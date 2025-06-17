Tom Hiddleston Confirms He Hasn't Started Shooting AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY - Will Chiwetel Ejiofor Join The Cast?

In March, Marvel Studios announced most of the Avengers: Doomsday cast in a lengthy video reveal. There were many surprising omissions, and the expectation is that the next wave of names will be revealed at some point in the coming months.

Chiwetel Ejiofor first played Mordo in 2016's Doctor Strange. After turning his back on The Ancient One and Stephen, a post-credits scene revealed that the sorcerer had tasked himself with killing those he believes are abusing magic.

The original plan for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness was for the sequel to open with Mordo attempting to kill Wanda Maximoff, only for the Scarlet Witch to remove his head. That was scrapped, and Ejiofor instead played an Earth-838 Variant who was the Sorcerer Supreme and part of the Illuminati.

During a recent red carpet interview with Flip Your Wig, the actor was asked whether we'll see him in Avengers: Doomsday. "We'll see, we'll see," Ejiofor teased. "Of course, who wouldn’t like a chair?"

We'd say that sounds somewhat promising, though it's far from confirmation. Loki star Tom Hiddleston was also on hand; he has been confirmed for the movie, but revealed that he's yet to start shooting his scenes as the returning God of Mischief.

"Unlike Letitia [Wright], it's yet to be my turn," he noted. "Maybe I'll put in a word with the powers that be [for Chiwetel] when I get there."

Marvel Studios recently pushed Avengers: Doomsday from May 2026 to December 2026, giving the Russo Brothers extra time to shoot the movie. That means some actors (like Hiddleston, for example) may not be needed until much later in production.

Loki currently sits on the remains at the Citadel at the End of Time, powering the Multiverse. It's previously been reported that he will be the movie's MacGuffin, with Doctor Doom eager to take that power from Thor's adopted brother.

Avengers: Doomsday stars Chris Hemsworth, Anthony Mackie, Winston Duke, Tom Hiddleston, Sebastian Stan, Letitia Wright, Paul Rudd, and Robert Downey Jr. Wyatt Russell, Simu Liu, Tenoch Huerta Mejia, Florence Pugh, Danny Ramirez, David Harbour, Hannah John-Kamen, and Lewis Pullman all make the Avengers franchise debuts in the movie.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps leads Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn join them, as do X-Men franchise stars Kelsey Grammer, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Alan Cumming, Rebecca Romijn, James Marsden, and Deadpool & Wolverine star Channing Tatum.

The Russo Brothers direct the movie from a script by Stephen McFeely, with whom they previously collaborated on the Captain America and Avengers franchises.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released on December 18, 2026, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive on December 17, 2027.