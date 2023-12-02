Patrick Stewart Says AVENGERS: SECRET WARS Return As Professor X Is "A Possibility"

While the big trailer reveal that Sir Patrick Stewart's Professor X would appear in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness should have come as a surprise, it didn't. Yes, we'd seen some leaked pre-viz images, but the legendary actor confirmed way back in 2021 that he'd met with Kevin Feige, making it obvious he was being lined up for a future MCU project.

Earlier this year, Stewart was asked if there's a chance he'll show up as the leader of the X-Men in Deadpool 3 and responded, "I've been told to standby. I know nothing more than that, honest."

Since then, rumours have swirled that there are also plans for Charles Xavier to appear in Avengers: Secret Wars (likely alongside Ian McKellen's Magneto). Asked about that this week, Stewart said, "[Laughs] I cannot put it to rest because it's not a fact either for or against. It is a possibility."

"Hugh Jackman and I looked upon Logan as being our farewell," the actor continued. "Given that I died in that film, although I've been told I've actually died several times already [Laughs]. How do I do it?"

When the interviewer brought up the Multiverse and pushed Stewart to confirm more Professor X is a possibility, he simply added, "Yeah, know that and you could get lucky..."

We'd say it's obvious the character will return next year and, beyond that, in those upcoming Avengers movies as well. While it's possible The Marvels' post-credits scene was setting up Deadpool 3, all signs point to the original X-Men being a huge part of The Kang Dynasty and Secret Wars (retitling the former "Avengers vs. X-Men" would be a smart move on Marvel Studios' part).

Alongside Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman, Deadpool franchise vets Karan Soni (Dopinder), Leslie Uggams (Blind Al), Morena Baccarin (Vanessa), Stefan Kapicic (Colossus), Brianna Hildebrand (Negasonic Teenage Warhead), Shioli Kutsuna (Yukio), and Rob Delaney (Peter) are all set to return in the threequel.

Emma Corrin is expected to play Cassandra Nova - Professor X's sister - while Matthew Macfadyen will likely take on the role of a TVA agent named Paradox. It's also been confirmed that Jennifer Garner will reprise her role as Elektra, with Liev Schreiber, James Marsden, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Wesley Snipes, and even Loki star Owen Wilson among those rumoured or expected to appear.

Deadpool 3 is set to be released in theaters on July 26, 2024.