Batman: Knightfall Trailer - Bane Breaks The Bat In First Look At R-Rated Animated Adaptation

Batman: Knightfall Trailer - Bane Breaks The Bat In First Look At R-Rated Animated Adaptation

Following a poster and some promo stills, Warner Bros. Animation has released the first trailer for the Batman: Knightfall three-part animated adaptation...

News
By MarkCassidy - Jun 23, 2026 03:06 PM EST
Filed Under: Batman (Animated)

Warner Bros. Animation has released the first trailer for the upcoming R-rated three-part adaptation of one of The Dark Knight's most iconic tales, Batman: Knightfall.

The first part, Batman: Knightfall Part 1: Knightfall, had its world premiere today at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival (social media reactions should be on the way soon).

The voice cast has also been announced, with Anson Mount (Star Trek: Strange New Worlds) set to play Batman/Bruce Wayne, Michael Mando (Spider-Man: Brand New Day) as Bane, and Pablo Schreiber (Halo) as Jean-Paul Valley/Azrael.

The actor providing the voice of Tim Drake/Robin has not been revealed, but we'll update as soon as we find out who it is.

Directed by Jeff Wamester (Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths), the project is described as “the first installment of a multi-part animated event bringing to life one of the most iconic and beloved runs in the rich history of Batman comics.”

The Knightfall comic book saga consisted of three parts — Knightfall, Knightquest, and KnightsEnd — and saw the Dark Knight meet his match in the form of the super-strong villain known as Bane, who managed to "break the Bat." With Bruce Wayne out of action, the far more violent and unstable Azrael took up the mantle of Batman.

This marks the first time Knightfall will be adapted in full, although Christopher Nolan did use elements of the story for The Dark Knight Rises, with Tom Hardy's Bane breaking Batman's (Christian Bale) back after their one-sided brawl.

Check out the trailer below, along with some new promo images, and let us know what you think in the comments.

Rick Morales serves as the movie’s Supervising Producer alongside Producers Jim Krieg and Kimberly S. Moreau. Sam Register and Michael Uslan are Executive Producers.

The official plot synopsis for Batman: Knightfall Part 1: Knightfall reads: “When the mysterious behemoth known only as Bane frees Batman’s entire Rogue’s Gallery from Arkham Asylum, the Caped Crusader is pushed to his mental and physical breaking point.”

About The Author:
MarkCassidy
Member Since 11/9/2008
Mark Cassidy is a writer, photographer, amateur filmmaker, and Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic from Dublin, Ireland.
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NotMyDiagnosis
NotMyDiagnosis - 6/23/2026, 3:30 PM
Can't wait to see Bane get the brakes beat off of him by Azrael.
PatientXero
PatientXero - 6/23/2026, 3:32 PM
[frick] yea!!! Loved the story years ago, and hope this does it justice.
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 6/23/2026, 3:33 PM
It's great to see DC animation go back to standalone stories with unique styles, rather than the shared universe concept we were stuck with for so long.
DraculaX
DraculaX - 6/23/2026, 3:36 PM
Dude goes from getting his ass kick by Spider-Man to breaking the Bat in just over a month
BillyBatson1000
BillyBatson1000 - 6/23/2026, 3:37 PM
User Comment Image
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 6/23/2026, 3:39 PM
This is what we [frick]ing do.

So it’s not [frick]ing new.

#DCAlliance

For [frick]s Sake
ClarkJoeKent
ClarkJoeKent - 6/23/2026, 3:39 PM
Look like some good , dark & gritty stuff the adults love. Gunn can take some notes but then again hes done after Feb 2027!!😂😂
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 6/23/2026, 3:44 PM
the dc animated movies have been really sh1t for the last 10-ish years and that killing joke and the crisis on infinite earths trilogy was a phucking insalt to DC, however this new art style looks to be a massive improvement over the sh1t they have been pooping out, so hopefully they have learned and have hired real writers for this trilogy that don't try to "modernise" the story.
User Comment Image
InfinitePunches
InfinitePunches - 6/23/2026, 3:48 PM
@harryba11zack - Ten years may be a bit too far back. In that time, we've gotten The Judas Contract, Hell to Pay, Death of Superman, Bloodlines, Apokolips War, and Soul of the Dragon. And while the animation wasn't quite this good in those, the storytelling was top notch.
InfinitePunches
InfinitePunches - 6/23/2026, 3:44 PM
This looks very good. Solid animation, good voices, and Tim's first major role in an animated project since Batman Beyond: Return of the Joker.

This is what DC is supposed to be.
Nightmare
Nightmare - 6/23/2026, 3:46 PM
Animation definitely has that Kelley Jones look. I like Mando but not as the voice of Bane.
BackwardGalaxy
BackwardGalaxy - 6/23/2026, 3:49 PM
Would be nice if this one is good
grif
grif - 6/23/2026, 3:52 PM
please be good. but 3 parts? [frick] that. ill wait for the complete thing

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