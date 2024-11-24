RUMOR: New Details On Why YOUNG AVENGERS Is Now CHAMPIONS; More On DAREDEVIL, HAWKEYE Season 2, And NOVA

RUMOR: New Details On Why YOUNG AVENGERS Is Now CHAMPIONS; More On DAREDEVIL, HAWKEYE Season 2, And NOVA

Rumoured new details about Marvel Studios' Young Avengers Champions plans have been revealed, including why the pivot from movie to TV show has happened. We also have a few other Marvel Television updates.

By JoshWilding - Nov 24, 2024 12:11 PM EST
As we first reported yesterday evening, Marvel Studios has reportedly given up on producing a Young Avengers movie and will instead focus on bringing the Champions to Disney+. 

Unfortunately, the moment for the Young Avengers to assemble has arguably passed. We've been saying for the past few years that these characters are ageing up quickly, while the clear lack of focus in the Multiverse Saga's early stages did little to get them where they needed to be for a team-up. 

Daniel Richtman is today reporting that the reason for the "Champions" rebrand is indeed because many of the actors are no longer, well, "young" (the comic book version of the Young Avengers are all teens). 

The search for a showrunner has begun and the main reason we're getting a movie instead of a TV show is supposedly down to The Marvels underperforming at the box office last year. It seems Ms. Marvel wasn't the draw Marvel Studios expected, surely leaving them to conclude that a streaming audience isn't necessarily going to follow these heroes into theaters without a good enough reason. 

Disney CEO Bob Iger has also discussed the importance of protecting the Avengers brand and a Young Avengers spin-off underperforming would risk tarnishing the main event movies...which are guaranteed money-makers, of course. 

The scooper has dropped a few other minor updates, including the fact Marvel Television is searching for a female actor to play a Mayoral candidate in Daredevil: Born Again season 2. We're not sure what that means for Wilson Fisk.

Hawkeye season 2 is expected to begin shooting next fall for a 2026/2027 release on Disney+ and Nova isn't being lined up to start production until around the same time or perhaps even early 2026. 

Back to the Young Avengers Champions and The Marvels set the stage for Ms. Marvel, Hawkeye, and Cassie Lang to be among the team's first members. Earlier this year, Kathryn Newton shared her excitement over the possibility of suiting up for a future meeting between this second generation of superheroes.

"In the Marvel universe, you hope for that. You hope to be. My whole thing is that I grew up watching Iron Man, and I feel like I grew with that character. So my hope for Cassie Lang has always been to grow with my audience, be it the people who are my age and saw [Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania], or the people who are just starting to watch Marvel movies at a young age. I saw one when I was a little young, but I still love those movies."

"So if I get an opportunity to continue the story, then that would be so cool to be a part of a generation that’s growing up with a film. It’s such a big part of my life. But they don’t really tell you. They tell you an overall, but I don’t take anything for granted. I am just trying to get through the day. Let’s finish one movie and then let’s continue. But I would very much also jump at the opportunity to work with Marvel Studios again."

Are you on board with the Young Avengers movie becoming a Champions TV show?

10 Ways Marvel Studios Should Reinvent The AVENGERS Franchise After DOOMSDAY And SECRET WARS
ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 11/24/2024, 12:20 PM
User Comment Image

Just make sure it has good writing
Ryguy88
Ryguy88 - 11/24/2024, 12:47 PM
@ItsNotForMeWahh - they wont
Apophis71
Apophis71 - 11/24/2024, 12:25 PM
TBH, other than appearing in crossover teamup films think having the younger 'Avengers' being the champions teaming up was always more sensible for a D+ series as more time to develop the characters and not feel forced to use top shelf villains/run the risk of another subpar antagonist like the one in The Marvels...

...which I feel is a far bigger reason why the film fell short than who the heroes were as the character interactions worked for me even if let down by the narrative of the script and weak villain.

Now, I get why many wouldn't be interested in this kind of thing at all, but for younger audiences on a streaming service having a team of characters closer to the likely younger average age of viewers on a Disney service SHOULD, if well scripted, be something that could work very well (and any uninterested just skip it like they should with any D+ show that isn't 'for them' as they tell you all you need to know about anyone/thing from them if relevant in an MCU film).
J0RELLC00LJ
J0RELLC00LJ - 11/24/2024, 12:30 PM
So much could be fixed if Disney was more flexible on recasting characters instead of attaching the characters "life support" to the real world actor. Now it'll be 10 years or a handful of rushed movies before we see Iron Man or Black Panther appear back on screen.
EskimoJ
EskimoJ - 11/24/2024, 12:36 PM
@J0RELLC00LJ - Just saw the Black Panther two years ago.
Jackraow21
Jackraow21 - 11/24/2024, 12:31 PM
Makes sense. I probably won't watch it, but wasn't going to see Young Avengers in theaters either, to Iger's point. So probably best to not attach the Avengers name to this and also to make it a Disney+ show with less risk.
Apophis71
Apophis71 - 11/24/2024, 12:51 PM
@Jackraow21 - I look at it like DC's Titan's, on paper alone likely wouldn't be up for paying to see a film version but would always consider checking out their team of mostly teens in a TV show (or check out the film when available online) even if end up ditching it after one or two episodes...

...that said, if well scripted and advertising connects well with the GA theoreticaly a Teen Titan film could do reasonable numbers, enough to support a max $150M budget anyway even bringing in around $500M BO and the same COULD theoreticaly been the case with Young Avengers IF The Marvels had been better recieved (and just generaly a better film).
Spike101
Spike101 - 11/24/2024, 12:31 PM
TBH I wouldn’t care if I never heard of any of these characters ever again…
breakUbatman
breakUbatman - 11/24/2024, 12:40 PM
"the main reason we're getting a movie instead of a TV show is supposedly down to The Marvels underperforming at the box office last year."

Editor you might wanna proofread this
DocSpock
DocSpock - 11/24/2024, 12:47 PM

Making this a TV show instead of a movie is a good idea. They don't need another The Marvels level disaster on their hands.

On another note, the photoshopped young females only pic had an Asian, a Hispanic, and a white girl. Where is black girl IronFart? Where is a green Skrull girl?

I am offended by this bad level of inclusion, so I am going to riot, burn, and loot because nothing makes the world a better place than more crime and destruction.
thedrudo
thedrudo - 11/24/2024, 12:55 PM
I’m stoked for more Hawkeye. I’d love to see it set around another holiday.
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 11/24/2024, 12:56 PM
Yeah, that makes sense when your initial concept was based on teenagers trying to follow in the Avengers footsteps, some of these actors they have for these roles are heading for their 20s and 30s...

