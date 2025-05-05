RUMOR: AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Currently Shooting A Fight Scene Between Doctor Doom And [SPOILER]

Cameras are now rolling on Avengers: Doomsday, and while we have yet to see any revealing set photos, a recent report claimed that scenes are being filmed at "an under-attack" X-Mansion.

Now, scooper MTTSH is reporting that a fight scene involving Doctor Doom (Robert Downey Jr.) facing off against Magneto (Sir Ian McKellen) is currently being shot.

These characters have crossed paths a number of times in the comics, and while a few harsh words have been spoken, they usually regard each other with a sense of mutual respect. Magneto is an incredibly powerful mutant, and one might assume his ability to control metal would give him an advantage over the fully armoured Doom. However, the Fantastic Four villain's mastery of various magical arts would likely make things very difficult for Mags.

Unfortunately, security has been very tight around the set, so we may not get to see any of the actors filming their scenes. We do have a new video from UnBoxHD, but it only features some drone footage of blue screens being set up.

Avengers Doomsday NEW SET VIDEOhttps://t.co/GpzET1oWMt — UnBoxPHD (@UnBoxPHD) May 5, 2025

A mystery part to the Avengers Doomsday House Entrance! pic.twitter.com/H6IFeMbZEa — UnBoxPHDFILM (@UnBoxPHDFILM) May 1, 2025

Avengers: Doomsday arrives in theaters on May 1, 2026, followed by Avengers: Secret Wars on May 7, 2027. Both films will be directed by the Russo brothers, who also make their MCU return after helming Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

"Being able to create stories and explore characters within the Marvel Universe fulfilled a life-long dream of ours, and we discovered a powerful connection with audiences in each film that we made. We’re thrilled to collaborate once again with Kevin, Lou and the entire Marvel team to bring this epic adventure in storytelling to new and surprising places for both the fans and ourselves”, said The Russos in a statement after the SDCC panel.

You can check out the full (for now) Doomsday cast list below.

• Paul Rudd as Ant-Man

• Simu Liu as Shang-Chi

• Tom Hiddleston as Loki

• Lewis Pullman as Sentry

• Florence Pugh as Yelena

• Danny Ramirez as Falcon

• Ian McKellen as Magneto

• Sebastian Stan as Bucky

• Winston Duke as M’Baku

• Chris Hemsworth as Thor

• Kelsey Grammer as Beast

• James Marsden as Cyclops

• Channing Tatum as Gambit

• Wyatt Russell as U.S. Agent

• Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm

• Rebecca Romijn as Mystique

• Patrick Stewart as Professor X

• Alan Cumming as Nightcrawler

• Letitia Wright as Black Panther

• Tenoch Huerta Mejia as Namor

• Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards

• Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost

• Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm

• David Harbour as Red Guardian

• Robert Downey Jr as Doctor Doom

• Ebon Moss-Bachrach as The Thing

• Anthony Mackie as Captain America