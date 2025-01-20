AVENGERS: SECRET WARS Fan Art Pits Tom Holland's SPIDER-MAN Against Tobey Maguire And Andrew Garfield

In Spider-Man: No Way Home, Tom Holland's Peter Parker met two of his alternate reality doppelgangers (played by Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield). However, in a surprising twist, the heroes never came to blows!

It's become something of a trope in comic books for heroes who meet to initially brawl before taking on a greater threat. For those of you disappointed that didn't happen back in 2021, this newly revealed fan art is likely to hit the right spot.

As you can see below, it imagines the three Spider-Men coming to blows during Avengers: Secret Wars. It's a spectacular visual that teases an amazing battle we could have only dreamed of seeing before the Multiverse Saga.

Garfield was recently asked about his possible future as Peter #3 and replied, "I'm gonna disappoint you. Yeah, no [I'm not in Spider-Man 4]. But I know no one’s gonna trust anything I say from now on."

However, in the same conversation, he didn't close the door on returning to a big franchise. "If it felt in line with my soul and was gonna be fun. Maybe I'm gonna have like five kids at some point, and I'm gonna need to start saving up for the school tuition or something."

The Russo Brothers are big fans of Spider-Man - they brought Holland's version into the MCU in 2016's Captain America: Civil War - and we'd imagine they'll leap at the chance to have these three share the screen again.

"Endgame was the end, and it took a little time for us to begin to think about it as something other than an end," Anthony explained in a recent interview. "We’re very close with Kevin and Lou [D’Esposito, Marvel Studios’ Co-President] and the entire Marvel team and we’ve had conversations through the years. We’ve talked about a lot of ideas."

It was reportedly then that inspiration for Secret Wars struck. "Really what happened was, we ended up stumbling upon an idea that activated all of us," he added. "You couldn’t see it coming until it came, and once it came it was like, 'Well, that’s a story we need to tell.'"

According to Joe, "There were ideas that we were trying to wrap our heads around that preceded this one, and we just never found the story. I remember calling [Stephen McFeely] and said, 'Hey, crazy idea. What do you think if we all go back and do Secret Wars?' You were like, 'F*** no. Absolutely not. And then you hung up. And the next morning at 7.30 you called and were like, 'Alright, I have an idea.'"

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released in May 2026, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive in May 2027.