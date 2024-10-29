Robert Downey Jr. On The Use Of AI: "I Intend To Sue All Future Executives [Who Recreate My Likeness]"

Robert Downey Jr. has taken a stand against the use of AI by promising to "sue all future executives" who attempt to recreate his likeness in movies - even after he's dead.

By MarkCassidy - Oct 29, 2024 03:10 PM EST
Filed Under: Avengers: Endgame

The use of AI (artificial intelligence) in Hollywood is becoming more and more widespread, despite the significant pushback it tends to be met with among a lot of fans and those within the industry.

Though some feel that the advent of AI as a tool is an inevitability that people are just going to have to accept, replicating an actor's likeness - especially posthumously - is a step too far for many.

Several high-profile actors and directors have already spoken out against the use of AI, and we can now add Robert Downey Jr.'s name to the list.

The Academy Award winner - who was the driving force of the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Tony Stark/Iron Man for many years and will soon make his MCU return as Doctor Doom - was asked how he feels about his likeness potentially being recreated on screen through AI technology and/or deepfakes on a recent episode of the On With Kara Swisher podcast.

“There’s two tracks. How do I feel about everything that’s going on? I feel about it minimally because I have an actual emotional life that’s occurring that doesn’t have a lot of room for that,” Downey began, before issuing a warning to any studios who may consider using AI to bring him back after he's passed on.

"I would like to here state that I intend to sue all future executives, just on spec.” RDI then acknowledged that he will be dead, "but my law firm will still be very active.”

The reality is, AI might simply be something we are going to have to get used to.

A recent report from The Wrap claimed that The Walt Disney Co. is planning to announce a major AI initiative that will transform its creative output. The initiative is said to involve “hundreds” of people at the company and will primarily focus on post-production and visual effects.

Disney CEO Bob Iger has previously said AI is a tool like any other, and that people shouldn't "fixate on its ability to be disruptive — fixate on [tech’s] ability to make us better and tell better stories. Not only better stories, but to reach more people."

He continued: “You’re never going to get in the way of it. There isn’t a generation of human beings that has ever been able to stand the way of technological advancement,” Iger said. “What we try to do is embrace the change that technology has created, and use it as the wind behind our backs instead of wind in our faces.”

Utilizing AI to enhance VFX is not quite the same as, say, completely replacing an actor with a deepfake, but many feel it is a slippery slope.

Order66
Order66 - 10/29/2024, 3:08 PM
Ghostbusters and Rogue One are perfect examples when deepfake is used correctly and are essential to the story.
Conquistador
Conquistador - 10/29/2024, 3:14 PM
@Order66 - Ghost busters yes! They did it non speaking and as a ghost from what I remember.

Rogue one..no. it looked terrible and reminded me of the terrible deaging vfx from Tron 2
BeyondtheFuture
BeyondtheFuture - 10/29/2024, 3:09 PM
Interesting…there was an interview in 2013 where he was all for cgi recreations of him as Tony stark after he died.
EskimoJ
EskimoJ - 10/29/2024, 3:11 PM
What if he used AI to sue them after he's gone? 🤔
supermanrex
supermanrex - 10/29/2024, 3:13 PM
Ultimately if the living individual or the estate of an individual who has passed approves the use and they are compensated accordingly then who gives a shit. it will fall into the same category as not being able to do an animated feature with someones likeness without the appropriate permissions given. it will be normalized as soon as proper laws are in place and a lot of people get off their high horses.

