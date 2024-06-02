INHUMANS Star Anson Mount Shares Brutal Response To AVENGERS: SECRET WARS Return Rumors

While Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness didn't include as many surprises as some fans had hoped for, one of the biggest saw Anson Mount reprise his Inhumans role as Black Bolt.

Decked out in a comic-accurate costume, we finally saw the extent of his powers when his voice reduced Earth-838's Doctor Strange to little more than a pile of dust. However, after he crossed paths with Earth-616's Scarlet Witch, his head was blown up from the inside out.

Whether we'll see more of the Inhumans in the MCU remains to be seen. Former Marvel Entertainment Chairman Isaac Perlmutter tried to force Kevin Feige into making a movie featuring the characters and, when he refused, we ended up with the disastrous Marvel Television series.

If you use social media, chances are you'll be all too familiar with engagement farming accounts which post baseless claims (minus a source) in the hope of making a few scant Elon-bucks. It's rare they get called out, but Mount was having none of it this weekend.

"This is so interesting," he said of a claim he and the rest of the Inhumans cast will appear in Avengers: Secret Wars. "Please tell us more about this contract I apparently signed in my sleep. I’m so curious to hear all the juicy details from a feed that is clearly not a click-farm."

Despite his scathing response to this X account, Mount admitted last summer that there have been some discussions about an MCU return.

"If the answer was yes I wouldn't be able to tell you," the actor responded when asked if a return is in the works, "but the answer is no, so I can. I've had some informal conversations with the powers [at] Marvel and it's a conversation, but they've got their current phase that they need to do."

"I don't know, we'll see," Mount added. "I would love to jump back into the cowl and do it again. I love Black Bolt as a character."

It doesn't sound like his Black Bolt return was necessarily a one-off, and while we don't anticipate ever seeing an Inhumans movie, we're guessing there may be plans for the team somewhere down the line (we've yet to meet their Earth-616 Variants).

As always, stay tuned for the latest Inhumans updates and let us know your thoughts on this news in the comments section.