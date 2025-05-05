RUMOR: AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Currently Shooting A Fight Scene Between Doctor Doom And [SPOILER]

According to a new report, Marvel Studios is currently filming a battle scene between Doctor Doom (Robert Downey Jr.) and a major X-Men character on the set of Avengers: Doomsday...

By MarkCassidy - May 05, 2025 10:05 AM EST
Filed Under: Avengers: Doomsday

Cameras are now rolling on Avengers: Doomsday, and while we have yet to see any revealing set photos, a recent report claimed that scenes are being filmed at "an under-attack" X-Mansion.

Now, scooper MTTSH is reporting that a fight scene involving Doctor Doom (Robert Downey Jr.) facing off against Magneto (Sir Ian McKellen) is currently being shot.

These characters have crossed paths a number of times in the comics, and while a few harsh words have been spoken, they usually regard each other with a sense of mutual respect. Magneto is an incredibly powerful mutant, and one might assume his ability to control metal would give him an advantage over the fully armoured Doom. However, the Fantastic Four villain's mastery of various magical arts would likely make things very difficult for Mags.

Unfortunately, security has been very tight around the set, so we may not get to see any of the actors filming their scenes. We do have a new video from UnBoxHD, but it only features some drone footage of blue screens being set up.

Avengers: Doomsday arrives in theaters on May 1, 2026, followed by Avengers: Secret Wars on May 7, 2027. Both films will be directed by the Russo brothers, who also make their MCU return after helming Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame

"Being able to create stories and explore characters within the Marvel Universe fulfilled a life-long dream of ours, and we discovered a powerful connection with audiences in each film that we made. We’re thrilled to collaborate once again with Kevin, Lou and the entire Marvel team to bring this epic adventure in storytelling to new and surprising places for both the fans and ourselves”, said The Russos in a statement after the SDCC panel.

You can check out the full (for now) Doomsday cast list below.

• Paul Rudd as Ant-Man

• Simu Liu as Shang-Chi

• Tom Hiddleston as Loki

• Lewis Pullman as Sentry

• Florence Pugh as Yelena

• Danny Ramirez as Falcon

• Ian McKellen as Magneto

• Sebastian Stan as Bucky

• Winston Duke as M’Baku

• Chris Hemsworth as Thor

• Kelsey Grammer as Beast

• James Marsden as Cyclops

• Channing Tatum as Gambit

• Wyatt Russell as U.S. Agent

• Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm

• Rebecca Romijn as Mystique

• Patrick Stewart as Professor X

• Alan Cumming as Nightcrawler

• Letitia Wright as Black Panther

• Tenoch Huerta Mejia as Namor

• Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards

• Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost

• Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm

• David Harbour as Red Guardian

• Robert Downey Jr as Doctor Doom

• Ebon Moss-Bachrach as The Thing

• Anthony Mackie as Captain America

AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY BTS Cast Photo May Reveal Robert Downey Jr.'s Look As MCU's Victor Von Doom
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 5/5/2025, 10:34 AM
Rumor:

To make Doomsday and Secret Wars successful in China, Feige and Marvel studios have finalized a deal that will rename these titles as Ne Zha 3* and Ne Zha 4*
TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 5/5/2025, 10:49 AM
@vectorsigma - User Comment Image
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 5/5/2025, 11:26 AM
@TheFinestSmack - 😂
tRuckRogers46A
tRuckRogers46A - 5/5/2025, 10:35 AM
Doomsday being filmed in the UK. MTTSH is a US scooper, yeah?
Sounds legit...
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 5/5/2025, 10:40 AM
@tRuckRogers46A -

Maybe My Time knows a guy?
TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 5/5/2025, 11:41 AM
@tRuckRogers46A - MTTSH could live on Mars and still make the common sense guesses they make daily and pass off as a "scoop".
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/5/2025, 10:40 AM
Damn , thats a surreal sentence to read lol…

I really gotta say , I still have my reservations about RDJ as Doom (moreso in terms of the longevity of the character) but I’m getting more & more excited to see how he portrays his version of Victor Von Doom.

User Comment Image

If done well , I truly think The Russo’s could make him an iconic movie villain like they did Thanos.
newhire13
newhire13 - 5/5/2025, 10:40 AM
Should be easy work for Magneto but I’m looking forward to seeing how they make it an actual fight.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/5/2025, 10:43 AM
@newhire13 - me too

I’m sure Doom with his magic abilities could give him a run for his money
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 5/5/2025, 11:38 AM
@newhire13 - My guess is that Doom will have somehow created some type of mystical barrier between his armour and the electromagnetic field that Magneto uses for his magnetism.
Typhoon20
Typhoon20 - 5/5/2025, 11:42 AM
@newhire13 - You mean easy work for RDJs Doom. They ain't letting him get wrecked by Magneto lol.
Spike101
Spike101 - 5/5/2025, 10:41 AM
I’m beginning to think this site needs renaming to ComicBookMovieSpoilers.com, the amount of posts particularly regarding Thunderbolts* spoilers is unbelievable.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 5/5/2025, 10:42 AM
Just more slop.

Entice people with interesting fights.

Brainwash them with woke ideology.
HOTSHOT
HOTSHOT - 5/5/2025, 10:51 AM
@MakeAmericaGrea - This shtick of yours is getting old, dude.
CaptainAwkward
CaptainAwkward - 5/5/2025, 10:44 AM
At base level magneto beats doom but doom’s magick skills would overwhelm Eric’s ability to manipulate magnetism. Eric can manipulate the EM Spectrum at will too.
Odekahn
Odekahn - 5/5/2025, 11:44 AM
Please be true and inject Doom vs Mags into my veins!!

