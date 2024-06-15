RUMOR: Marvel Studios Wants SPIDER-VERSE's Spider-Man 2099 To Team Up With Kang In Upcoming AVENGERS Movies

Whatever Marvel Studios originally had planned for Avengers: The Kang Dynasty (now known simply as Avengers 5) and Avengers: Secret Wars has likely changed greatly in the past year or two.

The negative response to Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania caught the studio off guard, leading to Jeff Loveness reportedly being fired as the next Avengers movie's writer. With that, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness scribe Michael Waldron took over writing duties on both projects.

The plan now may be to shift the spotlight away from Kang, though the villain is still expected to be a key part of the Multiverse Saga (albeit with a new actor playing him in place of Jonathan Majors).

Today, we have a bonkers rumour to share with you which claims that Marvel Studios wants to throw Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse's Spider-Man 2099 into the mix!

According to @Cryptic4KQual, a reliable runtime and trailer leaker who has shared some accurate inside information in the past, "Miguel's knowledge and experience with the multiverse (Spider-Verse) would've seen a Kang variant forming an alliance with him."

"Power for Kang, stability for Miguel. Some time back, I heard that Marvel wanted this alliance but Sony thought Miguel was a huge ask."

"Though this is most likely not happening again (you know why), I heard Miguel O'hara is still on the table and that there's a great possibility he could make a live action debut in the near future with a new team," they added.

We don't know what team the scooper is referring to there, though The Cosmic Circus' Alex Perez has also hinted that there's some truth to what sounds like a pretty wild claim on the surface.

Had this happened - or if it eventually does - we'd imagine Miguel would continue to serve in the role of an unwilling antagonist while trying to save the Multiverse, with Moon Knight star Oscar Isaac reprising the role in live-action. That's a mind-blowing prospect but might not be the craziest thing that happens in these Multiversal adventures.

It sounds like Sony wasn't willing to play ball, anyway, so it might be best not to get too excited about this becoming a reality.

