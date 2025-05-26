RUMOR: This Key Multiverse Saga Location Will Play A "Big" Role In AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY - SPOILERS

While many fans have seemingly grown tired of the Multiverse's presence in superhero movies, the Multiverse Saga might have benefited from exploring it a little more frequently.

Loki, Spider-Man: No Way Home, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and Deadpool & Wolverine all did so, but there have been many missed opportunities. Now, as we head into Avengers: Doomsday, there are many concepts and ideas the Russo Brothers can either expand on or ignore.

Will Earth-838's Illuminati seek revenge? Are Incursions going to factor into Doctor Doom's plan? Will we learn more about what's in The Void? Today, we may have an answer to at least one of those questions.

According to insider Daniel Richtman, The Void (as in the metaphysical junkyard located at the End of Time, not The Sentry's darker half) will "have a big role" in Avengers: Doomsday.

There's been speculation that The Void will somehow be the basis of Battleworld, especially as it's made up of countless destroyed realities. It's unfortunate that, until now, it's mostly been portrayed as a desolate wasteland littered with Easter Eggs rather than anything more significant.

Loki established that, in the wake of the Multiversal War, He Who Remains tasked Alioth with living in The Void as a guard dog of sorts for the Citadel at the End of Time. The Void eventually became an amalgam of alternate realities that were pruned by the Time Variance Authority, with some Variants managing to survive (the Loki Variants and Resistance, for example).

Loki still sits at the End of Time holding the Multiverse together. With Tom Hiddleston confirmed to star in Avengers: Doomsday, we're not surprised to learn that The Void will come into play in this story.

Talking about the potential of The Void while promoting Deadpool & Wolverine last year, Ryan Reynolds credited it with Channing Tatum's long-awaited debut as Gambit.

"He’s just zeroed in on exactly what to do with that character," he explained. "Along came our chance here in The Void to bring him out of the dark and into the light."

Avengers: Doomsday stars Chris Hemsworth, Anthony Mackie, Winston Duke, Tom Hiddleston, Sebastian Stan, Letitia Wright, Paul Rudd, and Robert Downey Jr. Wyatt Russell, Simu Liu, Tenoch Huerta Mejia, Florence Pugh, Danny Ramirez, David Harbour, Hannah John-Kamen, and Lewis Pullman all make the Avengers franchise debuts in the movie.

So do The Fantastic Four: First Steps leads Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn, with X-Men franchise stars Kelsey Grammer, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Alan Cumming, Rebecca Romijn, James Marsden, and Channing Tatum set to join them.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released on December 18, 2026, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive on December 17, 2026.