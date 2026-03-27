THE AVENGERS: LEGO Marvel S.H.I.E.L.D. Helicarrier And Minifgures Officially Revealed

THE AVENGERS: LEGO Marvel S.H.I.E.L.D. Helicarrier And Minifgures Officially Revealed

The LEGO Marvel S.H.I.E.L.D. Helicarrier, inspired by The Avengers and Captain America: The Winter Soldier, has been officially revealed, including the six Minifigures it comes bundled with.

News
By JoshWilding - Mar 27, 2026 07:03 AM EST
Filed Under: Avengers

Following a leak earlier this week, LEGO has finally revealed some official shots of its upcoming S.H.I.E.L.D. Helicarrier. Confirmed for a June 1 release, it has 3,057 pieces and will retail for a whopping $399.99. 

An updated version of the Helicarrier released in 2015, it's based on the Marvel Cinematic Universe's take on the iconic warship, and comes bundled with six Minifigures. 

Those are Steve Rogers and Bucky Barnes from 2014's Captain America: The Winter Soldier, and The Avengers' Nick Fury, Maria Hill, Phil Coulson, and Hawkeye. We'd typically expect more than that, given the price tag, but The Winter Soldier and a possessed Clint Barton promise to be highly sought after.

Here's the official product description: 

Bring the Marvel Universe to life for adult enthusiasts with the S.H.I.E.L.D. Helicarrier (76354) model building kit. This collectible LEGO ǀ Marvel Avengers merch incorporates detailed features, movie scenes and 6 minifigures – Winter Soldier, Captain America, Phil Coulson, Maria Hill, Hawkeye and Nick Fury – making it a great gift for adult Super Hero fans. The 3,057-piece vehicle display model captures the full splendor of the S.H.I.E.L.D. Helicarrier from Marvel Studios’ The Avengers movie.

There are runways, engines, a control tower, aircraft, interior rooms and much more, plus dynamic features, such as a runway which removes to allow access to the interior and a Quinjet that can be placed midair using a posing stick. Internally, multiple scenes from the Avengers movies are referenced using simplified representations of familiar characters. For added interaction, the LEGO Builder app lets users zoom, rotate in 3D, track progress and follow step-by-step digital instructions.

The Helicarrier made its big screen debut in 2012's The Avengers. At the time, that was a big deal for Marvel fans, and filmmaker Joss Whedon delivered a very comic-accurate take on S.H.I.E.L.D.'s flying aircraft carrier.

Not only did we get to see Nick Fury and Maria Hill calling the shots from the bridge, but a sizeable part of the movie was set on board. Memorable moments included Black Widow interrogating Loki and The Hulk fighting Thor, but little did we know that the clock was ticking for the MCU's Helicarriers.

S.H.I.E.L.D. fell in 2014's Captain America: The Winter Soldier, and while brief appearances in Avengers: Age of Ultron and Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. followed, Marvel Studios moved on from the classic aircraft perhaps a little too quickly. Later, Deadpool's final battle took place on a Helicarrier-like wreck in a hat tip to the MCU.

Check out a first official look at the LEGO Marvel S.H.I.E.L.D. Helicarrier below.

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About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
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