry). 

The post-credits scene reveals that Bucky no longer sees eye-to-eye with Sam Wilson; Captain America has assembled his own Avengers team and is attempting to sue the "New Avengers" for using the name. The question is, who will the former Falcon lead into battle in Avengers: Doomsday next year? 

We're taking the Young Avengers off the table because leaked concept art suggests they'll form their own team. We're also going to work under the assumption that, alongside Captain America, this will be at least a seven-person group. 

6. Shang-Chi

Shang-Chi has been sidelined since his solo movie was released in 2021. However, a post-credits scene teased the possibility of the hero joining The Avengers when Bruce Banner, Captain Marvel, and Wong started investigating the origin of his Ten Rings.

Original plans called for those to be linked to Kang (hence the ring-themed imagery in Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania), but even if that subplot is dropped, it makes perfect sense for Shang-Chi to fight alongside Captain America. 

Working with Sam legitimises him as a superhero, and also adds a skilled fighter to this team, making it easy for Marvel to put Shang-Chi front and centre in Avengers: Doomsday
 

5. Ant-Man

It's easy to overlook, but Sam and Scott Lang have quite a history in the MCU. They first crossed paths when Ant-Man attempted to break into the Avengers Compound, later teaming up to battle #TeamIronMan in Captain America: Civil War

Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania set the stage for Scott to realise he'd inadvertently started a Multiversal War by defeating Kang the Conqueror. Avengers: The Kang Dynasty is no longer happening, but Ant-Man's concerns about the future may explain why he's an Avenger.

Throw in the fact that Evangeline Lilly has retired from acting and likely won't suit up as The Wasp again, and being part of a superhero team is the best way to insert Scott into the narrative (the Quantum Realm could still be key to the story being told). 
 

4. The Falcon

 

We're cheating a little with this entry because Captain America: Brave New World basically confirmed that Joaquin Torres was Sam's first addition to the team of Avengers that President Thaddeus Ross wanted him to put together. 

This isn't an addition we're thrilled about. Neither that movie nor The Falcon and The Winter Soldier sold us on the character, and the way he was taken out in Brave New World portrayed him more as a goof than someone we want to root for. 

As a result, The Falcon feels a little tacked on to this team (and, honestly, we don't really need two characters with wings). Make him an early victim of Doctor Doom, and we're all good. 
 

3. Thor 

It likely won't be long until Bob is forced to become The Sentry again, and this Avengers team needs a legit heavy-hitter. The sooner Marvel Studios forgets, well, everything about Thor: Love and Thunder, the better. 

Love can be off in New Asgard with Valkyrie and Sif while Thor gets back to doing what he does best: protecting Midgard. Throwing an original Avenger into the mix is a must, especially when he hasn't really interacted with any of the other heroes listed here. 

The God of Thunder's dynamic with the new Captain America would be fascinating to watch play out. They could even butt heads in a way Thor and Steve Rogers never did and, let's face it, Thor and The Sentry being on opposite teams has gons of potential. 
 

2. Wong  

With Doctor Strange off with Clea doing something Incursion-related, it's time for Wong to get the spotlight he deserves as the MCU's Sorcerer Supreme. Unfortunately, we can't shake the feeling that he'd be one of Doctor Doom's first victims.

Regardless, he's been working with The Avengers for a while, and his presence opens the door to America Chavez and the Scarlet Witch's respective stories continuing. Crucially, his knowledge of the Multiverse and magic would be an invaluable asset to Captain America. 

There were once plans for Wong to lead a Strange Academy TV series, likely featuring America, Rintrah, Abomination, and other mystic heroes. That's no longer happening, so having Wong protect the Earth in Strange's continued absence just feels right. 
 

1. Captain Marvel

Beyond the asshole fans who decided to harrass Brie Larson, the Oscar-winner has had a rough time of it in the MCU. Captain Marvel was a solid introduction, but making it a prequel was a creative misstep, and Larson had to shoot her Infinity War and Endgame scenes before making that.

As a result, the Russo Brothers were limited in what they could do with her. The Marvels was another disappointment, but Avengers: Doomsday can redeem Carol Danvers and make her the badass from the comics we all know and respect. 

Captain Marvel should be co-leader with Sam and potentially even a love interest for her fellow Captain. There's something fun about the idea of that dynamic being explored, especially as we're unlikely to see Captain America romance Jane Foster/The Mighty Thor. 
 

thebamf
thebamf - 5/8/2025, 12:22 PM
Definitely not the loan banks
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 5/8/2025, 12:22 PM
Literally all of their films sucked. Wong doesn't catch that stink though.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 5/8/2025, 12:25 PM
nah hard pass, the new avengers team has the more interesting characters like buck, walker sentry and that ghost lady.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 5/8/2025, 12:46 PM
@harryba11zack - Are they the only two options? smh
User Comment Image
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 5/8/2025, 12:55 PM
@ObserverIO - i honestly don't mind the new avengers team. I just hope the writers do good by them and don't try to demonize them to make captain falcon's team look better but knowing Disney.......that is exactly what they are gonna do with them :(
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 5/8/2025, 1:04 PM
@harryba11zack - I suppose they are the better team. But I'll take the A-listers over gender and race changed D-List replacement characters played by the nepo babies of C-list stars.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 5/8/2025, 1:05 PM
And by A-listers I hope you don't think I'm talking about Falcon's team lol. Thor's the only real A-lister there and Hemsworth has had his day.
McMurdo
McMurdo - 5/8/2025, 1:13 PM
@harryba11zack - the good thing about Thunderbolts is that it actually managed to give me a group of characters I can root for and care about in a post IW universe. I had zero real hype for Doomsday because I just don't really feel invested in the set of characters that are going to be the focal point going forward, but now I'm actually more interested because I at least get to see where Buck (who has genuinely always been fantastic despite Kevin's incessant need to stunt his development), Yelena, Walker and Bob go moving forward. So credit where credit is due in that regard. I have some characters to root for now.
cubichy
cubichy - 5/8/2025, 12:27 PM
Sam Wilson, while a skilled hero and a man of integrity, lacks tons of key attributes that made Steve Rogers the definitive leader of the Avengers-qualities that are especially crucial when facing existential threats like Doctor Doom. Steve Rogers’ leadership was rooted not just in his unwavering moral compass, but also in the super soldier serum that gave him the physical edge to stand alongside gods and monsters as an equal. Sam, by contrast, has explicitly refused the serum, relying instead on his training and technology, which raises doubts about his ability to command the same respect or provide the same level of protection when the stakes are at their highest. This is particularly relevant against a foe like Doom, whose intellect, power, and ruthlessness demand a leader who is both a symbol and a powerhouse-a role Steve Rogers embodied naturally. Sam does not command the respect or have the experience that steve did, sam is second tier.

Moreover, the MCU has struggled to establish Sam Wilson as a unifying figure capable of rallying the diverse and often fractious Avengers roster. Steve Rogers’ legacy as a leader was built on his ability to inspire unwavering loyalty and teamwork, even in the face of certain defeat-a quality that was instrumental in the Avengers’ greatest victories. Recent films have shown that Sam’s approach, while earnest, sometimes lacks the gravitas and clarity that defined Steve’s leadership, leaving audiences and even the team itself uncertain about what he stands for. With the Avengers facing their toughest challenge yet in the form of Doom, bringing back Steve Rogers-whose presence alone commands unity and confidence-could be the decisive factor in ensuring the team’s survival and success, regardless of its members.
Pictilli
Pictilli - 5/8/2025, 12:32 PM
Nah... I'd rather forget Sam Wilson Cap.
Bdub21
Bdub21 - 5/8/2025, 12:32 PM
I think an Avengers, New Avengers, and X-Men dynamic will catapult the film forward. I also see Star-Lord being on Sam's team somehow.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/8/2025, 12:36 PM
@Bdub21 - I would put the FF too

Those 4 teams vs Doom and his forces sounds real fun!!.
Vigor
Vigor - 5/8/2025, 12:56 PM
@Bdub21 - star lord with the champions
AnEye
AnEye - 5/8/2025, 12:35 PM
No one is on his team lol. What resources does he have? He can only call maybe Ant-Man. Unless he plans to use the X-Men to help him.
Matador
Matador - 5/8/2025, 12:37 PM
User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/8/2025, 12:40 PM
We could have Wong & Carol on the team but given the Confirmed Doomsday cast right now , this is my lineup…

Sam Wilson/Captain America

Joaquin Torres/The Falcon

Scott Lang/Ant Man

Thor

Shang Chi

Shuri/Black Panther

Them 6 & the New Avengers (Yelena Belova ,US Agent ,Ghost ,Red Guardian , Winter Soldier & Bob) feels appropriate given that Sentry will likely not want to fight so he doesn’t release The Void until he’s forced to.

I don’t see M’Baku joining since he’s likely being King of Wakanda now though that leaves Namor..

I could perhaps see Shuri asking him to help reluctantly but what if he joins Doom’s rumored team since the former says he can save the latter’s people?.
McMurdo
McMurdo - 5/8/2025, 12:41 PM
The Russos have already baked in a resentment towards Sam's team with that end credits scene. Weird creative choice imo considering post Cap 4, you would think the mission would be to sell nu Cap as the guy. But instead he's being a little [foo foo] about the Thunderbolts getting a name change. Superbly petty. I like Mackie and thus far, Feige and friends have done his character no favors post Civil War.
ClintthaManster
ClintthaManster - 5/8/2025, 12:42 PM
Man, we really don't need two Falcons on the team. Hopefully that status quo doesn't stick.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/8/2025, 1:05 PM
@ClintthaManster - I like both Sam & Joaquin so I’m cool with it…

I get the whole redundancy thing if Thor is there too but the more aerial support , the better imo
McMurdo
McMurdo - 5/8/2025, 12:43 PM
ALSO WHY IS WONG EVEN A THING. HOW DO YOU CONTINUE TO BOTCH STEPHEN STRANGE. It's getting insane.
AgentofSH1ELD
AgentofSH1ELD - 5/8/2025, 12:49 PM
@McMurdo - I know........ have a huge problem with the way they have handled Strange in the whole collective.
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 5/8/2025, 12:55 PM
@McMurdo - User Comment Image
CorndogBurglar
CorndogBurglar - 5/8/2025, 12:56 PM
@McMurdo - You know exactly why they made Wong the more competent character.
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 5/8/2025, 12:58 PM
@AgentofSH1ELD - Having Wong be the Sorceror Supreme and having Strange bow to him is like watching Alfred put on the Batsuit while Bruce makes him tea.
AgentofSH1ELD
AgentofSH1ELD - 5/8/2025, 1:02 PM
@HashTagSwagg - Id make tea for you anytime my love
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 5/8/2025, 1:04 PM
@AgentofSH1ELD - User Comment Image
McMurdo
McMurdo - 5/8/2025, 1:06 PM
@CorndogBurglar - User Comment Image
McMurdo
McMurdo - 5/8/2025, 1:17 PM
@HashTagSwagg - it was such a fundamental jumping the shark moment to write STEPHEN STRANGE, protector of reality, willingly breaking reality for the sake of a whiny teenage brat who was unhappy with his public image. I don't see how you fix that. It's quite literally antithetical to Doctor Strange the character.
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 5/8/2025, 12:46 PM
Who Is On Sam Wilson's AVENGERS© Team Heading Into DOOMSDAY?

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

User Comment Image
CorndogBurglar
CorndogBurglar - 5/8/2025, 12:48 PM
@KennKathleen - I would watch this team in a fartbeat
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 5/8/2025, 12:52 PM
@CorndogBurglar - Watch them??? I'd make you the perfect antethesis to the heroes culmination!!!!

You thought you'd get away with all that weenie thivery you sombitch?!?!!

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

User Comment Image
CorndogBurglar
CorndogBurglar - 5/8/2025, 12:55 PM
@KennKathleen - Weenie thieving is my favorite past time. I cant help myself.
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 5/8/2025, 12:59 PM
@CorndogBurglar - User Comment Image


....




User Comment Image
AgentofSH1ELD
AgentofSH1ELD - 5/8/2025, 1:02 PM
@KennKathleen - Powdered Toast Man?!
CorndogBurglar
CorndogBurglar - 5/8/2025, 12:46 PM
If this ends up being the Avengers then its a terrible team.

No Spider-Man? No Dr Strange? No War Machine?
xHollywoodx
xHollywoodx - 5/8/2025, 12:48 PM
How did Tony not copyright the name The Avengers when he was alive? Maybe he did and it became a legal battle after he died?

Either way I'd love to see Daredevil Born Again season 2 mention the copyright battle or sit in the trial or actually be the one to take it to trial. That would be a good nod to all that legal mess and gives him access to The Avengers© or The Avengerz. Then he can kind of slowly step into the big leagues.
CorndogBurglar
CorndogBurglar - 5/8/2025, 12:50 PM
@xHollywoodx - The Avengers were created by the government. I dont know how Stark or anyone else would be able to do that.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/8/2025, 1:04 PM
@xHollywoodx - that would be cool but given the ending of Born Again S1 , I don’t think we’ll have Matt being a lawyer in that anytime soon.
Oberlin4Prez
Oberlin4Prez - 5/8/2025, 12:51 PM
"Beyond the asshole fans who decided to harrass Brie Larson, the Oscar-winner has had a rough time of it in the MCU. Captain Marvel was a solid introduction, but making it a prequel was a creative misstep, and Larson had to shoot her Infinity War and Endgame scenes before making that.

As a result, the Russo Brothers were limited in what they could do with her. The Marvels was another disappointment, but Avengers: Doomsday can redeem Carol Danvers and make her the badass from the comics we all know and respect.

Captain Marvel should be co-leader with Sam and potentially even a love interest for her fellow Captain."

WTAF is this? Lol

Gotta love the shipping in the last paragraph too.

Further proof the character is dead weight because rather than provide a legitimate argument as to why she should be there by highlighting her skills or achievements as a character, he chooses the low hanging fruit of, "derr, duh incels are mean derr"

🖕🏽
Oberlin4Prez
Oberlin4Prez - 5/8/2025, 12:52 PM
@Oberlin4Prez - for the record, I saw both her movies in theaters. The sequel was better but was another modern marvel flop.
1 2

