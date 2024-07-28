AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Star Robert Downey Jr. Teases Doctor Doom Debut With New Photos: "New Mask, Same Task"

AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Star Robert Downey Jr. Teases Doctor Doom Debut With New Photos: &quot;New Mask, Same Task&quot;

Following the news he'll return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Doctor Doom, Iron Man star Robert Downey Jr. has shared some photos teasing his villainous transformation alongside a cryptic message.

News
By JoshWilding - Jul 28, 2024 09:07 AM EST
Filed Under: Avengers: Secret Wars

Marvel Studios last held a Hall H panel at the San Diego Comic-Con in 2022; during that, Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars were both announced for a 2025 release. 

A lot has changed since then, including the Multiverse Saga's focus! Kang is out and Doctor Doom is in, with Robert Downey Jr. set to make his MCU return as Victor Von Doom. How this links up to his time as Iron Man, if indeed it does, remains to be seen. 

After the Russo Brothers were announced as the directors of Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars, the filmmakers pointed out that Doctor Doom is one of the most complex characters in the Marvel Universe, with a truly great actor needed to bring him to life.

As Feige and the Russos prepared to close out the presentation, robed figures dressed in Doctor Doom masks took the stage and then parted to reveal Robert Downey Jr. 

Feige, the Russos, and Downey didn't take part in any post-panel interviews but the latter has broken his silence on playing the iconic Fantastic Four villain. Taking to Instagram to share a photo of him holding Doom's mask, the actor captioned his post with, "New mask, same task." 

What does that mean? Well, knowing Doom, chances are he views himself as a hero and the only one capable of saving the Multiverse! 

The Russo's company AGBO is set to produce both movies alongside Marvel Studios. Stephen McFeely, known for his work on the Captain America trilogy and Avengers: Endgame, will handle the script.

"Being able to create stories and explore characters within the Marvel Universe fulfilled a life-long dream of ours, and we discovered a powerful connection with audiences in each film that we made," the Russos said in a press release. "We’re thrilled to collaborate once again with Kevin, Lou and the entire Marvel team to bring this epic adventure in storytelling to new and surprising places for both the fans and ourselves."

You can see the title treatments for Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars by clicking here.

GTizyu0ao-AEJa-Mh

We also have some fantastic 4K (no pun intended) shots of the moment Robert Downey Jr. unmasked on stage to reveal himself as the MCU's Doctor Doom. 

You can watch the footage of his surprise return to Hall H by clicking here.

AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY & AVENGERS: SECRET WARS Find Directors As Robert Downey Jr. Returns To MCU As Doctor Doom!
Related:

AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY & AVENGERS: SECRET WARS Find Directors As Robert Downey Jr. Returns To MCU As Doctor Doom!
MCU Rumor Roundup: Update On Russo Brothers' MCU Plans, Lady Deadpool, And Kang Recasting
Recommended For You:

MCU Rumor Roundup: Update On Russo Brothers' MCU Plans, Lady Deadpool, And Kang Recasting
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
1 2 3
Dotanuki
Dotanuki - 7/28/2024, 9:37 AM
I feel like this is the greatest misstep in MCU history. How disappointing.
ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 7/28/2024, 9:48 AM
@Dotanuki - User Comment Image
ThorArms
ThorArms - 7/28/2024, 9:37 AM
People assuming he'll just play the same character and look the same.

I think you'll be surprised
DrReedRichards
DrReedRichards - 7/28/2024, 9:40 AM
@ThorArms -

I genuinely hope we'll be, 'cause as it is, I'm feeling extremely conflicted.

On one thing, RDJ can play the part. But on the other hand, he's been so integral to the MCU on such a meta level that it'll be nigh impossible to perceive him on screen as anything other than a Tony variant, no matter how many times the Russos establish that he's actually Victor.
FireandBlood
FireandBlood - 7/28/2024, 9:45 AM
@DrReedRichards - I genuinely think they would’ve been better off giving a Stark variant Doom’s role in Secret Wars anyway, having him kill the Kang’s the way he did the Beyonders, and inadvertently becoming a villain in his obsession to save the multiverse and crowning himself God King. It would’ve built on every thing that came before from the first Avengers, except this Stark didn’t find peace, didn’t die and went even further with it.
Unites
Unites - 7/28/2024, 9:48 AM
@ThorArms - You expect him to spend 3 hours in the make up chair each day?
FireandBlood
FireandBlood - 7/28/2024, 9:54 AM
@DrReedRichards - And I’m assuming that’s what they’re still doing, except that Stark variant is… Doom, and that’s where it gets iffy and I agree, conflicting. But maybe that’s the point. If we feel like this, imagine the characters and the way they can play with this narratively.

Not what I wanted, but it’s got huge potential.
ThorArms
ThorArms - 7/28/2024, 9:54 AM
@Unites - um, yes? Maybe not 3 hours tho
TheMetaMan
TheMetaMan - 7/28/2024, 9:55 AM
@DrReedRichards - As Dr Doom he will be wearing the mask 24/7. It’s not that deep. At the end of the day he’s an actor who’s playing a different role from the one he previously played that’s it. You have to be able to differentiate between the two.
Sabre81
Sabre81 - 7/28/2024, 9:57 AM
@DrReedRichards - Where the [frick] you been?!? I sneakered under every [frick]ing rock! lol

You doing ok?

Nothing but love...
TheMetaMan
TheMetaMan - 7/28/2024, 9:59 AM
@Unites - he’s an actor. That’s his job. Wearing makeup and costumes is a prerequisite.
DrReedRichards
DrReedRichards - 7/28/2024, 9:59 AM
@TheMetaMan -

Meredith Quill's mom was also in CA:TFA. Sersi was also in the first Captain Marvel. I get it, repeated castings in different roles are nothing new in the MCU. But this is a whole new scale, both as to who RDJ already was, and who he's going to be. It's simply incomparable, mate.
DrReedRichards
DrReedRichards - 7/28/2024, 10:01 AM
@Sabre81 -

Took my break after the first leaks for D&W started coming out, and thank God I did. Would have pulled my luscious long brown locks off of my head if I had those cameos spoiled for me before the premiere.

Thanks for your concern, though. Legit appreciate it.
FireandBlood
FireandBlood - 7/28/2024, 10:02 AM
@TheMetaMan - Let’s not be naive. He hasn’t been hired to not play an Iron Man variant. This was a deliberate move, and regardless of how different the two characters are compared to each other, they’re still going to be played up as variants.
DrReedRichards
DrReedRichards - 7/28/2024, 10:03 AM
@FireandBlood -

"Not what I wanted, but it’s got huge potential."

Ditto. I can see the potential, but it couldn't be further from what I had hoped for.

I mean, I get it. Doom can't be rushed in, and the easiest thing is to establish him as the dark side of an already established icon. But at the same time, we're talking about Doom here. Take it from a Reed fan, I'd be a lot more okay with making The Maker a vairant of Tony instead of Reed, but Doom deserves and needs to be his own character; not someone else's dark reflection.
Sabre81
Sabre81 - 7/28/2024, 10:13 AM
@DrReedRichards - I kinda skimmed a bit for weeks as well with here as there was no integrity from authors and how they approach spoilers. I think you know who! lol I'm in the UK so managed to see it Thursday afternoon 13:30 but have more respect to people to not give anything away.


You're a rock of calm on this site...don't disappear again :-) I might cause chaos if you weren't. Everyone loves you.
SDCA27
SDCA27 - 7/28/2024, 10:13 AM
@ThorArms - I really hope so.
FrankenDad
FrankenDad - 7/28/2024, 10:42 AM
@Unites - nah that mask will cover him most of the time. Do the makeup a few times, shoot all the maskless scene you need, then move on.

I’m not saying I’m excited for this. 😂
Fogs
Fogs - 7/28/2024, 10:44 AM
@FireandBlood - I don't think he will be a Stark variant, it's more like a Caps/Johnny Storm situation. They're going meta cause he auditioned for Doom for 2005's FF.
Fogs
Fogs - 7/28/2024, 10:45 AM
The question is, he's probably not coming to the main MCU timeline, probably. But tbh I wouldn't care cause he has acting range and will be all deformed anyway.
FireandBlood
FireandBlood - 7/28/2024, 10:54 AM
@Fogs - It’s nothing like that situation, though. Evan’s Johnny interacted with Fox characters, and only returned for a small role that was used for gags.

This is RDJ playing Doom in the same franchise he played its biggest player; Iron Man. Not only that, but we’re talking about two characters that are both geniuses, both control freaks, that both fly around in suits of armour. Not only that, but Doom has quite literally taken on the Iron Man moniker before. No, this was a deliberate move, and even if the characters are nothing alike, they’re without a doubt going to be variants of each. You don’t get the biggest actor to play to the biggest hero and villain in the same franchise otherwise, especially not in a saga centred around variants and doppelgängers.
Fogs
Fogs - 7/28/2024, 11:01 AM
@FireandBlood - I say that to avoid the idea they would do something dumb as him showing his mug in the MCU main timeline, and people saying "wow, that's Tony Stark!"

Cause that would be ridiculous imo.
Fogs
Fogs - 7/28/2024, 11:02 AM
Plus he is a variant, by definition. He's from another universe so they're all variants. We just have to find out if he will be related to the main timeline Tony.
TheRogue
TheRogue - 7/28/2024, 9:39 AM
This feels like a meme.
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 7/28/2024, 10:01 AM
@TheRogue - it seems to me the joke on that kevin ai from she hulk is true. All these announcements and receals feels like ai driven.

"Kevin, based on yoyr algorith, what is the trendiest thing we should do? We need a trendy one because we are in a low point now"
GhostDog
GhostDog - 7/28/2024, 9:40 AM
Wonder if RDJ is gonna do his prosthetics schtick and play Victor but under heavy makeup and prosthetics like his Sympathizer characters. Or like Colin Farrell as Oz.
User Comment Image

Would be way better than this being a Stark variant.
DrReedRichards
DrReedRichards - 7/28/2024, 9:41 AM
@GhostDog -

At this point, my wish of priority is that he plays Victor as regal and stoic, as opposed to how quippy Tony was.
ThorArms
ThorArms - 7/28/2024, 9:53 AM
@GhostDog - this is exactly what I think will happen. Prob not heavy prosthetics. But he won't look like Stark
FireandBlood
FireandBlood - 7/28/2024, 9:57 AM
@GhostDog - It’s definitely a Stark variant. We’ve sent them do this already with Victor Timely and Nathaniel Richards. Two different characters, but variants all the same.
TheMetaMan
TheMetaMan - 7/28/2024, 10:03 AM
@FireandBlood - For the love of god he’s not playing a stark variant it’s just doom. MCU doom bears no relation to tony stark. Two completely different characters. Downey Junior is an actor playing two different roles. Jesus how hard is that to understand? It’s not rocket science. Many actors have played different roles and different characters in the same shared universe. It’s a thing. Like Chris Evans who’s reprised the role of playing Johnny Storm in Deadpool 3. Feige said Downey will never return to play Ironman. They are preserving his death. Dr Doom is a new chapter in the acting career of of Downey. That’s why they brought him back silly. 🤦🏿‍♂️ They brought it back so that he can sell the next avengers movie to the wider audience as its tentpole villain. Simple. Nothing more, nothing less.
FireandBlood
FireandBlood - 7/28/2024, 10:12 AM
@TheMetaMan - They’ve brought him back to sell Iron Man as the villain, because nobody looks at RDJ and thinks otherwise. If they weren’t deliberately trying to make that association between the two, they wouldn’t have pulled all the bells and whistles, and they wouldn’t have cast RDJ in the first place.

Play attention to the narrative of this saga. It’s all about variants, and what better way to cap it off than this version of Doom being a variant of this universes greatest hero. This was a deliberate move, and it works.
ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 7/28/2024, 10:56 AM
@FireandBlood - I will say I'll take a Stark Doom variant over Hydra Cap. I enjoyed the story but don't think that'd fit well with where we are in the MCU
FireandBlood
FireandBlood - 7/28/2024, 9:42 AM
It’s weird because he played the biggest character in this universe already, and now he’s going to be playing its biggest villain. But let’s not for a second act like RDJ hasn’t got the chops to absolute smash tf out of this role! In another universe (pun intended) he would’ve been a perfect candidate for Doom.
Spoken
Spoken - 7/28/2024, 10:11 AM
@FireandBlood - I have a feeling this is “Infamous Iron Man” from Earth 838. Except this time he has no reason to hide he is Tony because his greatest enemies are now dead. 👀
FireandBlood
FireandBlood - 7/28/2024, 10:22 AM
@Spoken - Bro he’s about to pull an Agatha like

User Comment Image
Spoken
Spoken - 7/28/2024, 10:24 AM
@FireandBlood - LOL that is the most I can make sense with this casting honestly, and literally the best way how it can make it extremely personal for the Avengers.
ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 7/28/2024, 9:46 AM
User Comment Image
DOOMSPEAKS
DOOMSPEAKS - 7/28/2024, 9:46 AM
Im sorry but this is the laziest casting I’ve ever seen. RDJ is Iron Man. Everyone on this site knows who Doom is and what he’s about. Nobody could play him besides RDJ? If he’s ALWAYS behind the mask and you never see his face I might warm up to this. But you don’t cast RDJ and not show his face, hence why we had the helmet cam in Iron man. I feel like I’m being a child and throwing a tantrum about a movie, but ffs this is so bad.

On the other hand the F4 footage looks amazing. Exactly the vibe I wanted them to go with.
FireandBlood
FireandBlood - 7/28/2024, 9:50 AM
@DOOMSPEAKS - I hear you, I wanted more for Doom than this, as my favourite villain. But they’re clearly making him a Stark variant, and building on what they’ve been trying to establish with Strange that he’s the “biggest” threat when really, it’s Tony. Or Victor. Or whatever.

Not the route I would’ve taken Doom, but clearly, in their haste to pivot away from Majors and what’s not working, they’ve turned to what they know what will; Russo’s and RDJ.
TheMetaMan
TheMetaMan - 7/28/2024, 10:10 AM
@DOOMSPEAKS - You are overreacting. This casting is splendid. Reserve judgement until you see the finished product. Unlike the majority of fans Kevin Feige and Disney know what they are doing.
1 2 3

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder