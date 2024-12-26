RUMOR: AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY's Villains Revealed Along With A Big Scarlet Witch Update - Possible SPOILERS

Avengers: Doomsday's villains may have been revealed - beyond just Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom - while we have an additional update on plans for the Scarlet Witch moving forward. Read on for details...

By JoshWilding - Dec 26, 2024 09:12 AM EST
While Avengers: Doomsday has changed a lot since it was first announced as Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, one rumour has continuously cropped up about Earth's Mightiest Heroes facing a Multiversal lineup of evil doppelgangers. 

They've previously been described as the "Masters of Evil" and, according to scooper @MyTimeToShineH, the latest version of Doomsday will see "The Avengers will fight evil versions of themselves."

Whether this means Chris Evans and Robert Downey Jr., for example, are pulling double duty as Captain America and Captain Hydra and Iron Man and Doctor Doom remains to be seen. That does feel like the direction this movie is heading in, though. 

In related news, a new leaker on the scene, @BeyondReporter, has chimed in and repeated recent reports about Elizabeth Olsen reprising her role as the Scarlet Witch in Avengers: Doomsday

The scooper was first to report that Creature Commandos had been renewed for a second season so we're giving them the benefit of the doubt for now. 

When the Multiverse Saga began, these were the kinds of Variants many fans hoped to see so Marvel Studios might finally be embracing a simplified version of the concept after previous hit-and-miss attempts (like the Doctor Strange sequel's Illuminati). 

Back in August, Downey broke his silence on being cast as Doom while addressing his role as Iron Man in Disneyland's upcoming "Stark Flight Lab" ride. He also confirmed that he's playing Victor Von Doom while discussing Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige's eagerness to do right by the character. 

"So, probably a year ago...cause, you know, [Kevin] Feige and I have kept in touch. We're pals. Favreau, Feige, and I have kept in touch. I'm close with the Russo Brothers; we have other business we're doing. So, there's this little group of fellow travellers and I had this instinct that I wanted to go to Bob Iger and I had an idea outside of the Cinematic Universe for how I could be of service to what's going on in the Parks and all their location-based entertainment."

"Susan and I were sitting down with Feige at one point and he said, 'It just keeps occurring to me that if you were to come back...' and Susan was like, 'Wait, wait, come back as what?' Then we both realised over time that it was another thing that just disproves any doubt anyone could ever have about that guy, a very sophisticated creative thinker, about how can we not go backwards, how can we not disappoint expectations, how we can continue to beat expectations? And he brought up Victor Von Doom. I looked up this character and I was like, 'Wow.' Later, Kevin goes, 'Let’s get Victor Von Doom right. Let's get that right.'"

"So then I said to Kevin, 'Can I go talk to Bob Iger?' He goes, 'About?' I go, 'About everything. I'd gone to Bob's house and I don't know how to describe that experience. I've had a lot of really cool experiences, but I go to Iger's pad, we sit down and he goes, 'I like it.' I was like, 'He likes it.' He said, 'Come by the Imagineering Campus.' Feige and I go to the Imagineering Campus and you want to talk about two guys that are not easy to have their minds blown, let alone at the same time...I can't say too much, but what is going on there right now is so beyond my expectation of what was possible."

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released in May 2026, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive in May 2027.

