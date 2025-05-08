Upcoming Comic Convention Appearance Leads To Speculation About Brie Larson's AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Role

As exciting as it was to see Marvel Studios reveal the cast of Avengers: Doomsday at the end of March, even more intriguing for fans was who didn't get a mention.

There was no Hugh Jackman, Tom Holland, Ryan Reynolds, or Elizabeth Olsen (to name just a handful of absentees), prompting speculation about whether they're being kept under wraps or perhaps saved for Avengers: Secret Wars.

Comic Con Liverpool has announced that Captain Marvel star Brie Larson is the headline guest at its November show, leaving many to wonder whether the Oscar-winner will be in the UK at the time to shoot Avengers: Doomsday.

Adding further fuel to the fire is the fact that pretty much the entire Ahsoka cast attended last weekend's Comic Con Liverpool event, and they're all currently in the UK working on season 2.

While it may be a coincidence, it does seem likely that Larson will be based in the UK for something Captain Marvel-related. Remember, Russo Brothers have said each movie should take roughly six months to shoot, meaning it's also possible the Lessons in Chemistry star will be gearing up for Secret Wars by November.

"I think there is still so much inside of Carol," Larson said of the character's MCU future during The Marvels' press tour. "I feel like getting to be on this team just cracked her open in a way that she hadn't been and I really loved that for her."

"I don't want Marvel to come for me," she added, "but there is something. There is definitely something, to answer your question, that I would want to say, but I am not going to so."

Comic Con Liverpool welcomes Brie Larson, known for projects such as Captain Marvel/The Marvels, Unicorn Store, Kong: Skull Island, and many more.



Appearing 15-16 November!



Tickets: https://t.co/BGUh53jxHM pic.twitter.com/CR5nKP1QP7 — Comic Con Liverpool (@comconliverpool) May 7, 2025

Here's the confirmed Avengers: Doomsday cast list as things currently stand:

Chris Hemsworth - Thor

Vanessa Kirby - Invisible Woman

Anthony Mackie - Captain America

Sebastian Stan - Bucky

Letitia Wright - Black Panther

Paul Rudd - Ant-Man

Wyatt Russell - U.S. Agent

Tenoch Huerta Mejia - Namor

Ebon Moss-Bachrach - The Thing

Simu Liu - Shang-Chi

Florence Pugh - Yelena Belova

Kelsey Grammer - Beast

Lewis Pullman - The Sentry

Danny Ramirez - The Falcon

Joseph Quinn - Human Torch

David Harbour - Red Guardian

Winston Duke - M'Baku

Hannah John-Kamen - Ghost

Tom Hiddleston - Loki

Patrick Stewart - Professor X

Ian McKellen - Magneto

Alan Cumming - Nightcrawler

Rebecca Romijn - Mystique

James Marsden - Cyclops

Channing Tatum - Gambit

Pedro Pascal - Mister Fantastic

Robert Downey Jr. - Doctor Doom

A rumour also came out yesterday evening claiming that Avengers: Doomsday will also feature Mark Ruffalo, Benedict Wong, Brie Larson, Don Cheadle, Karen Gillan, Jeremy Renner, Iman Vellani, Danai Gurira, Tessa Thompson, Ke Huy Quan, Teyonah Parris, Will Poulter, Dominique Thorne, Xochitl Gomez, Sophia Di Martino, Tatiana Maslany, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Kathryn Newton, Wunmi Mosaku, Lashana Lynch, Famke Janssen, Halle Berry, Kai Zen, Owen Wilson, Chris Pratt, Samuel L. Jackson, Charlize Theron, Benedict Cumberbatch, Hayley Atwell, Chris Evans, Bradley Cooper, Vin Diesel, and Maria Bakalova.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released on May 1 2026, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive on May 7, 2027.