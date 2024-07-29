New Promo For Prime Video's BATMAN: CAPED CRUSADER Teases Onomatopoeia And Clayface

Following the release of a Batman: Caped Crusader promo featuring Firebug, Gentleman Ghost, and Nocturna, PrimeVideo's marketing for the upcoming series is now focusing on Onomatopoeia And Clayface.

According to Discussing Film, Clayface will be voiced by Dan Donohue and Onomatopoeia by Reid Scott.

Exclusive first look at 2 new villains for ‘BATMAN CAPED CRUSADER’



• Dan Donohue as Clayface

• Reid Scott as Onomatopoeia



Releasing August 1 on Prime Video. pic.twitter.com/SndlM2A6Ig — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) July 25, 2024

In addition to the villain-focused promo video, we have the first clip from the series, revealing Hamish Linklater's gravely Batman voice.

From Bruce Timm, J.J. Abrams and Matt Reeves, the series premieres all 10 episodes on August 1 on Prime Video.

Previously, Timm stated, "Batman is so early in his career that in the first episode, he’s still an urban myth. It’s not ‘Year One’, it’s more like ‘Week Two.’

Continuing, he added, "I wanted to make him kind of weird, and spooky. If you’re stuck in a room with Batman, whether you’re Commissioner Gordon or Barbara Gordon or Renee Montoya, you don’t feel comfortable. You’re kind of like, ‘What is this guy? What’s this all about?"

Other villains confirmed to appear include Harley Quinn, Catwoman, Two-Face, The Penguin and more.

All ten episodes will be released at once, when the series premieres on August 1.

Back in May 2021, HBO Max and Cartoon Network gave Batman: Caped Crusader a straight-to-series order before ultimately passing on the project in August 2022. Prime Video then picked up the series in October 2023.

Batman: Caped Crusader Synopsis:

Welcome to Gotham City, where the corrupt outnumber the good, criminals run rampant and law-abiding citizens live in a constant state of fear. Forged in the fire of tragedy, wealthy socialite Bruce Wayne becomes something both more and less than human—the BATMAN. His one-man crusade attracts unexpected allies within the GCPD and City Hall, but his heroic actions spawn deadly, unforeseen ramifications.



The series is a reimagining of the Batman mythology through the visionary lens of executive producers J.J. Abrams, Matt Reeves and Bruce Timm. Based on DC characters, Batman: Caped Crusader hails from Warner Bros. Animation, Abrams’ Bad Robot Productions and Reeves’ 6th & Idaho. Along with Abrams, Reeves and Timm, Batman: Caped Crusader executive producers include Ed Brubaker, James Tucker, Daniel Pipski, Rachel Rusch Rich, and Sam Register.

Starring Hamish Linklater as Batman/Bruce Wayne, and featuring a star-studded ensemble cast including: Christina Ricci, Jamie Chung, Diedrich Bader, Minnie Driver, Mckenna Grace, Eric Morgan Stuart, Michelle C. Bonilla, Krystal Joy Brown, John DiMaggio, Paul Scheer, Reid Scott, Tom Kenny, Jason Watkins, Gary Anthony Williams, Dan Donohue, David Krumholtz, Haley Joel Osment and Toby Stephens.