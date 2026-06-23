Batman: Knightfall Trailer - Bane Breaks The Bat In First Look At R-Rated Animated Adaptation

Warner Bros. Animation has released the first trailer for the upcoming R-rated three-part adaptation of one of The Dark Knight's most iconic tales, Batman: Knightfall.

The first part, Batman: Knightfall Part 1: Knightfall, had its world premiere today at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival (social media reactions should be on the way soon).

The voice cast has also been announced, with Anson Mount (Star Trek: Strange New Worlds) set to play Batman/Bruce Wayne, Michael Mando (Spider-Man: Brand New Day) as Bane, and Pablo Schreiber (Halo) as Jean-Paul Valley/Azrael.

The actor providing the voice of Tim Drake/Robin has not been revealed, but we'll update as soon as we find out who it is.

Directed by Jeff Wamester (Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths), the project is described as “the first installment of a multi-part animated event bringing to life one of the most iconic and beloved runs in the rich history of Batman comics.”

The Knightfall comic book saga consisted of three parts — Knightfall, Knightquest, and KnightsEnd — and saw the Dark Knight meet his match in the form of the super-strong villain known as Bane, who managed to "break the Bat." With Bruce Wayne out of action, the far more violent and unstable Azrael took up the mantle of Batman.

This marks the first time Knightfall will be adapted in full, although Christopher Nolan did use elements of the story for The Dark Knight Rises, with Tom Hardy's Bane breaking Batman's (Christian Bale) back after their one-sided brawl.

Check out the trailer below, along with some new promo images, and let us know what you think in the comments.

Before Gotham can be saved… its hero must fall. Batman: Knightfall Trilogy — Coming Soon #DCAnimated pic.twitter.com/aNZspHUUum — Warner Bros. Entertainment (@WBHomeEnt) June 23, 2026

First looks at The Joker, Two-Face, Scarecrow and The Riddler in 'BATMAN: KNIGHTFALL TRILOGY'. pic.twitter.com/F1PXanily3 — DC Film News (@DCFilmNews) June 23, 2026

First look at Azrael in ‘BATMAN: KNIGHTFALL TRILOGY’. pic.twitter.com/TCKvj9tIy8 — DC Film News (@DCFilmNews) June 23, 2026

First look at Tim Drake Robin in Batman: Knightfall Part 1!



The green mask! The '90s hair! Tim Drake Nation Rise! pic.twitter.com/UmjqQnHUn4 — Virgo Blade (VirgoBlade.bsky.social) (@VirgoBlade) June 23, 2026

Rick Morales serves as the movie’s Supervising Producer alongside Producers Jim Krieg and Kimberly S. Moreau. Sam Register and Michael Uslan are Executive Producers.

The official plot synopsis for Batman: Knightfall Part 1: Knightfall reads: “When the mysterious behemoth known only as Bane frees Batman’s entire Rogue’s Gallery from Arkham Asylum, the Caped Crusader is pushed to his mental and physical breaking point.”