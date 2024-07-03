AVENGERS 5 Rumored Production Update Revealed; Shawn Levy May Be Out Of The Running To Direct

Avengers 5 (formerly known as Avengers: The Kang Dynasty) hasn't had the smoothest of production journeys after losing its original director, a writer, and star Jonathan Majors, but it sounds like Marvel Studios finally has things back on track.

According to Nexus Point News, shooting is now scheduled to get underway in late-March 2025, running through the end of Summer 2025.

The site also notes: "Due to the size of the cast and the film itself, several actors will be filming their scenes in chunks. Actors may have to film all their scenes at once in the span of weeks without the whole cast or even everyone in the scene being present during the shoot."

Around this time last month, the trades reported that Deadpool and Wolverine director Shawn Levy was in talks to helm the movie. The studio reportedly offered him the gig in mid-March, but he turned it down at the time as he was still putting the finishing touches on D&W and was also working on the final season of Stranger Things.

Though negotiations were said to be underway, it never sounded like a done deal, and other filmmakers were reportedly in contention. It appears talks may now have fallen through, as Jeff Sneider seems pretty sure that Levy will not helm the project.

BROKEN DISH: All I’m gonna say on AVENGERS 5 is Shawn Levy ain’t directing that movie. — Jeff Sneider (@TheInSneider) July 2, 2024

Despite Majors' firing, Kang is still expected to appear, although we can't see the character playing nearly as big a role in the story. As we know, Loki writer Michael Waldron was hired to pen a new draft of the script, but reports indicate that the events of Loki season 2 are still going to inform the main plotline, which means Kang would likely remain on as a supporting character (at the very least).

We got word that Marvel/Disney had severed ties with Majors almost immediately after the news that he'd been found guilty broke, which would obviously seem to suggest that they were waiting for the verdict before making their decision. However, some insiders believe that the studio was never going to move forward with Majors as Kang, regardless of the outcome of the trial.

The trades don't mention anything about a new actor taking over as Kang, but do note that the movie "could potentially include multiple antagonists."

Deadline did recently mention some intriguing plot details.

"Sources close to the project say more than 60 MCU characters could reprise their roles, including everyone from Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth and Benedict Cumberbatch to Tom Hiddleston, Simu Liu and Karen Gillan. Unlike the first four films in which there was a core group that consisted of Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson, Hemsworth and Ruffalo, many of the characters in this film would have equal footing, making it more of an ensemble feature instead of a handful of characters leading the team."