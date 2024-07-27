BATMAN: CAPED CRUSADER Will Introduce A Female Version Of The Penguin Voiced By Minnie Driver

The upcoming Batman: Caped Crusader TV series looks set to put a wild new spin on Gotham City and its denizens, but it's The Penguin who is undergoing perhaps the biggest reinvention. Check it out...

By JoshWilding - Jul 27, 2024 07:07 PM EST
Source: Entertainment Weekly

Fans at this year's San Diego Comic-Con were treated to an early screening of Batman: Caped Crusader, but the biggest news which came out of the panel relates to a potentially controversial casting decision. 

While fans of the Dark Knight's corner of the DC Universe will know the vigilante typically matches wits with Oswald Cobblepot, this 1940s version will have to contend with a new, female Penguin: Oswalda Cobblepot.

Entertainment Weekly caught up with Minnie Driver to discuss her role in the upcoming Prime Video series and the Good Will Hunting star says she jumped at the chance to reinvent such an iconic character. "That's what's so brilliant about what he's reimagined. The expansion of this particular character feels so timely. For such a vintage noir show, it's incredibly modern."

Driver will also get the chance to sing as Batman: Caped Crusader's Penguin, a challenge she was quick to embrace...despite not knowing that was the plan for the villain!

"I didn't know it when I went into the studio. It's a big jazz standard," Driver tells the site. "The sound engineer was a musician. I was freaking out, and he asked for 20 minutes. He got his guitar out and we sat there and worked it out. He was the most brilliant accompanist. It was him who really gave me the confidence, because I had to belt it. I grew up singing in jazz clubs, and I didn't know it."

While some will surely accuse the animated series of going "woke," this ultimately feels like a fun reinvention of a Batman villain we've seen on screen countless times over the years (both in live-action and animation). 

Take a closer look at Batman: Caped Crusader's Oswalda Cobblepot below along with a new clip from the series.

batman-caped-crusader-penguin-minnie-driver-copy

Welcome to Gotham City, where the corrupt outnumber the good, criminals run rampant and law-abiding citizens live in a constant state of fear. Forged in the fire of tragedy, wealthy socialite Bruce Wayne becomes something both more and less than human—the BATMAN. His one-man crusade for justice attracts unexpected allies within the GCPD and City Hall, but his heroic actions spawn deadly, unforeseen ramifications.

The series is a reimagining of the Batman mythology through the visionary lens of executive producers J.J. Abrams, Matt Reeves and Bruce Timm. Batman: Caped Crusader hails from Warner Bros. Animation, Abrams' Bad Robot Productions and Reeves' 6th & Idaho.

Along with Abrams, Reeves and Timm, the show's executive producers include Ed Brubaker, James Tucker, Daniel Pipski, Rachel Rusch Rich, and Sam Register.

Confirmed Batman: Caped Crusader cast members include Midnight Mass star Hamish Linklater as Bruce Wayne/Batman, Jamie Chung (Sucker Punch) as Harley Quinn, Christina Ricci (Wednesday) as Catwoman, and Diedrich Bader (The Drew Carey Show) as Harvey Dent. 

Other actors lending their voices to the series in currently undisclosed roles include Minnie Driver, Eric Morgan Stuart, Michelle C. Bonilla, Krystal Joy Brown, John DiMaggio, McKenna Grace, Jason Watkins, Paul Scheer, Reid Scott, Gary Anthony Williams, Dan Donohue, David Krumholtz, Haley Joel Osment, and Toby Stephens.

Batman: Caped Crusader premieres on Prime Video on August 1. 

BATMAN: CAPED CRUSADER Teaser Reveals Firebug, Gentleman Ghost, And Nocturna In Action
BATMAN: CAPED CRUSADER Poster Teases The Dark Knight's New Rogues Gallery In 1940s Gotham City
TheRogue
TheRogue - 7/27/2024, 7:19 PM
This makes me want to tear my skin off and wear it to my mothers birthday party
braunermegda
braunermegda - 7/27/2024, 7:32 PM
@TheRogue - please, do.
TheRogue
TheRogue - 7/27/2024, 7:34 PM
@braunermegda - Why would you wish harm upon me
braunermegda
braunermegda - 7/27/2024, 7:36 PM
@TheRogue - I don't, I just want you to fulfil your wish. Be happy.
TheRogue
TheRogue - 7/27/2024, 7:37 PM
@braunermegda - I see.....hehhehehehe
Spidey91
Spidey91 - 7/27/2024, 7:21 PM
Welp...someone, somewhere is already working on her rule 34
NinnesMBC
NinnesMBC - 7/27/2024, 7:23 PM
It's an animated Elseworlds take that tackles things differently, so it's alright for me.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/27/2024, 7:28 PM
@NinnesMBC - yep though technically pretty much every adaptation is Elseworlds haha
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 7/27/2024, 7:24 PM
Finally, some trans representation
User Comment Image
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 7/27/2024, 7:26 PM
they cut his Penguin d1ck off
User Comment Image
abd00bie
abd00bie - 7/27/2024, 7:28 PM
Margot Martindale as Penguin please
Razorface1
Razorface1 - 7/27/2024, 7:49 PM
@abd00bie - character actress Margo Martindale?
HerrmanM
HerrmanM - 7/27/2024, 7:28 PM
I wish to be a woman someday.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 7/27/2024, 7:43 PM
@HerrmanM - just bite it off and your good to go sister
User Comment Image
HerrmanM
HerrmanM - 7/27/2024, 7:44 PM
@harryba11zack - MMMM bite it off for me papi
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 7/27/2024, 7:47 PM
@HerrmanM - User Comment Image
HerrmanM
HerrmanM - 7/27/2024, 7:49 PM
@harryba11zack - 🤣🤣🤣
HistoryofMatt
HistoryofMatt - 7/27/2024, 7:30 PM
User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/27/2024, 7:32 PM
Cool , I’m down for it!!.

If you don’t like this or this particular take on the character then there’s countless other iterations of The Penguin in the comics , animation & live action so I’m sure one of them will strike a chord with you so go read and watch those.

Also man , I’m liking Hamish Linklater’s Batman voice more & more!!.
dracula
dracula - 7/27/2024, 7:38 PM
Its fine but why?

Looks very muscular, could have gone with Sofia Falcone

