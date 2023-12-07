Today Marks The 5-Year Anniversary Of AVENGERS: ENDGAME's First Trailer Being Released

Half a decade. That's how long half of all life in the universe was wiped out of existence after Thanos snapped his fingers and unleashed the power of the Infinity Stones in Avengers: Infinity War. And now, it's been five years since we got a first look at Avengers: Endgame.

It's a little hard to believe, but yes, it was back on December 7, 2018, that Marvel Studios dropped the first teaser for the movie.

Beginning with a sombre Iron Man floating through space to his apparent death, the teaser intrigued fans by showing Thanos' armour displayed like a scarecrow as the wounded Mad Titan walked through his newly created paradise.

From there, we'd catch up with the rest of Earth's Mightiest Heroes back on Earth as they mourned the fallen and while almost all of the footage was taken from Avengers: Endgame's prologue, there were other shots - Hawkeye as Ronin and Ant-Man's return from the Quantum Realm - which left fans with more than enough to discuss and theorise over.

Avengers: Endgame achieved remarkable success at the box office, becoming one of the highest-grossing films in cinematic history. It grossed over $2.798 billion worldwide, making it the highest-grossing film globally at the time of its release (an Avatar re-release later dethroned it).

"Avengers: Endgame is a masterpiece which not only delivers on every expectation you had but exceeds ones you didn't even think about," we said in our 2019 review. "This isn't just a movie, it's an experience."

With the Multiverse Saga not quite resonating with fans the same was as the Infinity Saga, all eyes are on movies like Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars to see whether they can replicate Endgame's success and dispel the notion of superhero fatigue.

Relive that trailer in the player below.

Part of the journey is the end. pic.twitter.com/9RvRQUxI3o — Avengers (@Avengers) December 7, 2018

The grave course of events set in motion by Thanos that wiped out half the universe and fractured the Avengers ranks compels the remaining Avengers to take one final stand in Marvel Studios’ grand conclusion to twenty-two films, Avengers: Endgame.

Directed by Anthony and Joe Russo and written by Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely, the movie features an epic ensemble which includes Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Jeremy Renner, Don Cheadle, Paul Rudd, Brie Larson, Karen Gillan, Danai Gurira, Benedict Wong, Jon Favreau, Bradley Cooper, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Josh Brolin.

