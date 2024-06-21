DOCTOR STRANGE Star Benedict Cumberbatch Confirms He Starts Shooting New AVENGERS Movie Next Year

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness star Benedict Cumberbatch has reflected on his role as the MCU's Sorcerer Supreme and confirms he'll begin shooting Avengers 5 in 2025. Read on for details...

By JoshWilding - Jun 21, 2024 12:06 PM EST
Benedict Cumberbatch first played the Sorcerer Supreme in 2016's Doctor Strange and almost immediately made his presence felt in the wider MCU. 

It started with a cameo in Thor: Ragnarok before the hero showed up as a key player in Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame, and Spider-Man: No Way Home. From there, Strange - who was replaced by Wong as Sorcerer Supreme during the Blip - took centre stage in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

The Sam Raimi-helmed sequel featured a multitude of Strange Variants, as has Disney+'s What If...? However, it was in the movie's closing moments that the hero met Dormammu's daughter Clea and was enlisted to help stop an Incursion he'd supposedly caused. 

We haven't seen Strange since, but in a new interview looking back at his career, Cumberbatch confirmed he'll shoot a new Avengers movie in 2025.

"This is Doctor Strange," the British actor started. "He's a Marvel character and, well, I'll be really honest about it, the joy of playing him is immense. But also the joy of playing him means I can help create and platform stories and writing and less commercial fare into being. He's a gift in many, many ways in my life as a producer, as an actor."

"I love playing him. He's great fun. I'm very much looking forward to Avengers next year which is cooking up a storm," Cumberbatch teased.

Not only does this suggest Strange will be a major part of Avengers 5 but it likely confirms Doctor Strange 3 will not be released before the next time Earth's Mightiest Heroes assemble. 

We know Disney is eager for Marvel Studios to move away from threequels, so Strange's story continuing in the Avengers movies might be an alternative to greenlighting a third movie revolving around him and Clea. It's still possible that will also go into production in 2025, of course, with it dropping between Avengers 5 and Avengers: Secret Wars

We'll have to wait and see, but it's exciting to know Strange's MCU return is somewhere on the horizon. Michael Waldron is writing Avengers 5 and its sequel, and as he penned Multiverse of Madness, it makes sense for him to throw Stephen into the mix. 

You can hear more from Cumberbatch below.

Itwasme
Itwasme - 6/21/2024, 12:06 PM
Interesting. But given it's scale is this going to be a 2 year filming, reshooting, and post timeline?
braunermegda
braunermegda - 6/21/2024, 12:13 PM
@Itwasme - if that means it'll be good, what's the issue?
LSHF
LSHF - 6/21/2024, 12:08 PM
Well, since the last time we saw him he was running off somewhere with Charlize Theron's character, I'm hoping she is also in the Avengers film.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/21/2024, 12:14 PM
@LSHF - I would assume so and hope too since I like Theron for the role and think they could have good chemistry.

User Comment Image
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 6/21/2024, 12:09 PM
I like how they used Vato Strange for the thumbnail lol
Origame
Origame - 6/21/2024, 12:11 PM
@DarthOmega - hey listen. That strange was gonna kill America Chavez. That makes him 1000x better than our strange.
Origame
Origame - 6/21/2024, 12:10 PM
Yes, the upcoming avengers movie. The mcu has done such a good job setting it up by...not even making it clear who this new team even is.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 6/21/2024, 12:12 PM
@Origame - the whole film is Kang doing some Kang things ..like warching some Spike Lee joints
BlackStar25
BlackStar25 - 6/21/2024, 12:15 PM
@Origame - Wouldn't be the first time they did that.
Brondern
Brondern - 6/21/2024, 12:10 PM
Am I the only one who isn't excited for this?
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 6/21/2024, 12:11 PM
He no kang
Rosraf
Rosraf - 6/21/2024, 12:11 PM
At this point, MCU doesn't really need solo movies. The characters are out there, the world is established. Maybe just make less, but more successful assemble and team-up movies.
Izaizaiza
Izaizaiza - 6/21/2024, 12:17 PM
@Rosraf - Honestly, I would prefer just the opposite. Give the huge event films a break for a while and make smaller, more story driven stuff. Quality over explosions. Joe Fixit over WWH.

User Comment Image
Izaizaiza
Izaizaiza - 6/21/2024, 12:13 PM
Hope it is good! The conclusion of the Infinity Stone Saga, and the loss of some key characters (Tony, Steve, T'Challa, Black Widow) coinciding with COVID hitting really took the steam out of the MCU. Although I think Marvel definitely spread themselves too thin with the Disney+ shows, they also did something that people had been calling for for a long time: Break the mold and try new things. Some definitely hit better than others, but in the long run, I think the MCU will be better for the experimentation. I'm optimistic about what's coming next. Fingers crossed!

User Comment Image
Matchesz
Matchesz - 6/21/2024, 12:15 PM
Wish I could be excited
RitoRevolto
RitoRevolto - 6/21/2024, 12:15 PM
Meanwhile, they haven't even filmed 5 seconds of Blade. Insane.
Timerider
Timerider - 6/21/2024, 12:16 PM
Wong is going to play a big part in the next Avengers films.

