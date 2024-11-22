From A RICK AND MORTY Overload To Robert Downey Jr.'s Return - Charting The Multiverse Saga's Wild Evolution

2018's Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse was first to show the potential of the Multiverse in a superhero movie. So, in the wake of Avengers: Endgame's time-travel hijinks, the majority of us were fully on board with Marvel Studios' "Multiverse Saga" plans. The past few years have been plagued by ups and downs, not to mention the small matters of a global pandemic and Hollywood strikes. For Marvel Studios, it's been a period of great upheaval as the studio that could once do no wrong suddenly faced the wrath of critics and fans. The Multiverse Saga has evolved drastically, with both Avengers movies no longer close to what they were once meant to be. Along the way, we've seen an apparent Rick and Morty fandom come close to derailing the Saga, some questionable decisions, and a righting of the ship which has still somehow drawn a mixed response. To look back at an undeniably chaotic few years, simply click on the "Next"/"View List" buttons below.

The MCU's New Big Bad Avengers: Endgame introduced the notion of the Multiverse when Earth's Mightiest Heroes travelled back in time to acquire the Infinity Stones. Despite his death in the opening few minutes of the movie, a 2014 version of Thanos later became the movie's lead villain long before we heard the word "Variant" used in an MCU project. Despite being a Multiversal tale on the surface, Spider-Man: Far From Home proved largely meaningless to this new Saga. However, Loki continued exploring time travel through the introduction of the TVA and the final episode revealed that a Kang the Conqueror Variant, "He Who Remains," had created the MCU's "Sacred Timeline." With it established that Kang would be the Multiverse Saga's new big bad, the stage was set to further explore the concepts of time travel and alternate realities ahead of a seemingly inevitable Multiversal War between Kang and his Variants with the Avengers caught in the middle. Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars were soon confirmed as this Saga's endgame (no pun intended).



Kevin Feige's Love Of Rick And Morty Rick and Morty is a fantastic series and has always done a terrific job with the "Multiverse" concept. For Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige, that made writers like Michael Waldron, Eric Martin, and Jeff Loveness the perfect picks to help shape this follow-up to the Infinity Saga. Waldron served as Loki's Head Writer, though we've since heard that Martin might have done the lion's share of work for the critically acclaimed first season. Either way, he was tapped to write a crucial chapter in the Saga with Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, a movie fans did not respond well to. Still, Feige persisted and hired Waldron to write Avengers: Secret Wars and even his mysterious Star Wars movie. As for Loveness, he was tasked with Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania, a movie Marvel Studios decided to introduce Kang the Conqueror in. It was not well-received and plans for Loveness to write Avengers: The Kang Dynasty were soon scrapped. Feige didn't give up on Waldron, though, ultimately choosing him to write both Avengers movies...



The Cracks Begin To Show At first, it was hard to fault Feige's decision to rely so heavily on those Rick and Morty writers. He'd lost the Russo Brothers and Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely to AGBO and needed to entrust someone with the epic two-part finale to a jam-packed Multiverse Saga. However, as good as Loki was, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness didn't deliver on the title's promise. The handling of the Scarlet Witch's story in the sequel infuriated fans, particularly as it undid so much of what we'd seen in WandaVision. Yes, a dark turn was inevitable but turning her into a full-blown villain was a bizarre decision. As for Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania, we may never know who thought it was a good idea to introduce and beat Kang the Conqueror there but the threequel was a mess. If that goofy post-credits scene was a sign of things to come, then The Kang Dynasty being scrapped is far from the end of the world. Of course, the biggest crack was a full-blown implosion. Jonathan Majors was arrested and eventually found guilty of assaulting his ex-girlfriend, leaving Marvel Studios with no other choice but to fire the actor. The Multiverse Saga no longer had a big bad.



A Lack Of Connectivity With Bob Chapek calling the shots at Disney, a mandate went out to make as much streaming content as quickly as possible. For Marvel Studios, that meant a massive increase in its output, all while attempting to figure out how to tell stories in an episodic format. With Kevin Feige stretched thin and countless movies and TV shows in the works at the same time, the first wave of stories in the Multiverse Saga felt massively disconnected. The crossovers fans had come to expect were often no longer there, resulting in some glaring issues as this Kang-centric story took shape. What If...? has yet to have any sort of impact on live-action projects, while Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness failed to reference Spider-Man: No Way Home (in a meaningful way) and was written before Waldron had even seen WandaVision. Moon Knight didn't mention Rama-Tut, and the TVA only became a factor outside of Loki this year. Those are but a few examples. Ultimately, this lack of connectivity has hindered the enjoyment of the MCU for many fans in the Multiverse Saga. It's fortunate then that Bob Iger's return has led to a greater focus on quality over quantity.

