The Russos Explain MCU Return For AVENGERS: SECRET WARS - "That's A Story We Need To Tell..."

The Russos Explain MCU Return For AVENGERS: SECRET WARS - &quot;That's A Story We Need To Tell...&quot;

Joe and Anthony Russo have revealed why they returned to the Marvel Cinematic Universe for Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars, teasing an exciting idea that drew them back to the franchise...

By JoshWilding - Jan 13, 2025 02:01 PM EST
Source: Empire Online

The Multiverse Saga hasn't been the unmitigated disaster some would have you believe, but it does feel like enlisting the Russo Brothers for Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars was part of Marvel Studios' attempt to course correct. 

Joe and Anthony were seemingly done with the MCU after Avengers: Endgame. While the duo was set to focus on their AGBO production label, Cherry and The Gray Man struggled to strike a chord with movie fans - The Electric State doesn't look...great - so a Marvel Studios return might be what's best for them as well. 

Talking to Empire Online, Anthony said, "Endgame was the end, and it took a little time for us to begin to think about it as something other than an end. We’re very close with Kevin and Lou [D’Esposito, Marvel Studios’ Co-President] and the entire Marvel team and we’ve had conversations through the years. We’ve talked about a lot of ideas."

It was reportedly then that inspiration for Secret Wars struck. "Really what happened was, we ended up stumbling upon an idea that activated all of us," he teased. "You couldn’t see it coming until it came, and once it came it was like, 'Well, that’s a story we need to tell.'"

Christopher Markus is said to be "keeping projects running" at AGBO, but Stephen McFeely will reunite with the Russos as the sole writer on Doomsday and Secret Wars.

Joe recalled, "There were ideas that we were trying to wrap our heads around that preceded this one, and we just never found the story. I remember calling Steve and said, 'Hey, crazy idea. What do you think if we all go back and do Secret Wars?' You were like, 'F*** no. Absolutely not."

"And then you hung up. And the next morning at 7.30 you called and were like, 'Alright, I have an idea,'" the filmmaker concluded, revealing the origin story of how the trio's MCU return came to be. 

Following successful collaborations on the Captain America and Avengers franchises, it does feel like Marvel Studios has put these movies in safe hands. Many fans would prefer a new director put a fresh spin on Earth's the Multiverse's Mightiest Heroes but Disney and Marvel Studios need these movies to be critical and commercial hits. 

The Russos are huge fans of the original Secret Wars comic book and while Robert Downey Jr.'s MCU return as Doctor Doom has raised eyebrows, it sounds like they've dreamed up an idea for this upcoming adaptation which really excites them. Hopefully, it ends the Multiverse Saga on a high note.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released in May 2026, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive in May 2027.

Ryan Reynolds Shares Huge Update On Deadpool's MCU Future And Why He'll NEVER Join The Avengers Or X-Men
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 1/13/2025, 2:12 PM
The only story need to tell is their apologies to Jonathan Majors , the casting of Pablo Lyle as Stan Lee grandfather Herman Lee Goring and the producer role Hunter Shafer will have on the Miss Marvel sequel that will happen in the Akashik Records
DrSmoonk
DrSmoonk - 1/13/2025, 2:32 PM
@Malatrova15 - [frick]ing Zionists. You’re about as edgy as melted cheese. Sad little genocide supporter.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 1/13/2025, 2:41 PM
@DrSmoonk - Don't be a hypocrite and suggest your team isn't in favor of genocide.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 1/13/2025, 2:43 PM
@DrSmoonk - oh genocide is le bad ..🙄 yeah man whetever ...Sabra is still the best Marvel hero.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 1/13/2025, 2:56 PM
@Malatrova15 - Sabra is best girl.
DrSmoonk
DrSmoonk - 1/13/2025, 3:11 PM
@MakeAmericaGrea - “my team”? I think you need to study some actual history.

Start with reading “Der Judenstat”, by Theodore Herzl, and you’ll see Zionism’s foundation is that of genocide.

Look into Havaara Agreement (the deal made between Hitler and Zionists).

Research the Nakba.

Research the massacres committed over the last 75 years by Israeli settlers.

Talk to some actual people from the region.

Just some starting points for you to actually get an accurate education on what is going on, and and idea of the war crimes of Zio-Nazis in Israel.

Also, the main thing when it comes to Israel;
Every accusation they make is an admission of their own behaviour.

Remember when they claimed 40 beheaded babies in ovens on Oct 7th? Debunked. No evidence was ever provided and the person who originally said it admitted to lying.

However it did come to light later, that Zionists did burn Palestinian babies in ovens during massacres and land grabs.

Get off the Zionist Kool Aid. Dumb [frick].
JacobsLadder
JacobsLadder - 1/13/2025, 2:12 PM
Are we getting the 84 Secret Wars or that new one from a few years back? I thought it was the latter, but the article shows the classic cover.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 1/13/2025, 2:20 PM
@JacobsLadder - Something different from those.
xfan320
xfan320 - 1/13/2025, 2:42 PM
@JacobsLadder - my guess is it's gonna borrow from both of the storylines. Cherrypicking what works best from each, then they'll integrate the current MCU timeline into it in fun and new ways.
mastakilla39
mastakilla39 - 1/13/2025, 2:54 PM
@JacobsLadder - probably the latter as dr doom and f4 seem to be playing a big role. not sure if they are going to do 84 one as none of the gods playing chess have been set up and that one wasn't really a multi-verse story unlike the new one, it was mainly jus a fun crossover for the 80s.
Conquistador
Conquistador - 1/13/2025, 2:13 PM
Honestly, glad they're back. Couldn't picture anyone else who would have been up to the task.

That said, I do hope they bring something fresh and unexpected.
THEDARKKNIGHT1939
THEDARKKNIGHT1939 - 1/13/2025, 2:13 PM
Oh no... it's the return of the "Russos explain" articles.
Vigor
Vigor - 1/13/2025, 2:14 PM
Time to get excited again bishes!
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 1/13/2025, 2:18 PM
@Vigor - For what? Endgame is not that good.
Vigor
Vigor - 1/13/2025, 2:21 PM
@MakeAmericaGrea - I can respond to you in many many ways. But I'll just state that it doesn't matter how you perceived Endgame. Infinity war was top 3 MCU movie and winter soldier is on a lot of people's #1 spot for comicbook movies

Both were made by the Russos
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 1/13/2025, 2:31 PM
@Vigor - I’m sure many here will find a way to negatively spin this also.
AgentofSH1ELD
AgentofSH1ELD - 1/13/2025, 2:34 PM
@Vigor - dude winter soldier is top 5 for all time on my list. not just cbms'. Its that one movie you can watch and not even realize you are watching comic characters.
Vigor
Vigor - 1/13/2025, 2:39 PM
@AgentofSH1ELD - it's just so well done and changed the way i look at captain america and what a cbm can be
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 1/13/2025, 2:43 PM
@Vigor - Did they direct Civil War?
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 1/13/2025, 2:46 PM
@Vigor - It matters how I perceive Endgame. It matters how millions of other people perceive Endgame.

Lots of people think Infinity War is the best MCU and or comic book movie and or movie. Why limit it to a top 3?
DPSNUMBER1
DPSNUMBER1 - 1/13/2025, 2:48 PM
@MakeAmericaGrea - I'm agree with you and the main reason I am not too excited for their return is because they are the ones who are responsible for the Hulk abysmal downgrade. I'm willing to give them a new chance, but I really hope they don't attempt to do the same with any other iconic hero.
dragon316
dragon316 - 1/13/2025, 2:48 PM
@MakeAmericaGrea - I like endgame over infity war despite end game problems unanswered questions that are answered in some tv series and other movies some questions never answers at all
AgentofSH1ELD
AgentofSH1ELD - 1/13/2025, 2:48 PM
@Vigor - imo, its one of the reasons why CBMs get so much hate. When done right, you cant beat the story or characters that are derived from comic books.
Vigor
Vigor - 1/13/2025, 2:51 PM
@MakeAmericaGrea - i think so
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 1/13/2025, 2:58 PM
@Vigor - You think so about what?
Vigor
Vigor - 1/13/2025, 3:06 PM
@MakeAmericaGrea - that they also directed civil war
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 1/13/2025, 3:09 PM
@Vigor - I see.

They did well with The Winter Soldier and Infinity War.

They biffed Civil War and Endgame.

Endgame being their most recent MCU movie.

They don't have a great track record.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 1/13/2025, 2:18 PM
"That's another shitty post 2018 MCU movie we need to make, to pocket the money of a bunch of poor women and men who should be spending their money on better movies and companies."
Vigor
Vigor - 1/13/2025, 2:21 PM
@MakeAmericaGrea - Snyder fan eh ? 🤭
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 1/13/2025, 2:48 PM
@Vigor - Dawn of the Dead, 300, and Watchmen are at least decent.

He has at least some other decent moments.

Don't throw out the baby with the bath water.
MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 1/13/2025, 2:24 PM
Very excited for them to come back for these 2 movies, however, i'd be EVEN more excited if Markus was coming back to write it with McFeely. I feel like we need 2 writers for how big these 2 movies will be... plus, those 2 have written the best scripts for ALL the MCU greats. I'm still wicked pumped, just wish Markus was onboard to help.
MisterBones
MisterBones - 1/13/2025, 2:26 PM
That and money of course.

Still, I trust these guys when it comes to their marvel output. And getting McFeely back is the cherry on top.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 1/13/2025, 2:49 PM
@MisterBones - Money yeah of course.

Why do you trust them?
HammerLegFoot
HammerLegFoot - 1/13/2025, 2:31 PM
I just feel like Markus is going to contribute to the script in little ways. Like McFeely will get stuck at some point and he'll call Markus and tell him what he has and he'll drop and bomb. Boom you looking for this?
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 1/13/2025, 2:32 PM
@HammerLegFoot - that would be cool

Have him as a consultant I guess while he mainly focuses on their production company.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 1/13/2025, 2:50 PM
@HammerLegFoot - Nah, it's gonna be as disappointing as Civil War and Endgame.

They're too into The Message now.
KwisatzHaderach
KwisatzHaderach - 1/13/2025, 2:34 PM
The dream team is back
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 1/13/2025, 2:51 PM
@KwisatzHaderach - What makes them a dream team?
Forthas
Forthas - 1/13/2025, 2:39 PM
I think Marvel has made a big mistake. Instead of Joseph Quinn being the human torch, he should have been a variant of Tony Stark and they could have moved on from Robert Downey Jr. as Iron Man.
dragon316
dragon316 - 1/13/2025, 2:51 PM
@Forthas - it shows they lost there cocky big ego and getting desperate they excuse of stupid variants and clones bring back classic acotrs and actresses
