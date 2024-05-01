Resurfaced Interview With Rumored Kang Replacement Colman Domingo Reveals He Wants To Play A Marvel Villain
Related:

Resurfaced Interview With Rumored Kang Replacement Colman Domingo Reveals He Wants To Play A Marvel Villain
RUMOR: AVENGERS 5 Will No Longer Be Released In 2026 Amid Continued Changes To Multiverse Saga
Recommended For You:

RUMOR: AVENGERS 5 Will No Longer Be Released In 2026 Amid Continued Changes To Multiverse Saga
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Origame - 1/5/2024, 11:22 AM
?si=aTY-gbsT9bxOvKe6
AlexCorvis - 1/5/2024, 11:23 AM
1. They couldn't photoshop out the goatee?

2. Now he's back from exile, I'm curious what @HamiltonParker thinks of this.
WhatIfRickJames - 1/5/2024, 11:44 AM
@AlexCorvis - we need a list is what we need
whynot - 1/5/2024, 11:23 AM
Prob will need to shave
cadunovaes01 - 1/5/2024, 11:25 AM
Kang The Conqueror needs to meet Floyd The Barber
HeWhoBeatsDames - 1/5/2024, 11:28 AM
Origame - 1/5/2024, 11:35 AM
@HeWhoBeatsDames - ?si=i3B0xIzcBHRu9z73
MosquitoFarmer - 1/5/2024, 11:55 AM
@HeWhoBeatsDames - "Does dad know?"
lazlodaytona - 1/5/2024, 11:32 AM
Neat. I'm so excited. I just accidently knocked over a plant.
slickrickdesigns - 1/5/2024, 11:42 AM
Sometimes I wonder

Origame - 1/5/2024, 11:46 AM
@slickrickdesigns - wrong Ryan Reynolds clip

?si=VcdKpmybNtnFb3R9
WhatIfRickJames - 1/5/2024, 11:43 AM
Fan art? More like fan fart
Goldboink - 1/5/2024, 11:47 AM
Kang was the worst choice in villains. They needed to up the stakes from Thanos.

Missed opportunity.

Shinzo - 1/5/2024, 11:48 AM
No thanks. They should cast Kang accurately this time.
Vigor - 1/5/2024, 11:52 AM
Now put him in that Egyptian Kang suit
bobevanz - 1/5/2024, 11:53 AM
Let's move on from Kang, some parts worked and some didn't. At this point it's going to be a sour taste every time he shows up
SonOfAGif - 1/5/2024, 11:55 AM
Pretty sure it's for The Beyonder.
MotherGooseUPus - 1/5/2024, 12:02 PM
GeneralChaos - 1/5/2024, 12:13 PM
Looks like they stuck his face onto a plastic looking CGI model.

If I was Marvel and saw this, I'd be having second thoughts.
supermanrex - 1/5/2024, 12:25 PM
@GeneralChaos - i dont think its even official if marvel even had first thoughts. this shit is pure clickbait fan speculation with no basis in fact or even a smidgen confirmed at all.
Slotherin - 1/5/2024, 12:24 PM
No pics to work with that didn't have facial hair?
SauronthePower - 1/5/2024, 12:25 PM
This looks about as bad as it could get

No

Thank

You!

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Related Headlines
Latest Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder