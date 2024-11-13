MCU Rumor Roundup: Scarlet Witch's Surprising AVENGERS Role, Council Of Reeds, Doctor Strange's Fate, And More

As we rocket towards the end of the Multiverse Saga, more rumours for the next Avengers movies, Doomsday and Secret Wars, have found their way online courtesy of The Cosmic Circus.

According to the site's Alex Perez, recent claims about the Scarlet Witch being paired with Doctor Doom are correct. However, there won't be a romantic element to their relationship according to the scooper.

"I do want to clarify that this isn’t some weird marriage scenario like it in the comics," Perez explains. "Wanda’s goal will be to try and undo the mistakes she made whilst using the Darkhold. This is going to be all about her redemption arc."

Another duo expected to take centre stage is Doctor Strange and Clea; they were last seen heading into the Dark Dimension together in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' mid-credits scene. However, the former Sorcerer Supreme has been M.I.A. for quite some time.

"Stephen Strange has been gone for 2 whole years by the time we reach Doomsday, and he’s left the Sanctum unguarded as well. And he certainly didn’t tell Wong where he was going," Perez reveals.

Other tidbits include the fact the TVA isn't quite as powerful as we've been led to believe; despite that, it will be used as a location in the Avengers movies so isn't being completely disregarded. However, there are no plans for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever villain Namor to appear.

"[What If...? season 3 will] also have a very important setup that’ll come into play later on when it comes to the Avengers films, and there is a chance we may see characters like Uatu, Captain Carter and Kahhori step up," Perez notes, adding, "You can expect legacy appearances in both Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars."

He goes on to suggest that when we see the Multiversal Council of Reeds, it will be comprised of actors like Ioan Gruffudd, Miles Teller, John Krasinski, Alex-Hyde White, and Adam Driver.

Armor Wars is supposedly still happening, Captain Britain will likely be introduced in the MCU's next Saga (meaning no Captain Britain Corps in Avengers: Secret Wars), and there are still plans to pick up with Sonya Falsworth and G'iah...eventually.

There's lots to mull over here, but it sounds like there are lots of surprises to come in the final few years of the Multiverse Saga.

As always, let us know your thoughts on these rumours in the comments section below.