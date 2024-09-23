RUMOUR: AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY And SECRET WARS Will Feature A Familiar, Sinister (Clock) Face From LOKI

Tara Strong's Miss Minutes became an instant hit with fans when she first appeared in Loki season 1, but it was the finale's jump scare in The Citadel at the End of Time which left a lasting impression.

Established as a villain serving He Who Remains, the Time Variance Authority's mascot became a full-blown antagonist in season 2 and went off the deep end when she confessed her love to Victor Timely. Created by Kang as his A.I. assistant, Miss Minutes eventually turned on her master but was then reset by O.B. and essentially restored to factory settings.

We last saw her back to helping out the TVA, though there were still some questions about whether she could be trusted. With Mr. Paradox going into business for himself in Deadpool & Wolverine, there was no sign of Miss Minutes there...a shame when you think about how fun those character interactions would have been!

Now, we have a potentially exciting update as scooper @MyTimeToShineH is claiming to have "confirmed" that Miss Minutes is "coming back for Avengers."

No additional details have been shared at this time but the TVA will surely play a pivotal role when the Multiverse Saga comes to an end. Loki is still powering the Multiverse and characters like Mobius, Sylvie, and Hunter B-15 have valuable knowledge which can help turn the tide against Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom.

Perhaps Miss Minutes will ally herself with Victor Von Doom now Kang is seemingly no more?

Recently, we sat down with Loki VFX Supervisor Christopher Townsend to learn more about how Marvel Studios figured out Miss Minutes' place in season 2 (you can watch the full interview below).

Talking in great detail about the intensely creepy moment Miss Minutes reveals her love for this Kang Variant, Townsend explains it was finding the right look for the former which presented his team with perhaps the greatest challenge.

"Trying to create something where Miss Minutes goes to black and white and, what does she look like if she's trying to turn into something...it's very odd, the whole idea. 'An orange clock in colour is terrible, let's go to black and white!' If you think about the logic, it makes no sense! The world isn't black and white."

"We were all scratching our heads saying, 'We're not sure the logic works' but the storytelling works," the VFX veteran continued. "That's the real key with all of this stuff. There is a very well-considered thought-out process that goes through every decision you make."

He'd go on to tell us that they, "[tried] to create a Miss Minutes where she was much more harkening back to the 1940s Disney cell animation. That was our original idea. We had, at one point, played around with the idea of going back to fully hand-drawn animation."

"We looked at it and it just felt a little too off-putting and out of character with what we'd established Miss Minutes to be."

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released in May 2026, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive in May 2027. Stay tuned for updates.