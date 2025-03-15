BATMAN State Farm Commercial BTS Photos & Video Reveal Better Look At Comic-Accurate Villains

Earlier this week, insurance company State Farm released a Batman-themed commercial that garnered a lot of attention from DC fans for its comic-accurate depictions of some of The Dark Knight's best-known foes, including Two-Face, The Riddler, Catwoman, and The Joker.

The fun ad features actor Jason Bateman (Horrible Bosses, Carry On, Arrested Development) running into a number of villains while the actual Batman attempts to keep him out of trouble.

SZA plays Catwoman, with streamer Kai Cenat as a Gotham City citizen, and content creator Jordan Howlett (a.k.a. Jordan the Stallion) as Commissioner Gordon. They're joined by Abby May as Poison Ivy, Josh Meyer as The Riddler, Andrew Tippie as Two-Face, and Josh Harp as The Joker.

A lot of fans seem to feel that these takes on Batman's bad guys look better than anything we've seen in live-action thus far. Check out some new behind-the-scenes photos and a video of the shoot below, and let us know what you think in the comments section.

"For the first time ever, Batman and Bateman share the screen in a hilarious showdown that highlights the differences that set State Farm apart from its competitors. Because when it comes to protection, you don’t just want coverage - you want State Farm."

"This campaign creates an opportunity for our brand that is known for driving cultural relevancy through entertainment to boldly ask consumers if they’re confident the insurance they have includes the coverage they need," said Kristyn Cook, State Farm chief agency, sales and marketing officer. "Through the juxtaposition of Batman and Bateman, we’re building the narrative for consumers to look at the insurance industry and question the value being offered by our competitors. Because it’s clear that just having insurance isn’t the same as getting the full value of having State Farm."