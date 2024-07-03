AVENGERS 5 Rumored Production Update Revealed; Shawn Levy May Be Out Of The Running To Direct

AVENGERS 5 Rumored Production Update Revealed; Shawn Levy May Be Out Of The Running To Direct

We have some updates on Marvel Studios' plans for Avengers 5, and it sounds like Deadpool and Wolverine director Shawn Levy may no longer be in contention to helm...

News
By MarkCassidy - Jul 03, 2024 10:07 AM EST

Avengers 5 (formerly known as Avengers: The Kang Dynasty) hasn't had the smoothest of production journeys after losing its original director, a writer, and star Jonathan Majors, but it sounds like Marvel Studios finally has things back on track.

According to Nexus Point News, shooting is now scheduled to get underway in late-March 2025, running through the end of Summer 2025.

The site also notes: "Due to the size of the cast and the film itself, several actors will be filming their scenes in chunks. Actors may have to film all their scenes at once in the span of weeks without the whole cast or even everyone in the scene being present during the shoot."

Around this time last month, the trades reported that Deadpool and Wolverine director Shawn Levy was in talks to helm the movie. The studio reportedly offered him the gig in mid-March, but he turned it down at the time as he was still putting the finishing touches on D&W and was also working on the final season of Stranger Things.

Though negotiations were said to be underway, it never sounded like a done deal, and other filmmakers were reportedly in contention. It appears talks may now have fallen through, as Jeff Sneider seems pretty sure that Levy will not helm the project.

Despite Majors' firing, Kang is still expected to appear, although we can't see the character playing nearly as big a role in the story. As we know, Loki writer Michael Waldron was hired to pen a new draft of the script, but reports indicate that the events of Loki season 2 are still going to inform the main plotline, which means Kang would likely remain on as a supporting character (at the very least).

We got word that Marvel/Disney had severed ties with Majors almost immediately after the news that he'd been found guilty broke, which would obviously seem to suggest that they were waiting for the verdict before making their decision. However, some insiders believe that the studio was never going to move forward with Majors as Kang, regardless of the outcome of the trial.

The trades don't mention anything about a new actor taking over as Kang, but do note that the movie "could potentially include multiple antagonists."

Deadline did recently mention some intriguing plot details.

"Sources close to the project say more than 60 MCU characters could reprise their roles, including everyone from Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth and Benedict Cumberbatch to Tom Hiddleston, Simu Liu and Karen Gillan. Unlike the first four films in which there was a core group that consisted of Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson, Hemsworth and Ruffalo, many of the characters in this film would have equal footing, making it more of an ensemble feature instead of a handful of characters leading the team."

Avengers The Kang Dynasty 5 is currently scheduled to arrive in theaters on May 1, 2026, with Avengers: Secret Wars to follow on May 7, 2027.

Evansly
Evansly - 7/3/2024, 10:04 AM
@FireandBlood - It is definitely hard to feel excited about this. The rumored line up doesn't really add much excitement. It doesn't feel like there is a direction for phase 4 and 5 besides a looming multiverse, I wouldn't be upset if they pivoted away from Kang entirely
FireandBlood
FireandBlood - 7/3/2024, 10:06 AM
@Evansly - Their intent is clear; fold the Fox properties into the MCU and use the multiverse concept to do it. Problem is, they’ve got no compelling story to tell, and it shows.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/3/2024, 10:11 AM
@Evansly - even as someone who has enjoyed the Multiverse Saga more then others so far , it’s also hard to get excited for this considering all we have are just rumors for this and no concrete details.
Evansly
Evansly - 7/3/2024, 10:18 AM
@TheVisionary25 - Exactly, I'm sure a lot of work will be put on the films between now and then to set it up. I assume it'll be a direct feeder into Secret Wars and if that's the case I'd love a situation like the start of Civil War where the B team gets wiped. Doubt it though

I also would almost prefer this to be more of an Age of Ultron film in that the threat isn't multiversal so we can get a feel of how the new teams will interact

But really all I want is a quality X-Men franchise
Evansly
Evansly - 7/3/2024, 10:19 AM
@TheVisionary25 - Civil War in the comics*
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/3/2024, 10:24 AM
@Evansly - the rumors have said that 5 atleast will be more “grounded” with a smaller cast so you might get your wish of seeing how they interact & such

Fingers crossed!!.
Evansly
Evansly - 7/3/2024, 10:03 AM
Hopefully they pick a good creative team. I will say I'm more interested in the team they pick for X-Men
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/3/2024, 10:14 AM
@Evansly - same

Intrigued by the screenwriter they got.
FireandBlood
FireandBlood - 7/3/2024, 10:03 AM
Excitement is at an all-time low for this thing and it’s because they’re about as unsure about it as they possibly could be.
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 7/3/2024, 10:26 AM
@FireandBlood - Yeah, I'm like way over the Avenger's thing. Too many Marvel films and tv shows adding to an accomplished "End Game" film. and now all films and tv have to have multiple heroes just to make it interesting. GOODBYE great solo films.
It's almost like, "oh. another Avenger's film without the best characters this time. Yipee. Who f'n really cares at this point?
FireandBlood
FireandBlood - 7/3/2024, 10:37 AM
@lazlodaytona - To me, it comes across like they’re a bit aimless and are allowing whatever is in air to drive them now instead staying true to their vision. The OG Avengers wrapped up, and I’m fine with that. In fact, I was excited to see what they did with a new generation of heroes and how they bring them together and so forth, but it comes across like they’ve lost the confidence in that, and are now pivoting towards nostalgia and what worked before. It’s all very reminiscent of what we saw with LucasFilm after The Last Jedi and it inspires no confidence in their current plans.

So I’m just taking each project as it comes now but outside of Daredevil, I’m not overly hyped for any of it.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 7/3/2024, 11:09 AM
@lazlodaytona - It does feel like nobody cares about solo movies anymore. Even the half decent ones like Shang Chi, Wakanda Forever or even Black Widow. After Endgame, the only big must-see cbms have been NWH, DS-MoM and the upcoming Deadpool and Wolverine.

It's go big or go home time, right now. But I feel we'll get back to smaller shit once it's all gone about as big as it possibly can.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 7/3/2024, 11:11 AM
I mean just look at the first solo Superman movie in the DCU, it's got everyone in it! Audiences don't show any spark of interest unless a movie shows how many superheroes it has.
Spoken
Spoken - 7/3/2024, 10:10 AM
SMH.
grouch
grouch - 7/3/2024, 10:12 AM
the [frick]s the plot or villain even gunna be? or who the [frick] are the avengers at this point lmao
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 7/3/2024, 10:13 AM
Solve the problem by getting Joss Whedon.

The GA doesnt care about his controversies. They want a good CBM like Avengers 1 and 2
FireandBlood
FireandBlood - 7/3/2024, 10:16 AM
@vectorsigma - If they were going to rehire anyone, it’d be Russo’s. They made the better Avengers movie, not Whedon.
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 7/3/2024, 10:22 AM
@FireandBlood - I disagree. The Russos just rode the CBM wave that Whedon propelled in Avengers 1.

They cant make anything decent after their stint at Marvel.

Hype was at an all time high back then.

Even if they return now, without that hype, they are nothing
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 7/3/2024, 10:28 AM
@vectorsigma - man, i oddly agree with you.

Whedon did knock it outta the park in Avengers 1. 2 was just above average.
grouch
grouch - 7/3/2024, 10:33 AM
@vectorsigma - avengers 1 had nothing to do with whedon, it was the great build up of the directors etc from the phase 1 movies.

it used to be feigi, favreu etc all sat around a table mapping it out.

now it's diversity hires, strict no white man writers or directors policy, victoria alonsos scribblings before she "retired". mcu is dead.
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 7/3/2024, 10:45 AM
@grouch - we can give him credit on execution. No matter the build up, any lousy director can blow it up and he didnt. Avengers 2 was also a success.

But i agree on your last sentence
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 7/3/2024, 10:47 AM
@lazlodaytona - i like both and if Marvel doesnt really want him, they can stay mediocre and I hope Gunn gets himbfor DC
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 7/3/2024, 11:21 AM
@vectorsigma - yeah, but Whedon would need to be put on a smaller-sized/unknown DC character and make that a sensation if he wants his cred back.
LSHF
LSHF - 7/3/2024, 10:14 AM
The Russos have a proven track record. Why take such huge financial risks at this point of the game?
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/3/2024, 10:16 AM
@LSHF - it could be a myriad of reasons such as then being busy with their own company etc.
LSHF
LSHF - 7/3/2024, 10:25 AM
@TheVisionary25 - Good point.
Origame
Origame - 7/3/2024, 10:17 AM
Now we're at the point marvel is struggling to find a director for a f@#$ing avengers movie.
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 7/3/2024, 10:31 AM
@Origame - I say get the Wachowskis to direct it. They know their action, story, special effects, and to please the woke morons, they're both women.

It'd be an interesting take but they could pull this off definitely.
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 7/3/2024, 10:52 AM
@lazlodaytona - the Daniels could be a great choice
Origame
Origame - 7/3/2024, 10:59 AM
@lazlodaytona - They havent made a good movie since the matrix. Closest thing was cloud atlas.

But then again, this is phase 5 mcu. even matrix resurrection is a step up compared to what we currently have.
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 7/3/2024, 11:27 AM
@vectorsigma - totally agree
DocSpock
DocSpock - 7/3/2024, 10:17 AM

Tom Holland, Bendy GumbySnatch, & Chris Pratt new to headline this. If they go for a big DEI equal representation palooza co-led by second stringers and characters who led bad movies and D+ shows, they are in serious trouble.

I think they must be smarter than that. I will remain optimistic.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 7/3/2024, 10:20 AM
get Christopher Nolan for phuck sack
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/3/2024, 10:23 AM
I mean , isn’t that the method they used to film IW & EG aswell?.

If so then I don’t think it’s something to be alarmed about.

Also I wouldn’t have minded Levy being at the helm of this (especially if DP & W turned out well) since I have enjoyed his work from what I‘be seen but oh well..

Seems like they might have someone for the job now and perhaps will be announce it at SDCC , hoping for Benson & Moorhead please!!.

User Comment Image

They did good work on Moon Knight & Loki S2 and am looking forward their take on DD aswell!!.
Batmangina
Batmangina - 7/3/2024, 10:27 AM
They're doing GRRRRRREAT!! Amirite?

Captain Amerifalc is going to make SO MUCH MONEY they'll be able to hire Scorsese, Coppola and Spielberg!

The DEI train to Successville is right on schedule, innit?
Vigor
Vigor - 7/3/2024, 10:34 AM
@Batmangina - get a hobby
Batmangina
Batmangina - 7/3/2024, 10:43 AM
@Vigor - Lucky for you, this IS my hobby. 🤣
Batmangina
Batmangina - 7/3/2024, 10:33 AM
There hasn't been any drop in quality since Endgame, so bring on the majestically titled AVENGERS FIVE!!!!

TAKE MY MONEY!!!
SirDuckAlot
SirDuckAlot - 7/3/2024, 10:38 AM
Joss Whedon, Bryan Singer, or Brett Ratner should direct
slickrickdesigns
slickrickdesigns - 7/3/2024, 10:52 AM
@SirDuckAlot - oh they’re probably on board for the rumored new/old X-men
