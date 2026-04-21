Clayface Teaser Reveals "New Face Of Regenerative Medicine" Ahead Of Tomorrow's Rumored Trailer - UPDATE

Clayface Teaser Reveals &quot;New Face Of Regenerative Medicine&quot; Ahead Of Tomorrow's Rumored Trailer - UPDATE

The latest teaser for DC Studios' Clayface teases "The New Face of Regenerative Medicine," hinting at the process actor Matt Hagen will go through on the path to becoming a full-blown movie monster.

News
By JoshWilding - Apr 21, 2026 05:04 PM EST
Filed Under: Clayface

UPDATE: The latest Clayface teaser confirms that Matt Hagen is attacked, leading to the loss of his movie star good looks...

DC Studios has quietly launched an Instagram account for Clayface (we know it's the real deal because James Gunn resposted its first photo on the platform), and we now have another teaser for the upcoming DCU movie.

After we were introduced to actor Matt Hagen last night, this latest effort reveals the cover of Gotham Medical, a publication that has a piece on "The New Face of Regenerative Medicine," and an exclusive interview with Caitlyn Corr.

Naomi Ackie's character was previously said to be called Dr. Caitlin Bates, so common sense says her fringe scientist (and Hagen's love interest in Clayface) has been renamed since then. Either way, we'd bet on that experimental treatment being what Hagen uses to save his good looks, only to become a shape-shifting monster in the process. 

Several social media scoopers and fan accounts are reporting that the first trailer will be released tomorrow. We'd typically expect at least a few more teaser images like this one before a full-blown sneak peek, but make sure you keep checking back here for updates.

A trailer for Clayface was shown at CinemaCon, and it may be the same as the one we're supposedly getting this week. In case you missed it, here's the description:

"Tom Rhys Harries stars as the shape-shifting villain Clayface, whose real name is Matt Hagen. He starts out as a struggling actor whose face is disfigured and then undergoes a scientific transformation that turns his body entirely into clay. The trailer shows Matt sitting in a hospital bed with a bandaged, bloody face."

"He’s attacked by a knife-wielding assailant and has mysterious chemicals pumped into him, giving him his powers. Matt’s face changes repeatedly, showing him without an eye or mouth at times, and in the final moments he’s sitting in a bathtub and wipes away his entire face. There’s also a shadowy shot of him with a giant, mace-shaped fist, just like how he would pummel Batman in the DC comics."

Midnight Mass, Doctor Sleep, and The Life of Chuck filmmaker Mike Flanagan wrote a first pass of Clayface for DC Studios before apparent scheduling conflicts led to him handing over his passion project to writer Hossein Amini and director James Watkins. 

The cast of Clayface will be led by newcomer Tom Rhys Harries, with Eddie Marsan, Max Minghella, and Naomi Ackie set to join him in undisclosed roles. 

The movie arrives in theaters on September 11, 2026. 

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
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HelloBoysImBack
HelloBoysImBack - 4/21/2026, 2:08 PM
John Campea practically masturbated over this guy
UltimaRex
UltimaRex - 4/21/2026, 2:29 PM
@HelloBoysImBack - User Comment Image
UltimaRex
UltimaRex - 4/21/2026, 2:12 PM
"Treatment-resistant depression."

Hugo Strange reference?
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 4/21/2026, 2:53 PM
@UltimaRex - yes , Hugo is a depresing name
UltimaRex
UltimaRex - 4/21/2026, 3:15 PM
@Malatrova15 - I actually know a Hugo.

Can confirm.
WruceBayne
WruceBayne - 4/21/2026, 2:34 PM
He looks more like He-Man than Noah Centino.
Wahhvacado
Wahhvacado - 4/21/2026, 2:38 PM
I have limited exposure to this character but hopefully it'll be good and worth watching
FireGunn
FireGunn - 4/21/2026, 2:39 PM
Literal ripoff of the substance. This is the only way DC can make something "good" now. Just ripoff a better film. If Joker did it, so can this.

Reboot the MCU and DCU
UltimaRex
UltimaRex - 4/21/2026, 3:22 PM
@FireGunn -...
Which came first? The character orgin of Clayface or The Substance?
No squirming out of it, put down your cup of irrational haterade and answer truthfully.

Which came first?
FireGunn
FireGunn - 4/21/2026, 3:26 PM
@UltimaRex - This question is so disingenuous that it's not even worth answering. It's not about what came first. They're literally changing how he got his powers because they're intellectually lazy
UltimaRex
UltimaRex - 4/21/2026, 3:45 PM
@FireGunn - couldn't do it could you? Can't answer truthfully. Squirm away little worm.
User Comment Image
Patient2670
Patient2670 - 4/21/2026, 6:01 PM
@FireGunn - I mean, you did in fact accuse this of "ripping off" something else. So, asking which actually came first is a legitimate question.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 4/21/2026, 6:07 PM
@FireGunn - answer the question lol
thedrudo
thedrudo - 4/21/2026, 6:15 PM
@UltimaRex - Don't feed the troll.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/21/2026, 2:48 PM
Neat…

I’m assuming Caitlyn Corr is Naomi Ackie’s scientist character that reportedly tries to help Matt and is his love interest too.

User Comment Image

Anyway , I’m intrigued by this film thus hope it turns out well!!.
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 4/21/2026, 2:48 PM
Teasing it like a biotech breakthrough instead of a [frick]ing monster reveal?

Yeah… that’s exactly how you do Clayface.

Build the obsession, the desperation, the illusion of control before the horror hits.

People expecting instant monster shots are [frick]ing missing the entire point.

This is psychological first, body horror second.

#DCAlliance

For [frick]s Sake.
THEDARKKNIGHT1939
THEDARKKNIGHT1939 - 4/21/2026, 2:56 PM
The movie arrives in theaters on September 11, 2026.

User Comment Image
MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 4/21/2026, 3:22 PM
give me a clayface like Batman TAS and ill be happy to see it... if its just for names sake like "joker" ... then go eff off.
MuadDib
MuadDib - 4/21/2026, 4:46 PM
I’ve been saying for a while that this could be a sleeper hit. If they lean into the horror aspect and if the CGI is done right, which is a big IF, this could be surprisingly good. Fingers crossed it’s. It would bode well for the DCU Batman.
Nolanite
Nolanite - 4/21/2026, 5:11 PM
@MuadDib -

Welcome to the DCAlliance!

#DCAlliance

Nolanite out
mck13
mck13 - 4/21/2026, 6:06 PM
Gunn is DONE! Horrible job with DC. They couldve let The Rock run it with his ideas & they'd make more $$$$! Let alone after seeing the money Zack Snyder DCU made they should've kept ZACK! His universe made close to $5 BILLION. Gunns Superman have NEVER trended on HBO but Zack Snyder Universe has & IS! The coping is at an all time high for Gunn Shills. Kevin Smith says Zack is BACK at DC & Gunn is DONE! India has a population of over 1 BILLION ppl & the U.S. has 370 Million Zacks DCU is #1 streaming there. Numbers don't lie ppl do!
bobevanz
bobevanz - 4/21/2026, 6:10 PM
@mck13 - delusional as [frick]

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