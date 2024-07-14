AVENGERS 5 Writer Jeff Waldron Rumored To Have Parted Ways With Project

It seems Marvel Studios' next Avengers movie may have been hit with yet another setback, as a new rumor is claiming that writer Michael Waldron has left the project...

News
By MarkCassidy - Jul 14, 2024 12:07 PM EST

Avengers 5 is rumored to have lost Michael Waldron, which would leave the project without a writer, director, and actor to play the villain.

Since it was first announced back in 2022, the fifth Avengers movie - then titled Avengers: The Kang Dynasty - has lost director Destin Daniel-Cretton (Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings), original writer Jeff Loveness (Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania), and star Jonathan Majors, who was set to play the main antagonist, Kang the Conqueror.

Now, Next Point News is reporting that Waldron has also parted ways with the film.

No reason was provided, but Waldron had been working on the story for a while, so it's reasonable to assume he either completed his draft or was very close to doing so. In which case, another scribe may be brought on to revise/touch-up the existing script.

Unless, of course, Marvel has decided to completely scrap the current story and start from scratch.

Shooting is said to be scheduled for March 2025, and the movie is currently set to hit theaters on May 1, 2026. This gives the studio a bit of time to get everything in order (new writers have been brought on a lot closer to production in the past) - again, depending on how significantly Waldron's departure has altered plans.

Back in May, the trades reported that Deadpool and Wolverine director Shawn Levy was in talks to helm the movie. The studio reportedly offered him the gig in mid-March, but he turned it down at the time as he was still putting the finishing touches on D&W and was also working on the final season of Stranger Things.

Though negotiations were said to be underway, it never sounded like a done deal, and other filmmakers were reportedly in contention.

Despite Majors' firing, Kang is still expected to appear, although we can't see the character playing nearly as big a role in the story. We got word that Marvel/Disney had severed ties with Majors almost immediately after the news that he'd been found guilty broke, which would obviously seem to suggest that they were waiting for the verdict before making their decision. However, some insiders believe that the studio was never going to move forward with Majors as Kang, regardless of the outcome of the trial.

The trades don't mention anything about a new actor taking over as Kang, but do note that the movie "could potentially include multiple antagonists."

Deadline did recently mention some intriguing plot details.

"Sources close to the project say more than 60 MCU characters could reprise their roles, including everyone from Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth and Benedict Cumberbatch to Tom Hiddleston, Simu Liu and Karen Gillan. Unlike the first four films in which there was a core group that consisted of Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson, Hemsworth and Ruffalo, many of the characters in this film would have equal footing, making it more of an ensemble feature instead of a handful of characters leading the team."

thedrudo
thedrudo - 7/14/2024, 12:16 PM
Hopefully Feige demanded they bump the total characters from 60 to 80+.
Gabimaru
Gabimaru - 7/14/2024, 12:17 PM
MCU is not what seems nowadays. There are constant firing and part ways left and right just like lucasfilm. unlike the phase 1 to 3 glory days.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 7/14/2024, 12:37 PM
@Gabimaru - greed is the main culprit, they flew too high like Icarus. And for the other morons on this site that wanna say dei and all the other stupid buzzwords, that ain't it. The audience has caught on to the Grift lol
JFerguson
JFerguson - 7/14/2024, 12:20 PM
Rick and Morty writers are so hit or miss.
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 7/14/2024, 12:21 PM
Only one person can save Marvel now.

Joss Whedon.
clintthahamster
clintthahamster - 7/14/2024, 12:39 PM
@vectorsigma - User Comment Image
marvel72
marvel72 - 7/14/2024, 1:25 PM
@vectorsigma - The Russo Brothers and everyone involved with their biggest and best movies.

User Comment Image
User Comment Image User Comment Image
User Comment Image
Se4M4NSt4ine
Se4M4NSt4ine - 7/14/2024, 12:25 PM
Honestly I wouldn’t be mad if Feige came out at SDCC and just addressed the elephant in the room and said due to pressure and inconveniences in the last 12 months - we’ll be pushing Avengers 5 AND Blade to 2027.

Also gives Ali a chance to walk away from the project with a brave face, despite that now, hilarious embarrassing reveal a few years ago at SDCC.

I’d rather Marvel just addresses there’s been some hiccups and they’re focusing on getting their MCU back on track by simply focusing back on linear solo story telling in the mean time. Gives them time to focus on the next two years, FF, Spider-Man and all. Especially with DCU gearing up to rival the linear story telling themselves.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/14/2024, 12:34 PM
@Se4M4NSt4ine - I could see them pushing it back but idk if they would do all that.

They have also addressed the hiccups so idk if they need to keep doing that.
MCUKnight11
MCUKnight11 - 7/14/2024, 12:37 PM
@Se4M4NSt4ine - More than anything, what needs to be accomplished by the end of the panel is that they convey to the public that they are taking responsibility and will ensure quality control. Make sure every movie is an event like Phase 3.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/14/2024, 12:40 PM
@MCUKnight11 -no

If every movie feels like an event then that doesn’t make that feeling special anymore
MCUKnight11
MCUKnight11 - 7/14/2024, 12:44 PM
@TheVisionary25 - Maybe I didn't use the right wording but what I was trying to say is that every movie should count or matter. Make it worth seeing like how in 2017, all 3 movies made bank without crossing a billion.
User Comment Image
User Comment Image
User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/14/2024, 1:03 PM
@MCUKnight11 - ahhh fair enough , I think I get ya.
BigPhilbowski
BigPhilbowski - 7/14/2024, 12:27 PM
Jeff Waldron? Seriously. The lack of proofreading on this site is ridiculous
MadThanos
MadThanos - 7/14/2024, 12:33 PM
@BigPhilbowski - Jeff Loveness + Michael Waldron = Jeff Waldron! 🫠
bobevanz
bobevanz - 7/14/2024, 12:34 PM
They need to clean house in the writers room, almost everything since Infinity War and Endgame has a huuuge drop off. Your movies don't need a joke every minute, enough with the [frick]ing mid cgi and reduced practical effects. You clowns can afford to spend 250 million but can't be bothered to build a [frick]ing set lmao
FireandBlood
FireandBlood - 7/14/2024, 1:08 PM
@bobevanz - Other than Cretton and Coogler, Waldron was the only one really hitting the level of standards expected of Marvel. And 2/3 have parted this project now. Not a good sign.
CreateNowSlpL8r
CreateNowSlpL8r - 7/14/2024, 12:35 PM
I figured this one was getting pushed anyway. I don't know why making an Avengers movie (or any movie) has become such a shit show. The Marvels, majors reshoots. Cap4, they reshot the entire movie delaying it. Blade, total disaster, they haven't shot a single frame yet.

I don't understand why the shareholders aren't screaming. We used to get two solid MCU movies a year. They can't even get one out the door now. I would scrap it altogether. Just do Secret Wars in Avengers 5. Why would you need 60 characters if it wasn't against all the Kang's?

(I still think Majors completes his redemption tour in Marvel, its odd they haven't recasted him).
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/14/2024, 12:38 PM
Maybe they plan on starting over from scratch but I think he might have just finished his draft..

the guy is also the co-creator and co-showrunner with Glen Powell for a sports comedy show the latter is starring in for Hulu so he could have just left because of his involvement with that so Marvel could then hire someone else to revise or polish the script.

Anyway , we’ll see but I personally like Waldron so hope he continues with the MCU in some capacity!!.

User Comment Image
MCUKnight11
MCUKnight11 - 7/14/2024, 12:40 PM
@TheVisionary25 - That sports comedy sounds exactly like the origin for Booster gold so if the recent rumors pan out, the people who wanted that fancast can always tune in for that.
clintthahamster
clintthahamster - 7/14/2024, 12:42 PM
@TheVisionary25 - But all of that is rational and based in known facts and knowledge of Hollywood productions. It can't possibly be that.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/14/2024, 12:43 PM
@MCUKnight11 - yep lol
Doomsday8888
Doomsday8888 - 7/14/2024, 12:40 PM
which would leave the project without a writer, director, and actor to play the villain.
User Comment Image
User Comment Image
User Comment Image
User Comment Image
User Comment Image
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 7/14/2024, 12:42 PM
MCU has done their first and last dance with Endgame. All this hype about D/W, I guarantee the movie is not going to be all that. The hype of Wolverine, Hugh just looks old and tired. I bet the movie is going to be all air and very little substance.

All these fanatics that break down stories, timelines, the universe and all that bollocks. Marvel was good from Incredible Hulk to Avengers Endgame. It's time for us to let go of the hype and just watch these movies for what they are….just movies.

Anyway, Avengers 5, why dont they try Zack?
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 7/14/2024, 12:44 PM
People leave projects all the time, hopefully, if true the new draft winds up being even bigger in scope.
TK420
TK420 - 7/14/2024, 12:46 PM
This shit's going off a cliff...
LeBronStan
LeBronStan - 7/14/2024, 12:47 PM
Hopefully because they are chasing it from a random avengers movie with multiverse aspects, to Avengers vs Xmen
Th3Batman
Th3Batman - 7/14/2024, 12:53 PM
At this point they should just delay the project indefinitely until they can get everything else in order. They're having trouble getting solo movies and series put together, how are they going to manage an Avengers movie ?
WeaponXCII
WeaponXCII - 7/14/2024, 1:02 PM
"No reason was provided, but Waldron had been working on the story for a while, so it's reasonable to assume he either completed his draft or was very close to doing so. In which case, another scribe may be brought on to revise/touch-up the existing script."

This is the key point. Whoever they have taking over won't be starting from zero, which is a good thing. Or a bad thing, depending on your perspective.
Order66
Order66 - 7/14/2024, 1:08 PM
They already established the army of Kangs. They need to follow thru with this for Avengers 5.
FireandBlood
FireandBlood - 7/14/2024, 1:20 PM
@Order66 - That’s an easy fix. Just have the new villain decimate them all off screen like Thanos did the Asgardian refugees.
rychlec
rychlec - 7/14/2024, 1:13 PM
Marcus and McFeely, McPleasy.

