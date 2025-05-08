Forget THE NEW AVENGERS; Who Is On Sam Wilson's AVENGERS© Team Heading Into DOOMSDAY?

In the closing moments of Thunderbolts*, we're introduced to the New Avengers: Yelena Belova, Bucky Barnes, Red Guardian, U.S. Agent, Ghost, and Bob (a.k.a. The Sentry). The post-credits scene reveals that Bucky no longer sees eye-to-eye with Sam Wilson; Captain America has assembled his own Avengers team and is attempting to sue the "New Avengers" for using the name. The question is, who will the former Falcon lead into battle in Avengers: Doomsday next year? We're taking the Young Avengers off the table because leaked concept art suggests they'll form their own team. We're also going to work under the assumption that, alongside Captain America, this will be at least a seven-person group. Find out who we believe will follow Sam into battle against Doctor Doom by clicking the "Next"/"View List" buttons below.

6. Shang-Chi Shang-Chi has been sidelined since his solo movie was released in 2021. However, a post-credits scene teased the possibility of the hero joining The Avengers when Bruce Banner, Captain Marvel, and Wong started investigating the origin of his Ten Rings. Original plans called for those to be linked to Kang (hence the ring-themed imagery in Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania), but even if that subplot is dropped, it makes perfect sense for Shang-Chi to fight alongside Captain America. Working with Sam legitimises him as a superhero, and also adds a skilled fighter to this team, making it easy for Marvel to put Shang-Chi front and centre in Avengers: Doomsday.



5. Ant-Man It's easy to overlook, but Sam and Scott Lang have quite a history in the MCU. They first crossed paths when Ant-Man attempted to break into the Avengers Compound, later teaming up to battle #TeamIronMan in Captain America: Civil War. Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania set the stage for Scott to realise he'd inadvertently started a Multiversal War by defeating Kang the Conqueror. Avengers: The Kang Dynasty is no longer happening, but Ant-Man's concerns about the future may explain why he's an Avenger. Throw in the fact that Evangeline Lilly has retired from acting and likely won't suit up as The Wasp again, and being part of a superhero team is the best way to insert Scott into the narrative (the Quantum Realm could still be key to the story being told).



4. The Falcon We're cheating a little with this entry because Captain America: Brave New World basically confirmed that Joaquin Torres was Sam's first addition to the team of Avengers that President Thaddeus Ross wanted him to put together. This isn't an addition we're thrilled about. Neither that movie nor The Falcon and The Winter Soldier sold us on the character, and the way he was taken out in Brave New World portrayed him more as a goof than someone we want to root for. As a result, The Falcon feels a little tacked on to this team (and, honestly, we don't really need two characters with wings). Make him an early victim of Doctor Doom, and we're all good.



3. Thor It likely won't be long until Bob is forced to become The Sentry again, and this Avengers team needs a legit heavy-hitter. The sooner Marvel Studios forgets, well, everything about Thor: Love and Thunder, the better. Love can be off in New Asgard with Valkyrie and Sif while Thor gets back to doing what he does best: protecting Midgard. Throwing an original Avenger into the mix is a must, especially when he hasn't really interacted with any of the other heroes listed here. The God of Thunder's dynamic with the new Captain America would be fascinating to watch play out. They could even butt heads in a way Thor and Steve Rogers never did and, let's face it, Thor and The Sentry being on opposite teams has gons of potential.



2. Wong With Doctor Strange off with Clea doing something Incursion-related, it's time for Wong to get the spotlight he deserves as the MCU's Sorcerer Supreme. Unfortunately, we can't shake the feeling that he'd be one of Doctor Doom's first victims. Regardless, he's been working with The Avengers for a while, and his presence opens the door to America Chavez and the Scarlet Witch's respective stories continuing. Crucially, his knowledge of the Multiverse and magic would be an invaluable asset to Captain America. There were once plans for Wong to lead a Strange Academy TV series, likely featuring America, Rintrah, Abomination, and other mystic heroes. That's no longer happening, so having Wong protect the Earth in Strange's continued absence just feels right.

