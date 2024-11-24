RUMOR: New Details On Why YOUNG AVENGERS Is Now CHAMPIONS; More On DAREDEVIL, HAWKEYE Season 2, And NOVA

As we first reported yesterday evening, Marvel Studios has reportedly given up on producing a Young Avengers movie and will instead focus on bringing the Champions to Disney+.

Unfortunately, the moment for the Young Avengers to assemble has arguably passed. We've been saying for the past few years that these characters are ageing up quickly, while the clear lack of focus in the Multiverse Saga's early stages did little to get them where they needed to be for a team-up.

Daniel Richtman is today reporting that the reason for the "Champions" rebrand is indeed because many of the actors are no longer, well, "young" (the comic book version of the Young Avengers are all teens).

The search for a showrunner has begun and the main reason we're getting a movie instead of a TV show is supposedly down to The Marvels underperforming at the box office last year. It seems Ms. Marvel wasn't the draw Marvel Studios expected, surely leaving them to conclude that a streaming audience isn't necessarily going to follow these heroes into theaters without a good enough reason.

Disney CEO Bob Iger has also discussed the importance of protecting the Avengers brand and a Young Avengers spin-off underperforming would risk tarnishing the main event movies...which are guaranteed money-makers, of course.

The scooper has dropped a few other minor updates, including the fact Marvel Television is searching for a female actor to play a Mayoral candidate in Daredevil: Born Again season 2. We're not sure what that means for Wilson Fisk.

Hawkeye season 2 is expected to begin shooting next fall for a 2026/2027 release on Disney+ and Nova isn't being lined up to start production until around the same time or perhaps even early 2026.

Back to the Young Avengers Champions and The Marvels set the stage for Ms. Marvel, Hawkeye, and Cassie Lang to be among the team's first members. Earlier this year, Kathryn Newton shared her excitement over the possibility of suiting up for a future meeting between this second generation of superheroes.

"In the Marvel universe, you hope for that. You hope to be. My whole thing is that I grew up watching Iron Man, and I feel like I grew with that character. So my hope for Cassie Lang has always been to grow with my audience, be it the people who are my age and saw [Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania], or the people who are just starting to watch Marvel movies at a young age. I saw one when I was a little young, but I still love those movies." "So if I get an opportunity to continue the story, then that would be so cool to be a part of a generation that’s growing up with a film. It’s such a big part of my life. But they don’t really tell you. They tell you an overall, but I don’t take anything for granted. I am just trying to get through the day. Let’s finish one movie and then let’s continue. But I would very much also jump at the opportunity to work with Marvel Studios again."

Are you on board with the Young Avengers movie becoming a Champions TV show?