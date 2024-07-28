AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Star Robert Downey Jr. Teases Doctor Doom Debut With New Photos: "New Mask, Same Task"

Marvel Studios last held a Hall H panel at the San Diego Comic-Con in 2022; during that, Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars were both announced for a 2025 release.

A lot has changed since then, including the Multiverse Saga's focus! Kang is out and Doctor Doom is in, with Robert Downey Jr. set to make his MCU return as Victor Von Doom. How this links up to his time as Iron Man, if indeed it does, remains to be seen.

After the Russo Brothers were announced as the directors of Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars, the filmmakers pointed out that Doctor Doom is one of the most complex characters in the Marvel Universe, with a truly great actor needed to bring him to life.

As Feige and the Russos prepared to close out the presentation, robed figures dressed in Doctor Doom masks took the stage and then parted to reveal Robert Downey Jr.

Feige, the Russos, and Downey didn't take part in any post-panel interviews but the latter has broken his silence on playing the iconic Fantastic Four villain. Taking to Instagram to share a photo of him holding Doom's mask, the actor captioned his post with, "New mask, same task."

What does that mean? Well, knowing Doom, chances are he views himself as a hero and the only one capable of saving the Multiverse!

The Russo's company AGBO is set to produce both movies alongside Marvel Studios. Stephen McFeely, known for his work on the Captain America trilogy and Avengers: Endgame, will handle the script.

"Being able to create stories and explore characters within the Marvel Universe fulfilled a life-long dream of ours, and we discovered a powerful connection with audiences in each film that we made," the Russos said in a press release. "We’re thrilled to collaborate once again with Kevin, Lou and the entire Marvel team to bring this epic adventure in storytelling to new and surprising places for both the fans and ourselves."

