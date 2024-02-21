BATMAN BEYOND Animated Movie Pitched To Warner Bros. Last Year; Jaw-Dropping Concept Art Revealed

BATMAN BEYOND Animated Movie Pitched To Warner Bros. Last Year; Jaw-Dropping Concept Art Revealed BATMAN BEYOND Animated Movie Pitched To Warner Bros. Last Year; Jaw-Dropping Concept Art Revealed

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse's production designer, Yuhki Demers, has revealed that he and Patrick Harpin (My Dad the Bounty Hunter) pitched a Batman Beyond movie last year, and we have concept art!

News
By JoshWilding - Feb 21, 2024 11:02 AM EST
Filed Under: Batman (Animated)
Source: Toonado.com

Before the formation of DC Studios, Warner Bros. was plotting a live-action Batman Beyond movie. The idea was for Michael Keaton's Dark Knight to pass the mantle to Terry McGinnis, giving the DCEU a new, younger Caped Crusader (while allowing the studio to move on from Ben Affleck).

With the Batman and Robin-led The Brave and the Bold on the way, Batman Beyond was scrapped. Now, though, we've learned that writer/director Patrick Harpin (My Dad the Bounty Hunter) and Production Designer/Producer Yuhki Demers (Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse) pitched an animated Batman Beyond movie to Warner Bros. last year.

"[Five] months ago Patrick Harpin walked into [Warner Bros.] [DC] and pitched a Batman Beyond animated feature," Demers revealed on X (via Toonado.com). "Before we pitched, they warned us 'There is absolutely no way we can do a Beyond movie,' but they loved our enthusiasm."

"We pitched the outline for the entire film, and what started as a 'never' turned into a 'maybe.'"

It doesn't sound like DC Studios or James Gunn were involved in this meeting as he later added, "In the time since, we've been pitching our way up the company hoping to get to [James Gunn]. But for now, here's a taste of what we've been cooking."

As you can see below, Demers also shared some eye-catching concept art from the proposed Batman Beyond movie and it looks incredible. We see no reason a project like this couldn't exist under that "Elseworlds" banner but this might not be the best way to get Gunn's attention. 

By sharing this pitch on social media, it gives the impression that Demers and Harpin are hoping to force the studio's hand by getting fans on board with the idea. It's a good idea in some respects, but one which could give rub those in charge up the wrong way. 

The original Batman Beyond TV series premiered in 1999 and followed Terry McGinnis, a teenager who takes up the mantle of Batman under the guidance of an elderly Bruce Wayne. In this future Gotham, Terry dons a high-tech Batsuit, inheriting the legacy of the original Dark Knight. 

The show still has a devoted fanbase and a new approach would surely be welcomed. For now, though, nothing is officially in the works as far as we're aware.

BATMAN: THE CAPED CRUSADER Producer Bruce Timm Confirms Kevin Conroy Will NOT Appear In Animated Series
Related:

BATMAN: THE CAPED CRUSADER Producer Bruce Timm Confirms Kevin Conroy Will NOT Appear In Animated Series
BATMAN: CAPED CRUSADER Writer Ed Brubaker Reveals How The Show Differs From BATMAN: THE ANIMATED SERIES
Recommended For You:

BATMAN: CAPED CRUSADER Writer Ed Brubaker Reveals How The Show Differs From BATMAN: THE ANIMATED SERIES
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Hoot3 - 2/21/2024, 11:11 AM
My jaw is dropped.
FlopWatchers5 - 2/21/2024, 11:11 AM
damn they swagga jackin miles. please give that man his style back
DarthAlgar - 2/21/2024, 11:16 AM
Arthorious - 2/21/2024, 11:20 AM
I wouldn’t mind more Batman Beyond and Static content in animation (or live action) if it’s done well
GhostDog - 2/21/2024, 11:21 AM
Zaslav:



50/50 odds even if this did happen, Zaslav would just can it as it would make a great tax write-off. Gunn better watch himself with this guy and the DCU.
TheVisionary25 - 2/21/2024, 11:23 AM
Certainly looks cool no doubt but honestly , I am ok with this not happening honestly because I would rather get a live action film…

That isn’t meant to be disparaging because I love animation and don’t think it’s a lesser medium at all but we already have a animated Batman Beyond which is pretty darn good on its own…



Part of the reason I want a live action Batman Beyond film is to see how they translate the aesthetics & world from animation to live action so to just have another animated one again doesn’t really interest me tbh.

If they do manage to reach Gunn and he greenlights it then great , I would certainly watch it but as of now it just doesn’t excite me as much as a live action one would on paper.
Th3Batman - 2/21/2024, 11:23 AM
That's a half a billion $$$ movie right there, but as usual, WB is allergic to success.
FireandBlood - 2/21/2024, 11:25 AM
They’re giving us Batman: Brave and made just to appear in a cinematic universe instead 🙂
soberchimera - 2/21/2024, 11:26 AM
I am so BEYOND Batman at this point, I'd be more excited if they announced a Mr. E film.
Vigor - 2/21/2024, 11:26 AM
What's their hesitancy making batman beyond?
mynameisn0body - 2/21/2024, 11:37 AM
batman: beyond the spider verse.
ObserverIO - 2/21/2024, 11:40 AM
First of all, animation is thinking too small and second of all, why would it need to be an Elseworlds? It's set in the future. The original cartoon wasn't an Elseworlds, it was set in the same continuity as the DCAU and even the comics are set in the future of the main DC Comics Universe, Earth Zero (except for those set in the original DCAU, Earth 12).

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Related Headlines
Latest Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder