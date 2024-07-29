New Promo For Prime Video's BATMAN: CAPED CRUSADER Teases Onomatopoeia And Clayface

As the August 1 launch of Batman: Caped Crusader quickly approaches, Prime Video has shared a new promo video for the highly anticipated animated series focusing on Clayface and Onomatopoeia.

News
By MarkJulian - Jul 29, 2024 11:07 AM EST
Filed Under: Batman (Animated)
Source: Toonado.com

Following the release of a Batman: Caped Crusader promo featuring Firebug, Gentleman Ghost, and Nocturna, PrimeVideo's marketing for the upcoming series is now focusing on Onomatopoeia And Clayface.

According to Discussing Film, Clayface will be voiced by Dan Donohue and Onomatopoeia by Reid Scott.

In addition to the villain-focused promo video, we have the first clip from the series, revealing Hamish Linklater's gravely Batman voice.

From Bruce Timm, J.J. Abrams and Matt Reeves, the series premieres all 10 episodes on August 1 on Prime Video.

Previously, Timm stated, "Batman is so early in his career that in the first episode, he’s still an urban myth. It’s not ‘Year One’, it’s more like ‘Week Two.

Continuing, he added, "I wanted to make him kind of weird, and spooky.  If you’re stuck in a room with Batman, whether you’re Commissioner Gordon or Barbara Gordon or Renee Montoya, you don’t feel comfortable. You’re kind of like, ‘What is this guy? What’s this all about?"

Other villains confirmed to appear include Harley Quinn, Catwoman, Two-Face, The Penguin and more.

All ten episodes will be released at once, when the series premieres on August 1.

Back in May 2021, HBO Max and Cartoon Network gave Batman: Caped Crusader a straight-to-series order before ultimately passing on the project in August 2022. Prime Video then picked up the series in October 2023.

Batman: Caped Crusader Synopsis:
Welcome to Gotham City, where the corrupt outnumber the good, criminals run rampant and law-abiding citizens live in a constant state of fear. Forged in the fire of tragedy, wealthy socialite Bruce Wayne becomes something both more and less than human—the BATMAN. His one-man crusade attracts unexpected allies within the GCPD and City Hall, but his heroic actions spawn deadly, unforeseen ramifications.

The series is a reimagining of the Batman mythology through the visionary lens of executive producers J.J. Abrams, Matt Reeves and Bruce Timm. Based on DC characters, Batman: Caped Crusader hails from Warner Bros. Animation, Abrams’ Bad Robot Productions and Reeves’ 6th & Idaho. Along with Abrams, Reeves and Timm, Batman: Caped Crusader executive producers include Ed Brubaker, James Tucker, Daniel Pipski, Rachel Rusch Rich, and Sam Register.

Starring Hamish Linklater as Batman/Bruce Wayne, and featuring a star-studded ensemble cast including: Christina Ricci, Jamie Chung, Diedrich Bader, Minnie Driver, Mckenna Grace, Eric Morgan Stuart, Michelle C. Bonilla, Krystal Joy Brown, John DiMaggio, Paul Scheer, Reid Scott, Tom Kenny, Jason Watkins, Gary Anthony Williams, Dan Donohue, David Krumholtz, Haley Joel Osment and Toby Stephens.

FireandBlood
FireandBlood - 7/29/2024, 12:04 PM
I so badly wanted this to be good, but it just looks like a total shitshow
TheRogue
TheRogue - 7/29/2024, 12:09 PM
@FireandBlood - I dont think it looks that bad. Just looks a bit boring and usual stuff we've seen. Bruce Timm doesent hit it anymore.
FireandBlood
FireandBlood - 7/29/2024, 12:13 PM
@TheRogue - Seems to be a franchise wide problem at DC. None of what any of them are doing over there is really exciting anymore. Maybe Gunn will change that, but I’m not counting on it.
TheRogue
TheRogue - 7/29/2024, 12:18 PM
@FireandBlood - MAWS is good quite. Its different enough and people get invested in its plot. I would like more like that.

Not as in an anime inspired show for every show, but something with more creativy. But just less the usual gang

Give wonder woman a animated show or something
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/29/2024, 12:04 PM
Cool!!.

It’s nice that due to the 40’s setting , they have harkened back to the original design for Clayface and seemed to have done a mixture of that and his more modern incarnation with the shape shifting abilities (I dig the voice aswell).

User Comment Image

Onomatopoeia is just a cool villain to have that hasn’t been given much exposure tbh
MarkJulian
MarkJulian - 7/29/2024, 12:18 PM
You guys are crazy. This looks great and looks like a fresh take on B:TAS while still capturing the original spirit.
Slotherin
Slotherin - 7/29/2024, 12:43 PM
@MarkJulian - while I agree, all I could think of was Tim Meadows' response in this lol
?si=yQNpMgrWvzJAQaY1
Slotherin
Slotherin - 7/29/2024, 12:28 PM
This is interesting. I'll give it that. I like the tone and some of the takes like Harley... Not quite sold on things like the Penguin though I also really am not big on Penguin to begin with.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/29/2024, 12:35 PM
@Slotherin - yeah , I’m fine with reimaginings

The comic versions and other versions are still there so you can watch and read those if you aren’t a fan of this

I am very intrigued by this take on Harley and her using his psychology background as a weapon apparently and I say that as someone who has ever really been a big fan of that character
WEAPONXOXOXO
WEAPONXOXOXO - 7/29/2024, 12:35 PM
this looks AMAZING!!!!!!!!!!

