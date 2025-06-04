Letitia Wright Says She'll Have "More To Do" In AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY; Comments On Two Black Panthers Rumor

Letitia Wright has confirmed that she has begun filming her scenes for Avengers: Doomsday, but wasn't quite so forthcoming when asked about the rumor that a second Black Panther will make their debut...

By MarkCassidy - Jun 04, 2025 04:06 PM EST
We recently learned that Marvel Studios' Avengers: Doomsday was setting up shop to begin filming in the Middle East, with Letitia Wright (Shuri) one of several cast members photographed having dinner in a restaurant in Bahrain.

During a new interview with Flip Your Wig, Wright was asked about reprising her role as the new Black Panther in the next major MCU event film. The Wakanda Forever star confirmed that she has begun shooting her scenes, and that she will have a "little bit more" to do as Shuri in Doomsday than she did in the previous Avengers movies.

“It’s just an ensemble of greatness, so I was just really excited to just be a part of it. I’ve been a part of it before, but in a smaller way. Now, I have a little bit more.”

Will this additional screen-time have something to do with a storyline involving the debut of a new Black Panther, perhaps?

Wright remained tight-lipped when asked about the rumors that Doomsday will introduce a new Black Panther in the form of an older take on Shuri's nephew, aka T'Challa II, who was introduced in Wakanda Forever's mid-credits scene.

It's hardly surprising that the actress declined to speak about this (potential) plot point, but several reliable sources have reported that a second Panther - whether it turns out to be the OG T'Challa's (Chadwick Boseman) son or not - will make their MCU debut in Doomsday.

A third Black Panther movie has yet to be officially green-lit, but Marvel's Nate Moore has pretty much confirmed that the project is in the planning stages with director Ryan Coogler set to return to take the helm, so we'd say it's only a matter of time before we get an announcement.

Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars were recently hit with significant delays, with Doomsday now set to arrive in theaters on December 18, 2026, and Secret Wars positioned for December 17, 2027.

Both movies will be directed by the Russo brothers, who also make their MCU return after helming Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame

"Being able to create stories and explore characters within the Marvel Universe fulfilled a life-long dream of ours, and we discovered a powerful connection with audiences in each film that we made. We’re thrilled to collaborate once again with Kevin, Lou and the entire Marvel team to bring this epic adventure in storytelling to new and surprising places for both the fans and ourselves”, said The Russos in a statement after the SDCC panel.

You can check out the full (for now) Doomsday cast list below.

• Paul Rudd as Ant-Man

• Simu Liu as Shang-Chi

• Tom Hiddleston as Loki

• Lewis Pullman as Sentry

• Florence Pugh as Yelena

• Danny Ramirez as Falcon

• Ian McKellen as Magneto

• Sebastian Stan as Bucky

• Winston Duke as M’Baku

• Chris Hemsworth as Thor

• Kelsey Grammer as Beast

• James Marsden as Cyclops

• Channing Tatum as Gambit

• Wyatt Russell as U.S. Agent

• Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm

• Rebecca Romijn as Mystique

• Patrick Stewart as Professor X

• Alan Cumming as Nightcrawler

• Letitia Wright as Black Panther

• Tenoch Huerta Mejia as Namor

• Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards

• Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost

• Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm

• David Harbour as Red Guardian

• Robert Downey Jr as Doctor Doom

• Ebon Moss-Bachrach as The Thing

• Anthony Mackie as Captain America

HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 6/4/2025, 4:02 PM
Sounds like a threat
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 6/4/2025, 4:04 PM
@HashTagSwagg -

Ha.

It definitely is one.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 6/4/2025, 4:03 PM
Okay, but when are they hiring Ryan Gosling as Shuri's half brother Ketema?
CorndogBurglar
CorndogBurglar - 6/4/2025, 4:10 PM
@MakeAmericaGrea - Haha. The funnier thing is people getting all in an uproar over this Katema white man black panther thing, even though its an alternate future story.

Meanwhile, the main 616 comics continuity actually already had a white guy become Black Panther before. And T'Challa is the one that gave him the mantle.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 6/4/2025, 4:31 PM
@CorndogBurglar -

Nice.

Correction, Ketema is Shuri's nephew.
AllsGood
AllsGood - 6/4/2025, 4:03 PM
What all the Disney and Marvel Studios Haters are up against.

Marvel Studios has produced and released 36 films, with at least 9 more in various stages of development. It is the highest-grossing film franchise of all time, having grossed over $31.9 Billion at the Global Box Office.

1) 36 movies Plus Record and Climbing

2) Box Office Avengers: Endgame (2019) $2,799,439,100

3) Box Office Avengers: Infinity War (2018) $2,052,415,039

4) Marvel Studios all of our Box Office Billion Dollar movies

5) Deadpool & Wolverine R Rated Record $1,338,073,645

User Comment Image
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 6/4/2025, 4:06 PM
@AllsGood -

Remember that Assatha All Along, Ecch!No!, Secret Invasion So Secret No One Watched It, Iron Shart, and Blunder Man are dead.
AllsGood
AllsGood - 6/4/2025, 4:13 PM
@MakeAmericaGrea - Old News, Old Shows, Old Movies. Marvel Studios already working on 2026, 2027, 2028 and Beyond.

User Comment Image
AllsGood
AllsGood - 6/4/2025, 4:16 PM
@MakeAmericaGrea - AND Where is ALL the NON-WOKE movies beating Marvel Studios?
AllsNotGood
AllsNotGood - 6/4/2025, 4:28 PM
@AllsGood - why can't you stay gone like how you made yourself look stupid after brave new world
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 6/4/2025, 4:28 PM
@AllsGood - "Old News, Old Shows, Old Movies", Infinity war and Endgame where quite a while back, hell even D&W was last year and lets be real, that was a FOX movie, why didn't you use the more recent examples like Captain Falcon and The Thunderbolts?
User Comment Image
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 6/4/2025, 4:34 PM
@AllsNotGood - * Disney Marvel executives searching for allsgood in the comments sections during the release of Captain Falcon *

User Comment Image
AllsGood
AllsGood - 6/4/2025, 4:36 PM
@AllsNotGood - Marvel Studios Captain America: Brave New World is Already Old News for Marvel Studios. Try and Keep Up.

User Comment Image
AllsNotGood
AllsNotGood - 6/4/2025, 4:38 PM
@HashTagSwagg - it was brilliant. He/They/them/It seems to have a short memory
AllsNotGood
AllsNotGood - 6/4/2025, 4:39 PM
@AllsGood - it's a time I look back fondly.
AllsGood
AllsGood - 6/4/2025, 4:43 PM
@HashTagSwagg -
User Comment Image
CholoScorpion
CholoScorpion - 6/4/2025, 4:04 PM
Imagine if T'Challa was in this.

Also, this crossover is insane, nevertheless I'm not hyped enough, since the characters won't necessarily interact each other. I don't recall Wolverine ever having words with Blade, or Gambit, or Elektra. So… I believe many scenarios like this will be through Doomsday and Secret Wars.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 6/4/2025, 4:08 PM
Liberals don't want us to have anything good.

They don't want us to have Black Panther.

If Tom Holland died they would kill Spider-Man and not use him in movies for 20 years.
CorndogBurglar
CorndogBurglar - 6/4/2025, 4:12 PM
@CholoScorpion - Are you talking about in the comics? Because Wolverine has definitely "had words" will Blade, Gambit, and Elektra. He's fought all of them.
CholoScorpion
CholoScorpion - 6/4/2025, 4:44 PM
@CorndogBurglar - My bad, I didn't specify that I was referring to D&W. Of course Wolverine has history with then three.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 6/4/2025, 4:04 PM
hopefully we'll also see black panther in the film.
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 6/4/2025, 4:08 PM
Sister Letitia

Ive got love for you.

You were great in Black Panther as the super-smart baby sister.

But moving onto part 2, babes, you didn't do it for me.

I'm sorry they told you to try to fill shoes that were too big for you.

I'm sorry they believed you could carry the movie. You couldn't; Namor took the burden with Mama T’Challa

I'm sorry they are forcing you to try again in doomsday.

I'm sorry, but I hope you will be short-lived as a black panther.

For [frick]s Sake
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 6/4/2025, 4:12 PM
@THEKENDOMAN -

Representation is so important.

Children should be able to see themselves as all heroes.

Black Panther - T'challa

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever - Shuri

Black Panther 3 - Ketema
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 6/4/2025, 4:16 PM
@MakeAmericaGrea - What the [frick] ?

Matey, are you ok today?

No, seriously , that is the most beautiful thing I have ever read from you 🥲

[frick]ing hell, you got me with this one😢.

Like I’ve always said. Misunderstood 👊🏿
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 6/4/2025, 4:19 PM
@THEKENDOMAN -

Thank you. 👊
AllsNotGood
AllsNotGood - 6/4/2025, 4:17 PM
How many female black geniuses can we have please
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 6/4/2025, 4:21 PM
@AllsNotGood - And their all black 😂😂
PC04
PC04 - 6/4/2025, 4:22 PM
@THEKENDOMAN - I'm going to be that guy.....it's "they're".
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 6/4/2025, 4:23 PM
@AllsNotGood -

No need to be redundant.

You said female, so we understood you meant genius.

You said black, so we knew you meant genius.

Then we added female and black and we knew you meant extra deluxe genius magic.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 6/4/2025, 4:24 PM
@PC04 -

You correcting The Kendo Man is neither wanted nor warranted.
PC04
PC04 - 6/4/2025, 4:26 PM
@MakeAmericaGrea - ...we often don't want the things we need the most.
AllsNotGood
AllsNotGood - 6/4/2025, 4:26 PM
@MakeAmericaGrea - my bad. I said geniuses I guess we know I meant female. How many black males are geniuses
WakandaTech
WakandaTech - 6/4/2025, 4:20 PM
This was one of the biggest mistakes Marvel has done in countless mistakes since Endgame in canceling
T’Chala Black Panther
WakandaTech
WakandaTech - 6/4/2025, 4:23 PM
@WakandaTech -

I understand they couldn’t wait to get to a female Black panther, but they should’ve at least done it after Black Panther 3

They know they fvked up big time
PC04
PC04 - 6/4/2025, 4:25 PM
She's a cool character and all. I like the costume alot too. I don't think she's someone who carries a franchise going forwad. They should keep her around but someone needs to step into BP's shoes and fill them up so we can keep BP alive in the MCU!
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 6/4/2025, 4:25 PM
@PC04 -

Ryan Gosling as Ketema.
PC04
PC04 - 6/4/2025, 4:27 PM
@MakeAmericaGrea - No. I am Ketema.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/4/2025, 4:35 PM
@PC04 - if not in this film then I have no doubt in the future as Toussaint/T Challa 2 comes of age that he will take on the mantle going forward so they can in a way do the stories they never got to do with Chadwick’s T Challa
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 6/4/2025, 4:30 PM
Cool, I like the actress, but as Black Panther she's just meh. They need someone with more Charisma for the mantle.
BlackStar25
BlackStar25 - 6/4/2025, 4:37 PM
Honestly...If Im Marvel...I would move forward with Letitia Wright as Black Panther. 860 million isn't bad for a Female Black Panther despite some people's trepidation.
