Clayface Teaser Reveals "New Face Of Regenerative Medicine" Ahead Of Tomorrow's Rumored Trailer - UPDATE

UPDATE: The latest Clayface teaser confirms that Matt Hagen is attacked, leading to the loss of his movie star good looks...

DC Studios has quietly launched an Instagram account for Clayface (we know it's the real deal because James Gunn resposted its first photo on the platform), and we now have another teaser for the upcoming DCU movie.

After we were introduced to actor Matt Hagen last night, this latest effort reveals the cover of Gotham Medical, a publication that has a piece on "The New Face of Regenerative Medicine," and an exclusive interview with Caitlyn Corr.

Naomi Ackie's character was previously said to be called Dr. Caitlin Bates, so common sense says her fringe scientist (and Hagen's love interest in Clayface) has been renamed since then. Either way, we'd bet on that experimental treatment being what Hagen uses to save his good looks, only to become a shape-shifting monster in the process.

Several social media scoopers and fan accounts are reporting that the first trailer will be released tomorrow. We'd typically expect at least a few more teaser images like this one before a full-blown sneak peek, but make sure you keep checking back here for updates.

A trailer for Clayface was shown at CinemaCon, and it may be the same as the one we're supposedly getting this week. In case you missed it, here's the description:

"Tom Rhys Harries stars as the shape-shifting villain Clayface, whose real name is Matt Hagen. He starts out as a struggling actor whose face is disfigured and then undergoes a scientific transformation that turns his body entirely into clay. The trailer shows Matt sitting in a hospital bed with a bandaged, bloody face." "He’s attacked by a knife-wielding assailant and has mysterious chemicals pumped into him, giving him his powers. Matt’s face changes repeatedly, showing him without an eye or mouth at times, and in the final moments he’s sitting in a bathtub and wipes away his entire face. There’s also a shadowy shot of him with a giant, mace-shaped fist, just like how he would pummel Batman in the DC comics."

Midnight Mass, Doctor Sleep, and The Life of Chuck filmmaker Mike Flanagan wrote a first pass of Clayface for DC Studios before apparent scheduling conflicts led to him handing over his passion project to writer Hossein Amini and director James Watkins.

The cast of Clayface will be led by newcomer Tom Rhys Harries, with Eddie Marsan, Max Minghella, and Naomi Ackie set to join him in undisclosed roles.

The movie arrives in theaters on September 11, 2026.