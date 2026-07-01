Rumor: Marvel Studios Plans To Bring These Spider-Man 2 And The New Mutants Actors Back To The MCU

Rumor: Marvel Studios Plans To Bring These Spider-Man 2 And The New Mutants Actors Back To The MCU

If a new rumour is to be believed, Marvel Studios is eyeing key actors from both Spider-Man 2 and The New Mutants to reprise their respective roles in future MCU movies. Here's what we know so far.

News
By JoshWilding - Jul 01, 2026 02:07 PM EST
Filed Under: Avengers: Doomsday

The Multiverse Saga's conclusion is on the horizon, and before we enter a new era of storytelling for Marvel Studios, Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars will pay homage to Marvel's past.

That extends beyond just the MCU, as both 20th Century Fox's X-Men and Tobey Maguire's Spider-Man are expected to appear in Doomsday this December. Now, following rumours about Spidey's clash with Deadpool and Wolverine being even bigger than anticipated, we have an intriguing casting update.

We recently heard that Avengers: Doomsday will open with Magneto and some of Spider-Man's villains entering the fray, and the latest from @MyTimeToShineH is that Alfred Molina will reprise his role as Doctor Octopus. 

Presumably, this will be the now-heroic version of Doc Ock last seen lending a helping tentacle to the Spider-Men at the end of Spider-Man: No Way Home

Sticking with Avengers: Doomsday, the insider has shared a familiar claim, writing, "Benedict Cumberbatch will reportedly play Doctor Doom's sidekick, Boris, in Avengers: Doomsday. He is said to wield a sling ring and be portrayed as a wizard alongside Doctor Doom." 

As a reminder, "Boris" is believed to be a codename, hiding Cumberbatch's return as the former Sorcerer Supreme. Whether we'll learn what's led to him allying with Doctor Doom remains to be seen, though Stephen did seem to be heading down a dark route when we last saw him.

Finally, while the project isn't specified, it's also said that Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige is eager to bring Anya Taylor-Joy back as Magik. The Furiosa: A Mad Max Story star was the only part of The New Mutants that everyone seemed to love, so whether this is a Multiversal cameo or a role in a future X-Men movie, it's not hard to see why Feige wants her back as Magik. 

Of course, there's nothing to say she'll actually agree to return, and with all the rumours presented here, they're best taken with a pinch of salt for now. Still, it's fun to speculate about what all this could mean for the MCU moving forward. 

Avengers: Doomsday stars Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Anthony Mackie, Winston Duke, Tom Hiddleston, Sebastian Stan, Letitia Wright, Paul Rudd, and Robert Downey Jr. Wyatt Russell, Simu Liu, Tenoch Huerta Mejia, Mabel Cadena, Florence Pugh, Danny Ramirez, David Harbour, Hannah John-Kamen, Lewis Pullman, India Rose Hemsworth, and Wesley Holloway all make their Avengers franchise debuts.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps leads Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn join them, as do X-Men franchise stars Kelsey Grammer, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Alan Cumming, Rebecca Romijn, James Marsden, with Deadpool & Wolverine star Channing Tatum. 

The Russo Brothers direct Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars from a screenplay by Stephen McFeely, with whom they previously collaborated on the Avengers and Captain America franchises. The movie is produced by Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, and Jonathan Schwartz, with Callum McDougall serving as executive producer.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released on December 18.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
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Bucky74
Bucky74 - 7/1/2026, 2:41 PM
I want Strange fighting Doom, not teaming up with him. Anya was good in New Mutants (which was decent, not great), so I'd love to see her alongside her brother with the same Colossus actor from the Deadpool series. Also, we MUST have a J.J reunion from the MCU with Toby's Spidey.
TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 7/1/2026, 2:51 PM
It's almost as if MTTSH is making the claim that Strange will be Doom's assistant now that the year-old leaked concept art of... Strange next to Doom seems more credible.
SuperCat
SuperCat - 7/1/2026, 2:51 PM
User Comment Image
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 7/1/2026, 2:56 PM
@SuperCat - LOL. Now that would be awesome!
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 7/1/2026, 2:55 PM
The New Mutants movie is a "guilty Pleasure" of mine.

User Comment Image
dragon316
dragon316 - 7/1/2026, 3:20 PM
@Nomis929 - guilty pleasure should not exist you like something who cares what other people they don’t know you you will never meet them in person face to face who cares if everyone like same crap all around world be having avatar fever .,

You like something goood for you who crap cares what strangers think you likes and intrests

I saw supergirl today I lied it better than book itself krem super strength not in book lobo very nice touch ending with Superman very goood but then again all I remember about book krem not challenge to supergirl he died in end move better than book supergirl book forgettable by me anyone use statement guilty pleasure should not be posting on social media at all there are fans who like super Mario brothers movie live action sand hate animated movie
dragon316
dragon316 - 7/1/2026, 3:16 PM
Until movie proves it be true don’t believe nothing unless it comes form people in and making movie

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