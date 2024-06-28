Jeremy Renner Says Bond He Shares With AVENGERS Stars Is "Not Just For Instagram; We F*ckin’ Hate That Sh*t”

Jeremy Renner Says Bond He Shares With AVENGERS Stars Is &quot;Not Just For Instagram; We F*ckin’ Hate That Sh*t”

In a new interview, Jeremy Renner speaks about the close bond he has formed with his Marvel Cinematic Universe co-stars over the years, making it clear that it's not all "just for Instagram."

By MarkCassidy - Jun 28, 2024 12:06 PM EST
Jeremy Renner has made a full recovery from the serious accident on New Year's Day near his home in Northern Nevada which almost ended his life last year. The actor recently returned to work, filming scenes for the third season of crime drama Mayor of Kingstown - but will we see him back in the MCU as Clint Barton at some point?

Renner recently said that he was "ready" to return, but it sounds like it might take the right story for him to fully commit to taking up Hawkeye's bow and arrow again.

"Maybe if enough time goes by, right? I think it kind of has at this point, but also what is the point of the narrative [and] the story?" he told the Happy Sad Confused podcast. "These are beloved characters. We did spend 23 films together essentially as a collective. What is the reason? What is the story? Do you have to do more after that? How do you ever resolve this?"

"When is it ever gonna feel like, 'Everyone gets their little bow, nobody died, it feels great!' What happens here?" he continued. "I've got feelings about it. I think everybody does. I think the guys that died have feelings about it."

Speaking of his Avengers co-stars, Renner made it very clear that they all share a very close bond in real life, and their relationship isn't something that's been manufactured for the purposes of promoting their movies.

“Oh, f*ck yeah, it’s a real thing—it’s not just for Instagram. We [frick]in’ hate that shit,” he tells Men's Health. “No, we have a family chat and have for a long time. When you work with people—look, we all went through a culturally significant experience together. And there’s divorces and marriages and babies; a lot of stuff happened in these 12 years. In the films, we look like we’re at a costume party, and there’s ridiculous props and we’re doing these ridiculous things, but it’s also beautiful because we’re all connected. There’s a brotherhood or sisterhood or whatever the heck you want to call it. I just call it love. I love every one of them. I’d rather go to jail with Downey than go do something amazing by myself. I’d rather get in a car crash with Evans.”

Other MCU actors have shared similar sentiments, and despite the likes of Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) and Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson) being killed off, many fans are eager to see the OG Earth's Mightiest Heroes reunite on the big screen one more time.

If it does happen, it will likely be in Avengers: Secret Wars, but Kevin Feige has previously echoed Renner's concerns that reassembling the team just for the sake of it would feel forced, so we'll just have to wait and see.

What do you think? Would you like to see the original team back in action? Drop us a comment down below.

HermanM
HermanM - 6/28/2024, 12:27 PM
I like Renner. Like the cut of his jib
Maltrova15
Maltrova15 - 6/28/2024, 12:30 PM
FUCH YEA!!!!!
clintthahamster
clintthahamster - 6/28/2024, 12:43 PM
@Maltrova15 - Another Malatrova alt to block. Yawn.
supermanrex
supermanrex - 6/28/2024, 12:32 PM
Hawkeye season 2!!
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/28/2024, 12:37 PM
@supermanrex - I hope so if the rumors are true

Liked the first one!!.

User Comment Image
Evansly
Evansly - 6/28/2024, 1:06 PM
@TheVisionary25 - It's right behind Loki for me! It was a really fun show packed with comic references.

I know people hate the Kate Kingpin fight but to me it was clear she only "won" by a fluke and she was definitely losing before that
Brondern
Brondern - 6/28/2024, 12:32 PM
Chris Evans tweeted that "Sam Wilson is Captain America" (idk how to post images on here)

I feel like a lot of people here need to read that message
RolandD
RolandD - 6/28/2024, 12:37 PM
@Brondern - Make sure that the pic’s address ends in jpg or similar file name. Also, delete the “s” in https and it should work.
Matchesz
Matchesz - 6/28/2024, 12:37 PM
@Brondern - as someone who been around to many states it feels like disney/marvel/starwars making it seem as if racism more prominent than it really is which is unfortunate for us fans. I’m pretty sure people of all colors prefer Steve as Cap except for all the SJW’s disney seems to love to attract
Maltrova15
Maltrova15 - 6/28/2024, 12:41 PM
@Matchesz - zZzZzZzZzZzZz... say something meaningful next time
Matchesz
Matchesz - 6/28/2024, 12:44 PM
@Maltrova15 - omg we need to replace all white characters because white man is the devil 😭😭
Maltrova15
Maltrova15 - 6/28/2024, 12:49 PM
@Matchesz - Almost there but I agree!
Diend
Diend - 6/28/2024, 12:53 PM
@Maltrova15 - Not even close. That's why it infuriates you.
Maltrova15
Maltrova15 - 6/28/2024, 1:04 PM
@Diend - Your mom infuriates me for not letting me peg her after I let her peg me.
Brondern
Brondern - 6/28/2024, 1:04 PM
@Matchesz - yep I knew I'd get some bullshit idiotic response like this. Steve Rogers retired already and as Chris Evans who literally played Steve Rogers said - Sam Wilson is Captain America

Steve Rogers hand picked Sam as Captain America in the comics and in Endgame so if you actually respect Steve Rogers and his choice so you also have to respect Sam Wilson as Captain America as well
Origame
Origame - 6/28/2024, 1:04 PM
@Brondern - Steve Roger's is captain america. And I dont care what a Hollywood elite who's trying to virtue signal has to do with that.

I respect his work as an actor in the role, but being an actor doesn't mean anything you say is worth the time of day.

And it's really telling how bothered you are about people not respecting Sam Wilson being captain america when you have to bring this up in an article about Jeremy Renner.
Brondern
Brondern - 6/28/2024, 1:06 PM
@Origame - Sam Wilson was also Captain America in the comics you dumbass
Origame
Origame - 6/28/2024, 1:22 PM
@Brondern - yeah, in 2014 when marvel and the comic book industry was focusing on identity politics.
ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 6/28/2024, 1:25 PM
@Brondern - It doesn't count to him, which makes it his head canon instead of the truth

User Comment Image
RolandD
RolandD - 6/28/2024, 12:36 PM
User Comment Image
Matchesz
Matchesz - 6/28/2024, 12:38 PM
@RolandD - rule #1 at marvel, never admit to making mistakes
HermanM
HermanM - 6/28/2024, 12:39 PM
@RolandD - Steve Rogers is Captain America. Chris Evans is a virtue signaling Hollywood buttgoy shitlib actor.
SATW42
SATW42 - 6/28/2024, 12:55 PM
@Matchesz - it's not a mistake, and stop acting like youre not complaining because it's Sam Wilson, because if it was winter soldier he passed the torch to, I have a feeling you wouldn't be crying.
Matchesz
Matchesz - 6/28/2024, 1:00 PM
@SATW42 - still would prefer steve over bucky but atleast bucky is a super soldier which is my only issue with Sam.
RolandD
RolandD - 6/28/2024, 1:04 PM
@Matchesz - Hey , I wish Evans was still playing Rogers, but he was ready to move on. The change to Sam Wilson is comic accurate as well. There’s no mistake here.
Brondern
Brondern - 6/28/2024, 1:06 PM
@Matchesz - So your issue is skin color then. Because Captain America not having to rely on super serum to be a hero is an objectively good decision, and Bucky still did evil shit like killing Stark's parents.

If you actually prefer Bucky over Sam you're literally just a racist
ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 6/28/2024, 1:16 PM
@Brondern - Clearly the decision was made because Sam Wilson has better Captain America Suits than Bucky did. /s I wasn't much of a fan of his.

To me it made sense with how the MCU story was told that Sam should be Captain America.

I definitely wouldn't say preferring Bucky is a hard indicator on being racist
Matchesz
Matchesz - 6/28/2024, 1:18 PM
@Brondern - for this new MCU, syrum-less Sam is a good choice for Cap, but if Sam was Cap in Phase 1 his kneecaps would be obliterated by now. But if they dont want to keep a consistent realistic tone thats on them. Makes no sense how a normal person can ever handle the shield the same way as Steve, realism just being thrown out the window constantly and yall will defend it by calling it a comic book movie
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/28/2024, 12:36 PM
That’s cool though it’s felt genuine to me but in this cynical age , I guess it hasn’t for some…

Anyway , I do wish we got more of the team just hanging out and being friends even with all the conflict that came from within them.

One of my favorite moments is the AOU afterparty scene where they just are people chilling and having fun.

?si=_h08P8mz-DY9AJfz
bobevanz
bobevanz - 6/28/2024, 12:47 PM
I agree with this sentiment
Super12
Super12 - 6/28/2024, 12:51 PM
Renner's the man. And it's so refreshing to hear how much the cast bonded - their chemistry was contagious and so obvious on the press junkets, it's part of what made Phase 1-3 so magical.

And no, we really shouldn't reunite the original 6 on screen. They had the perfect send off in Endgame. If you're feeling nostalgic just go rewatch the films, don't mess with perfection.
Diend
Diend - 6/28/2024, 12:54 PM
I always felt their rapport was genuine. I've never heard anyone say otherwise.
HerrmanM
HerrmanM - 6/28/2024, 12:56 PM
I LOVE ANTHONY MACKIE, especially in the pants! I love that he's the new Cap. I'm tired of fighting for the white man, life is too short. It's exhausting pretending to be one of them just to fit in.
Maltrova15
Maltrova15 - 6/28/2024, 1:05 PM
@HerrmanM - He has dem chewy chocolaty thighz mmmm. Glad to see you conform.
RitoRevolto
RitoRevolto - 6/28/2024, 1:00 PM
Okay...
GeneralZod
GeneralZod - 6/28/2024, 1:02 PM
"[W]e all went through a culturally significant experience together. And there’s divorces and marriages and babies; a lot of stuff happened in these 12 years. In the films, we look like we’re at a costume party, and there’s ridiculous props and we’re doing these ridiculous things, but it’s also beautiful because we’re all connected. There’s a brotherhood or sisterhood or whatever the heck you want to call it. I just call it love. I love every one of them. I’d rather go to jail with Downey than go do something amazing by myself. I’d rather get in a car crash with Evans.”

User Comment Image
AnthonyVonGeek
AnthonyVonGeek - 6/28/2024, 1:02 PM
What’s up with this site? For years I’ve been coming and had no ads and now it’s completely covered with ads like it’s an ad bukaki or something. 🤷‍♂️
Maltrova15
Maltrova15 - 6/28/2024, 1:04 PM
@AnthonyVonGeek - You obviously haven't been here in like 5 years.
Maltrova15
Maltrova15 - 6/28/2024, 1:19 PM
Cap became Joe Biden, I watched him last night fight Red Skull.

