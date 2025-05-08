Upcoming Comic Convention Appearance Leads To Speculation About Brie Larson's AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Role

Upcoming Comic Convention Appearance Leads To Speculation About Brie Larson's AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Role

Captain Marvel star Brie Larson wasn't announced as being part of the Avengers: Doomsday cast back in March, but an upcoming convention appearance has fans convinced she's gearing up for an MCU return.

News
By JoshWilding - May 08, 2025 02:05 PM EST
Filed Under: Avengers: Doomsday

As exciting as it was to see Marvel Studios reveal the cast of Avengers: Doomsday at the end of March, even more intriguing for fans was who didn't get a mention. 

There was no Hugh Jackman, Tom Holland, Ryan Reynolds, or Elizabeth Olsen (to name just a handful of absentees), prompting speculation about whether they're being kept under wraps or perhaps saved for Avengers: Secret Wars

Comic Con Liverpool has announced that Captain Marvel star Brie Larson is the headline guest at its November show, leaving many to wonder whether the Oscar-winner will be in the UK at the time to shoot Avengers: Doomsday

Adding further fuel to the fire is the fact that pretty much the entire Ahsoka cast attended last weekend's Comic Con Liverpool event, and they're all currently in the UK working on season 2. 

While it may be a coincidence, it does seem likely that Larson will be based in the UK for something Captain Marvel-related. Remember, Russo Brothers have said each movie should take roughly six months to shoot, meaning it's also possible the Lessons in Chemistry star will be gearing up for Secret Wars by November. 

"I think there is still so much inside of Carol," Larson said of the character's MCU future during The Marvels' press tour. "I feel like getting to be on this team just cracked her open in a way that she hadn't been and I really loved that for her."

"I don't want Marvel to come for me," she added, "but there is something. There is definitely something, to answer your question, that I would want to say, but I am not going to so."

Here's the confirmed Avengers: Doomsday cast list as things currently stand:

  • Chris Hemsworth - Thor
  • Vanessa Kirby - Invisible Woman
  • Anthony Mackie - Captain America
  • Sebastian Stan - Bucky
  • Letitia Wright - Black Panther
  • Paul Rudd - Ant-Man
  • Wyatt Russell - U.S. Agent
  • Tenoch Huerta Mejia - Namor
  • Ebon Moss-Bachrach - The Thing
  • Simu Liu - Shang-Chi
  • Florence Pugh - Yelena Belova
  • Kelsey Grammer - Beast
  • Lewis Pullman - The Sentry
  • Danny Ramirez - The Falcon
  • Joseph Quinn - Human Torch
  • David Harbour - Red Guardian
  • Winston Duke - M'Baku
  • Hannah John-Kamen - Ghost
  • Tom Hiddleston - Loki
  • Patrick Stewart - Professor X
  • Ian McKellen - Magneto
  • Alan Cumming - Nightcrawler
  • Rebecca Romijn - Mystique
  • James Marsden - Cyclops
  • Channing Tatum - Gambit
  • Pedro Pascal - Mister Fantastic
  • Robert Downey Jr. - Doctor Doom

A rumour also came out yesterday evening claiming that Avengers: Doomsday will also feature Mark Ruffalo, Benedict Wong, Brie Larson, Don Cheadle, Karen Gillan, Jeremy Renner, Iman Vellani, Danai Gurira, Tessa Thompson, Ke Huy Quan, Teyonah Parris, Will Poulter, Dominique Thorne, Xochitl Gomez, Sophia Di Martino, Tatiana Maslany, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Kathryn Newton, Wunmi Mosaku, Lashana Lynch, Famke Janssen, Halle Berry, Kai Zen, Owen Wilson, Chris Pratt, Samuel L. Jackson, Charlize Theron, Benedict Cumberbatch, Hayley Atwell, Chris Evans, Bradley Cooper, Vin Diesel, and Maria Bakalova.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released on May 1 2026, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive on May 7, 2027. 

Forget THE NEW AVENGERS; Who Is On Sam Wilson's AVENGERS© Team Heading Into DOOMSDAY?
Related:

Forget THE NEW AVENGERS; Who Is On Sam Wilson's AVENGERS© Team Heading Into DOOMSDAY?
AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Star Alan Cumming Reveals That Nightcrawler Will Fight [SPOILER] In The Movie
Recommended For You:

AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Star Alan Cumming Reveals That Nightcrawler Will Fight [SPOILER] In The Movie

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
AllsGood
AllsGood - 5/8/2025, 2:23 PM
User Comment Image
MyCoolYoung
MyCoolYoung - 5/8/2025, 2:32 PM
Announce Carol, you cowards!
MisterDoctor217
MisterDoctor217 - 5/8/2025, 2:33 PM
Tbh they tried to make her likable with The Marvels but it didn’t work.

At this point stop trying to make her one of the faves of MCU and have her as a supporting character like she was in Endgame.

The MCU’s most popular female characters right now are The Scarlet Witch and Yelena. Agatha too maybe.
So Yelena should be front and center.

And Wanda should get a big comeback like Thor in Infinity War.
MisterDoctor217
MisterDoctor217 - 5/8/2025, 2:34 PM
@MisterDoctor217 -

Even freaking Ghost is getting more traction than Carol ever did lmao
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 5/8/2025, 2:35 PM
@MisterDoctor217 - be nice if her only scene involves Rogue
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 5/8/2025, 2:34 PM
any word on her a55 double making a come back?
Kurban
Kurban - 5/8/2025, 2:36 PM
Probably one of the most poorly handled characters next to Hulk and Taskmaster.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder