Viral BATMAN BEYOND Animated Teaser Has Fans Wondering Why WB Hasn't Moved Forward With A Similar Concept

Concept art from an official studio pitch for an animated Batman Beyond movie was recently revealed online, but a fan animator has taken things further with a proof of concept teaser.

By MarkJulian - Apr 11, 2024 08:04 AM EST
Source: Toonado.com

It appears that there are a ton of unsung, talented fan animators toiling away online as we've been inundated with awesome projects over the last few days.

We previously covered news of a fan animator who decided to take matters into their own hands and incorporate the Spectacular Spider-Man into the season 2 finale of Invincible

Now, Vehgeto has released a new teaser that suggests an animated Batman Beyond movie should happen sooner, rather than later.

Even though it's only a teaser, many fans are wondering why WB Animation hasn't given the go-ahead for a similar project along these same lines.


In reality, the WB has been approached for a feature-length animated Batman Beyond picture, somewhat recently.

Production Designer/Producer Yuhki Demers (Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse) and Patrick Harpin (My Dad the Bounty Hunter) reportedly pitched an animated Batman Beyond film to WB Discovery at some point in 2023.

There might actually be a small modicum of hope for the project as Demers shared on X (formerly known as Twitter) that the studio heads changed their stance from 'No' to 'maybe', following his pitch.

Demers has shared that they continue to work on their pitch in the hopes of attracting the attention of DC Studios co-chair James Gunn.

The 1999 television series Batman Beyond featured futuristic animated superhero characters belonging to the DC Animated Universe (DCAU), and ran for three seasons.

Terry McGinnis is the new Batman in the narrative, which is set in a futuristic Gotham City in the year 2039. Terry, an adolescent delinquent, discovers the secret identity of Bruce Wayne, the first Batman.

Terry would go on to assume the role of Batman to battle crime in a technologically sophisticated and corrupt Gotham after a sequence of events leads to a reluctant Bruce Wayne teaching him how to become The Dark Knight for a new age.

Canceled in 2001, the series still remains fairly popular, to this day. Several more recent animated projects have contained callbacks to the series, keeping it alive in the memories of longtime fans.

In addition, a number of comic book series have also been centered around Batman Beyond, with multiple series set within the DCAU continuity and within the DC Comics proper, multiverse.

Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 4/11/2024, 8:48 AM
I rather see a Jim crow era Vampirr film
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 4/11/2024, 8:56 AM
@Malatrova15 - Like "Paul Schafer: Vampire Hunter"?
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 4/11/2024, 8:52 AM
Animated is dropping the ball on this.

The series was already animated. We already have that.

A live action Batman Beyond is an exciting new version of a Batman film, taking it in a direction it's never gone before that can run side by side with a present day Batman without the need of multiverse or elseworlds.

And an opportunity to bring back a fan favorite like Michael Keaton or Christian Bale.
Christian Bale is too young still and I think a lot of people are of the mind now that Keaton deserves justice after his recent reprisal wasn't what it should have been. What should it have been? Well Batman Beyond, lol.
BlackStar25
BlackStar25 - 4/11/2024, 8:58 AM
Not hard to see...WB doesnt believe in a Batman movie that isnt starring Bruce Wayne as Batman...Very familiar takes on the site with other characters as well so at least they have that in common I suppose.
BlackStar25
BlackStar25 - 4/11/2024, 8:59 AM
Shiiiiiiiiiii...I bet they might also think that an animated film may cheapen The Batman's IP.
DevilsDreams
DevilsDreams - 4/11/2024, 9:01 AM
Would love to see a Batman Beyond film, Keaton seems like a good choice to portray an older Batman, but you could easily get someone else to fill that roll too, I mean Peter Weller did great as the voice in the Dark Knight, but there would be others too, imagining bring Batfleck in as an old man?
I would hope that it would be in a more gothic style though akin to the Burton films or the animated tv series.

