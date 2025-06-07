CLAYFACE Actor Shortlist Confirmed; DC Studios' Disappointing Comic-Con Plans Revealed

We recently learned that Marvel Studios will be skipping the usual Hall H presentation at this year's San Diego Comic-Con, and we now have an equally disappointing update on what Warner Bros./DC Studios has planned for the annual event.

THR reports that neither Superman nor Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow will be showcased at SDCC.

It's not too surprising that James Gunn's DCU reboot won't be getting much attention since the event kicks off a couple of weeks after the movie hits theaters, but fans were expecting to see something from The Girl of Steel's solo outing despite its June 2026 release date.

There is some good news for Peacemaker fans, however.

"Peacemaker will have a big footprint at the convention, a move that signals DC and Max’s confidence in season two, which bows Aug. 21. And, while DC had no comment, there could be a Hall H panel for the show. Will eagles fly in hall? We're not sure about that, but we hope there will be some dancing."

The trade has also confirmed the recent rumor (first reported by scooper MTTSH) that George MacKay (1917, The Beast), Tom Blythe (The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes), Jack O'Connell (Sinners, Starred Up) and Leo Woodall (One Day, The White Lotus) are all testing for the lead role in the Clayface movie.

The site adds: "One source said this morning that the four have now become three, but did not reveal which one is out."

Speak No Evil director James Watkins will helm the project, while Gunn will produce alongside Peter Safran and The Batman director Matt Reeves, with Lynn Harris and Chantal Nong serving as executive producers.

Mike Flanagan penned the script, but was reportedly unavailable to direct due to his commitments to a Carrie TV series and the new Exorcist movie. The project has been given an official release date of September 11, 2026.

Based on previous comments from Gunn, the movie will be set in the DCU, as opposed to Reeves' "BatVerse."

"Exciting news out of [DC] Studios today as [Clayface], a DCU story from a script by Mike Flanagan, has been OFFICIALLY greenlit. Clayface premieres in 2026."

Safran shared a few new details on the Flanagan script, noting that Clayface is indeed going to be a full-on horror movie in the same vein as David Cronenberg's The Fly, and more recently, we learned that the movie will also take more than a little inspiration from Coralie Fargeat's body horror hit, The Substance.

"Clayface, you see, is a Hollywood horror story, according to our sources, using the most popular incarnation of the villain – a B-movie actor who injects himself with a substance to keep himself relevant only to find out that he can reshape his face and form, becoming a walking piece of clay.".

Clayface is looking to shoot in a variety of locales, including Vancouver, Toronto, and New Jersey or Atlanta.