RUMOR: SPIDER-MAN 4 Will Serve As A "Direct Sequel" To AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY

Spider-Man 4 is set to swing into theaters between Avengers: Doomsday and Secret Wars, and we're now hearing that the next solo Spidey adventure will serve as a direct sequel to the former...

News
By MarkCassidy - Mar 04, 2025 10:03 AM EST
Filed Under: Avengers: Doomsday

There have been numerous theories and rumors relating to Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios' fourth solo Spider-Man movie, and speculation really kicked up a few notches when some pretty wild reports about which characters could be involved in the story started doing the rounds a couple of months back.

Now, a new rumor may give us a better idea of what to expect.

According to Daniel Richtman, Spider-Man 4 is basically being developed as "a direct sequel" to Avengers: Doomsday that will bridge the gap between the 2026 film and 2027's Avengers: Secret Wars.

We have heard that Tom Holland's wall-crawler is going to have a major role in Doomsday, so Spider-Man 4 serving as a follow-up (to at least some extent) would make sense.

Though Spidey didn't feature in the recent MCU concept art that found its way online, the images did lead to some intriguing theories relating to the iconic hero's role in all three films mentioned above.

The artwork seemed to confirm that we will indeed be heading to Battleworld, a medieval-like land ruled by Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom and a number of Avengers characters who have no memory of their previous lives. In No Way Home, Doctor Strange cast a spell that erased Peter Parker from the minds of everyone he knew, and some believe this will result in Spider-Man emerging as the only character free of Dooms' control, potentially making him an Anchor Being (the concept introduced in Deadpool and Wolverine) tasked with saving the rest of Earth's Mightiest Heroes and the Multiverse itself.

Needing help with his mission, Parker could turn to some old friends (Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield's Spideys) and assemble a team made up of other Multiverse variants such as Ghost Rider (Nicolas Cage), Wolverine (Hugh Jackman), etc. 

Again, this is just one theory, but it could go some way towards explaining all of those crazy rumors we've been hearing.

Richtman has also reiterated a previous report about Blade being developed as a "post-Secret Wars" movie.

The MCU Blade reboot was recently removed from Marvel Studios' slate, but it sounds like the movie is still very much alive. The project is reportedly still on track to commence production in the UK at some point later this year.

Last we heard, the latest draft by Eric Pearson - who is the sixth writer to have been assigned to the project after Michael Green, Stacy Osei-Kuffour, Michael Starrbury, Beau DeMayo and Nic Pizzolatto - had "finally satisfied everyone involved," although the delay might indicate that they've gone back to the drawing board yet again.

Spider-Man 4 was recently pushed back a week from July 24, 2026 to July 31, 2026.

The Russo Brothers Express Interest In Developing Video Games Tied To AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY And SECRET WARS
AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Concept Art Suggests We're Going To Visit A Bizarre Corner Of Battleworld - SPOILERS
Batmangina
Batmangina - 3/4/2025, 10:37 AM
THIRD
krayzeman
krayzeman - 3/4/2025, 10:37 AM
Not sure if I like this but since there arent any other MCU movies scheduled in between they do have to have a bridge movie. Sucks that we cant get a Spiderman street movie with a Daredevil cameo now that Kingpin is mayor
elcapitan
elcapitan - 3/4/2025, 11:29 AM
@krayzeman - you can’t have your pudding if you don’t eat your meat!
Oberlin4Prez
Oberlin4Prez - 3/4/2025, 10:44 AM
This is the same rumor yall posted the other day.
HammerLegFoot
HammerLegFoot - 3/4/2025, 10:46 AM
Why the heck is so hard to make a Black John Wick with Vampires movie.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 3/4/2025, 11:04 AM
@HammerLegFoot - this is just speculation on my part but I think it’s because we have already seen that with the Snipes films to an extent so Feige & co want to present the character in a new & fresh way as the former has done with other characters that were already done on the big screen such as Spidey or the FF now.

I think the balance has been off where it may feel too similar to Snipes or too different hence the issues.
McMurdo
McMurdo - 3/4/2025, 11:05 AM
@HammerLegFoot - ask @originalgusto1
HammerLegFoot
HammerLegFoot - 3/4/2025, 11:12 AM
@TheVisionary25 - Man my introduction to Blade was in Spider-Man TAS, and I been in love with the character ever since. I need another Blade fix
HammerLegFoot
HammerLegFoot - 3/4/2025, 11:12 AM
@McMurdo - I miss him
mountainman
mountainman - 3/4/2025, 11:27 AM
@HammerLegFoot - Yeah a vampire hunter movie should not be difficult. Vampires attack people > hero fights back > vampires defeated and people are saved.
ProfessorWhy
ProfessorWhy - 3/4/2025, 10:46 AM
In 1984 I loved how the comics showed the heroes getting blipped to battleworld at the end of their issues. Would be cool to see a montages of the MCU charac
ProfessorWhy
ProfessorWhy - 3/4/2025, 10:47 AM
@ProfessorWhy - characters getting the same treatment
Vigor
Vigor - 3/4/2025, 10:46 AM
I was bitching and moaning and kicking and screaming. But at some point you just have to accept and not hold onto things. Find the rainbow amidst the rain.

If Spiderman 4 is a battleworld movie, it's not what I wanted but I'd be stupid to let that stop me from enjoying the heck out of it
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 3/4/2025, 11:01 AM
@Vigor - it’s a good mentality to have man

I’m still holding out hope this doesn’t happen but all signs seem to be pointing to it so if so , I’m willing to hear & see what they do atleast.
McMurdo
McMurdo - 3/4/2025, 11:07 AM
@Vigor - you gotta hold onto what was well done too though. There's a balance.....otherwise we end up huffing the slop with our eyes closed.
Waifuslayer2
Waifuslayer2 - 3/4/2025, 10:47 AM
How exciting...
PC04
PC04 - 3/4/2025, 10:47 AM
well, hope this isn't true
kg8817
kg8817 - 3/4/2025, 10:48 AM
Even though I’m kinda over the multiverse, think these phases have been subpar - and am skeptical about Doomsday and Secret Wars - I think the rumor of Peter/Spidey being the main character because of Strange’s spell is gonna be accurate and is a very, VERY good story direction to go. It places a huge importance on Peter in the marvel universe (as he should be) and would be a nice extension of themes from the Infinity Saga.

Endgame and Infinity War were successful because of the heart and emotion involved in the buildup. Say what you want about No Way Home as a movie, but the heart was definitely in it, and there were a lot of tears in the theater in every showing I saw at the end when it ended the way it did. That’s the only way Doomsday and Secret Wars are going to work: focus not on nostalgia, but heart and emotional aspects of what the multiverse can mean.

Spidey at the forefront is how it should be.
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 3/4/2025, 10:52 AM
I wish the actual Spider-Man 4 production was as active as the rumor mill. Seems like I see a new rumor article every day.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 3/4/2025, 10:59 AM
I mean , it makes sense given the placement of the film but I personally hope this is not the case since NWH set up street level Spidey so well that one set apparently on Battleworld just doesn’t seem appealing to me as of now.

Also if Blade is indeed being saved for post SW then I’m glad since they could then naturally integrate vampires to the MCU then if they do soft reboot since it would be a somewhat new universe then.
TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 3/4/2025, 11:00 AM
Probably smart for business. Captain Marvel made $1 billion because it bridged the gap between Infinity War and Endgame. And that was a new, untested character. To have an established cashcow feature as the bridge will not only guarantee ticket sales, it'll make people more invested in the Avenger films. Technically Ant-Man and the Wasp also bridged the gap, but Captain Marvel was the big tease when Fury got blipped so it was a big part of the connective tissue.
TheRationalNerd
TheRationalNerd - 3/4/2025, 11:01 AM
Feeling like we won't get any solid story details until after Doomsday releases similar to Endgame with Spider-Man: Far From Home.
slickrickdesigns
slickrickdesigns - 3/4/2025, 11:03 AM
Rumor: Gusto will be playing the roll of the Predator.
Not in a movie.
McMurdo
McMurdo - 3/4/2025, 11:09 AM
@slickrickdesigns - User Comment Image
JayLemle
JayLemle - 3/4/2025, 11:26 AM
Not surprising, if this is true. The Spider-Man movies have felt like a bridge into another movie or phase. Almost like an epilogue, which has been great for that "Tony being Peter's mentor" narrative.

Anyway, this rumor would make sense for Spider-Man and the MCU. I remember reading years ago on here that Peter Parker was going to be the new Tony Stark of the MCU. Spider-Man loves to moonlight with the FF in the books. So, a direct sequel to DOOMSDAY makes even more sense.

PS Marvel Studios staff, I know you folks browse this site. PLEASE add some MF DOOM music to DOOMSDAY. Perhaps, "All Caps." Remix the part of the song goes something like "Use all caps when you spell the man's name." Don't make it a creepy remix like Jordan Peele did to "I Got 5 On It" though LOL.
SheepishOne
SheepishOne - 3/4/2025, 11:48 AM
I’d way prefer a new trilogy of street-level classic Spidey outside of high school. But if Spidey 4 is just a battle world movie and 5-7 can be that new trilogy, I’d live. Especially if the rumors are true and the MCU gets a soft reset after Secret Wars, then Classic Spidey can live!

