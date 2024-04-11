Viral BATMAN BEYOND Animated Teaser Has Fans Wondering Why WB Hasn't Moved Forward With A Similar Concept

It appears that there are a ton of unsung, talented fan animators toiling away online as we've been inundated with awesome projects over the last few days.



We previously covered news of a fan animator who decided to take matters into their own hands and incorporate the Spectacular Spider-Man into the season 2 finale of Invincible.



Now, Vehgeto has released a new teaser that suggests an animated Batman Beyond movie should happen sooner, rather than later.



Even though it's only a teaser, many fans are wondering why WB Animation hasn't given the go-ahead for a similar project along these same lines.

Should DC Studios focus on a BATMAN BEYOND project?



Should DC Studios focus on a BATMAN BEYOND project?

(Concept Teaser by Vehgeto on YT)



In reality, the WB has been approached for a feature-length animated Batman Beyond picture, somewhat recently.



Production Designer/Producer Yuhki Demers (Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse) and Patrick Harpin (My Dad the Bounty Hunter) reportedly pitched an animated Batman Beyond film to WB Discovery at some point in 2023.

There might actually be a small modicum of hope for the project as Demers shared on X (formerly known as Twitter) that the studio heads changed their stance from 'No' to 'maybe', following his pitch.

Demers has shared that they continue to work on their pitch in the hopes of attracting the attention of DC Studios co-chair James Gunn.

5 months ago Patrick Harpin walked into @wbpictures @DCofficial and pitched a 𝘉𝘢𝘵𝘮𝘢𝘯 𝘉𝘦𝘺𝘰𝘯𝘥 Animated Feature.



Before we pitched, they warned us "there is absolutely no way we can do a 𝘉𝘦𝘺𝘰𝘯𝘥 movie", but they loved our enthusiasm. We pitched the outline for the…

The 1999 television series Batman Beyond featured futuristic animated superhero characters belonging to the DC Animated Universe (DCAU), and ran for three seasons.

Terry McGinnis is the new Batman in the narrative, which is set in a futuristic Gotham City in the year 2039. Terry, an adolescent delinquent, discovers the secret identity of Bruce Wayne, the first Batman.

Terry would go on to assume the role of Batman to battle crime in a technologically sophisticated and corrupt Gotham after a sequence of events leads to a reluctant Bruce Wayne teaching him how to become The Dark Knight for a new age.

Canceled in 2001, the series still remains fairly popular, to this day. Several more recent animated projects have contained callbacks to the series, keeping it alive in the memories of longtime fans.

In addition, a number of comic book series have also been centered around Batman Beyond, with multiple series set within the DCAU continuity and within the DC Comics proper, multiverse.