Today Marks The 5-Year Anniversary Of AVENGERS: ENDGAME's First Trailer Being Released

How time flies, eh? Yes, believe it or not, it's been five years since the first trailer for Avengers: Endgame was released and we're now taking a look back at that and the MCU movie's immense legacy...

By JoshWilding - Dec 07, 2023 01:12 PM EST
Filed Under: Avengers: Endgame

Half a decade. That's how long half of all life in the universe was wiped out of existence after Thanos snapped his fingers and unleashed the power of the Infinity Stones in Avengers: Infinity War. And now, it's been five years since we got a first look at Avengers: Endgame

It's a little hard to believe, but yes, it was back on December 7, 2018, that Marvel Studios dropped the first teaser for the movie. 

Beginning with a sombre Iron Man floating through space to his apparent death, the teaser intrigued fans by showing Thanos' armour displayed like a scarecrow as the wounded Mad Titan walked through his newly created paradise. 

From there, we'd catch up with the rest of Earth's Mightiest Heroes back on Earth as they mourned the fallen and while almost all of the footage was taken from Avengers: Endgame's prologue, there were other shots - Hawkeye as Ronin and Ant-Man's return from the Quantum Realm - which left fans with more than enough to discuss and theorise over. 

Avengers: Endgame achieved remarkable success at the box office, becoming one of the highest-grossing films in cinematic history. It grossed over $2.798 billion worldwide, making it the highest-grossing film globally at the time of its release (an Avatar re-release later dethroned it). 

"Avengers: Endgame is a masterpiece which not only delivers on every expectation you had but exceeds ones you didn't even think about," we said in our 2019 review. "This isn't just a movie, it's an experience."

With the Multiverse Saga not quite resonating with fans the same was as the Infinity Saga, all eyes are on movies like Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars to see whether they can replicate Endgame's success and dispel the notion of superhero fatigue. 

Relive that trailer in the player below. 

The grave course of events set in motion by Thanos that wiped out half the universe and fractured the Avengers ranks compels the remaining Avengers to take one final stand in Marvel Studios’ grand conclusion to twenty-two films, Avengers: Endgame.

Directed by Anthony and Joe Russo and written by Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely, the movie features an epic ensemble which includes Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Jeremy Renner, Don Cheadle, Paul Rudd, Brie Larson, Karen Gillan, Danai Gurira, Benedict Wong, Jon Favreau, Bradley Cooper, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Josh Brolin.

For a time, Avengers: Endgame was the highest-grossing movie ever released with $2.799 billion at the worldwide box office. However, Avatar's re-release during the pandemic saw that return to the top spot. 

Avengers: Endgame is now streaming on Disney+.

Gwyneth Paltrow Explains Why She Still Hasn't Watched AVENGERS: ENDGAME
Gwyneth Paltrow Explains Why She Still Hasn't Watched AVENGERS: ENDGAME
Kevin Feige Says Tony Stark's AVENGERS: ENDGAME Death Will Stick: We [Won't] Touch That Moment Again
Kevin Feige Says Tony Stark's AVENGERS: ENDGAME Death Will Stick: "We [Won't] Touch That Moment Again"
BatmanBeenDrinking - 12/7/2023, 1:19 PM
This is stupid...
Feralwookiee - 12/7/2023, 1:42 PM
@BatmanBeenDrinking - Josh needs those clicks.
grif - 12/7/2023, 1:59 PM
@BatmanBeenDrinking - yep
Lokiwasright - 12/7/2023, 1:21 PM
Calm down.

I know next year will be a very slow year for marvel but damn...
MCUKnight11 - 12/7/2023, 1:22 PM
Still remember exactly where I was when I watched it.
AmySabadini - 12/7/2023, 1:22 PM
Anniversary of a [frick]ing trailer?? Just when you thought Wilding couldn't embarrass himself any further...
Spike101 - 12/7/2023, 1:24 PM
Obviously a no new news type of day…
MCUKnight11 - 12/7/2023, 1:25 PM
Unless it's secret wars, age of apocalypse or the DCU makes it past a decade, I don't think the genre will ever climb this high again.
FireandBlood - 12/7/2023, 1:28 PM
@MCUKnight11 - Not even they will. The shared universe concept peaked here, and that’s it.
PeterDarker121 - 12/7/2023, 1:33 PM
@MCUKnight11 - If by "climb this high" you mean world-wide, must-see EVENT status? Probably not (and I'm including Secret Wars because my Skeptical-Sense is strong on that one right now)...but I don't see ANY film doing that, frankly
MCUKnight11 - 12/7/2023, 1:56 PM
@FireandBlood - Then don't worry about the shared universe concept and just make it a must-see event. Also, you think it's too late for DC since the shared universe concept peaked a while ago?
mountainman - 12/7/2023, 1:58 PM
@MCUKnight11 - I’d say the genre will never pass Endgame. Just like how there will never be a book release to pass the final Harry Potter book.
FireandBlood - 12/7/2023, 2:05 PM
@MCUKnight11 - 100%, and you’ll see that with Superman: Legacy. DC missed that window.
dracula - 12/7/2023, 1:25 PM
on another topic

Oppenheimer is surprisingly being released in japan next year

will it be enough to get the movie to a billion
AmySabadini - 12/7/2023, 1:27 PM
@dracula - "being released"?? We both know you meant "dropping".
Doomsday8888 - 12/7/2023, 1:27 PM
For many Endgame has also become the point where the MCU died, so i guess that's another kind of anniversary?
Feralwookiee - 12/7/2023, 1:51 PM
@Doomsday8888 - I clicked on this to post something very similar.

As flawed as Endgame was, it gave me a satisfactory conclusion to a good run of movies based on the characters I grew up reading as a kid. It was moving to me to finally see the things I could only imagine coming together onscreen.
When the portals opened and everyone came back, as obvious as it was, the moment worked perfectly, and I knew right then that I was perfectly fine with "checking out" with the following movies or making them optional because I had gotten the payoff I wanted and I felt that we as fans deserved.

I have watched only a handful of the post-Endgame content and have been overall not pleased (Gotg 3 was a mostly pleasant surprise though).

Just like all good things, it has to come to an end and after IW and Endgame, I've basically emotionally checked out. I'll always appreciate what came before, but looking forward, my expectations are muted.
Doomsday8888 - 12/7/2023, 1:57 PM
@Feralwookiee
Indeed, it's always good AND risky to give a jumping-off point to the fans, they might just like it enough to call it a day.

I have many such jumping-off points for comics as well.

People can be in denial all they want but this phase of MCU rn? They're in a limbo.
Ain't nothing gonna change until Secret Wars and their pseudo-reboot, only THEN we'll have another starting-point.
Shit is obvious af to me but then again...i'm kinda used to it.
Feralwookiee - 12/7/2023, 1:59 PM
@Doomsday8888 - I'm in total agreement with you here. 👍
Batmangina - 12/7/2023, 2:02 PM
@Feralwookiee - Right there with ya - my internal 11 year old was forever satisfied with the first 'Team Reveal' shot in Avengers.
That was something that hit in a way I wasn't prepared for and that was only eclipsed by Cap hoisting Mjolnir to save Thor in Endgame.

Those moments actually FELT LIKE MARVEL COMICS - makes it all the more tragic to see dumb shit like The Marvels offered up like it's even in the same ZIP Code let alone ballpark.

GTFO with that shit.
Feralwookiee - 12/7/2023, 2:05 PM
@Batmangina - Couldn't agree more.

PeterDarker121 - 12/7/2023, 1:28 PM
If I remember correctly, this trailer was the actual "reveal" that it was going to be called "Endgame," right?
DocSpock - 12/7/2023, 1:29 PM

Hmmm, I never celebrated a 5 year trailer anniversary before.

Aw who's kidding? I was already drinking anyway. WHEEEEE!!!!!!!!!!
Unites - 12/7/2023, 1:30 PM
Am I already allowed to say that I think Endgame is pretty lackluster and that Infinity War is the much better movie?
Vigor - 12/7/2023, 1:38 PM
@Unites - it's not an entirely foreign statement. I've heard it before

To me they're like brothers. Both clearly related but very different movies. It's like if one brother went on to play for Manchester united. And the other became ceo of a fortune 500

Both insanely successful. One is fun. Other is all business
bobevanz - 12/7/2023, 1:30 PM
Look how far we haven't come since then lol
bobevanz - 12/7/2023, 1:40 PM
Saw Abyss in dolby cinema last night. Wow! And this is definitely the new 4k transfer, less cyan and the atmos track was immense! I felt like I was gonna down, it really enforces the claustrophobia.
BiggieMac4Sauce - 12/7/2023, 1:37 PM
those box office numbers are fake. Disney crunching numbers. Illuminati?
Izaizaiza - 12/7/2023, 1:37 PM
In my opinion, after end game they should have taken a beat and gone street level. Instead of starting to talk about a World War Hulk movie, how about a Joe Fixit movie. If it had a good script, you could make it for 50 million. It wouldn't need a huge "Harlem" scene. It also won't need to make a billion dollars just to break even.
CharlesLeeRay - 12/7/2023, 1:38 PM
EG is not as great as majority claim; IW was the superior film by miles.
IronSpider101 - 12/7/2023, 1:40 PM
marvel72 - 12/7/2023, 1:43 PM
It's also the 5th anniversary of the MCU being mostly shit since Avengers:Endgame.
Feralwookiee - 12/7/2023, 1:57 PM
@marvel72 - Pretty much.
I'm a big believer in Sick Boys' unifying theory of life.
Life is all about momentum, and once you lose it, you never really get it back. We peak, then decline.
"At one point you've got it, and then you lose it and it's gone forever."

Or Hunter S. Thompson

"We all had the momentum; we were riding the crest of a high and beautiful wave... So now, less than five years later, you can go up on a steep hill in Las Vegas and look West, and with the right kind of eyes you can almost see the high-water mark--that place where the wave finally broke and rolled back."

Everything has it's time, and when it's over, it's over. That doesn't discount that peak.
It was a good run and a fun ride, but for the most part, it's over, but we can always look back fondly.
marvel72 - 12/7/2023, 2:03 PM
@Feralwookiee - So true,Disney Marvel believed they had a big enough fan base they just dump any old shit on people and they'd accept it.

Well some in here still believe they can do no wrong.

Even though they can and have.
AmazingFILMporg - 12/7/2023, 1:46 PM
Endgame was amazing💪🔥🦸
PeterDarker121 - 12/7/2023, 1:52 PM
INFINITY WAR:

ENDGAME:


Feralwookiee - 12/7/2023, 2:02 PM
@PeterDarker121 - lol

Wouldn't IW be the White Album though, because it takes more "risks" and in a lot of ways wasn't exactly what people would normally expect from a Marvel movie?

Number 9 number 9 number 9 number 9...
Oberlin4Prez - 12/7/2023, 1:53 PM
It's either a slow news day or a reminder of what used to be.
Super12 - 12/7/2023, 1:56 PM
The hype for this movie....man. Unmatched. And it totally lived up to it. What an epic end to the saga.
BrainySleep - 12/7/2023, 1:57 PM
It's also the one year anniversary of when I had that dream about something Marvel-related not sure why there isn't an article on that to be honest
