Clayface's Place In The DCU Timeline Revealed And It Marks An Intriguing First For The Franchise

Clayface's Place In The DCU Timeline Revealed And It Marks An Intriguing First For The Franchise

DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn has revealed how Clayface fits into the DCU timeline, and it marks an interesting first for the franchise. He's also promised that we're getting a full-blown horror film.

News
By JoshWilding - Apr 23, 2026 10:04 AM EST
Filed Under: Clayface

DC Studios released the first trailer for Clayface yesterday, and while we've yet to see Matt Hagen in his comic-accurate monstrous form, the sneak peek has still generated plenty of intrigue among fans. 

As a full-blown body horror movie, it will be interesting to see how it fits into the wider DCU and whether it can differentiate itself from The Subtance. There are some hard-to-ignore similarities with that movie, though Clayface's comic book backdrop should help it stand out. 

We first met Clayface in the animated Creature Commandos TV series that kickstarted the DCU. After brutally attacking Rick Flag Sr., he was killed by Frankenstein. There was nothing to suggest that the villain used to be an actor or that he was anything more than a creep who was really interested in Themyscira potentially being comprised solely of lesbians.

There are multiple versions of Clayface on the page, so that may not have even been Matt Hagen. Regardless, DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn has just taken to Threads to reveal that the movie is set before Superman and is "the first DCU film out of chronological order."

This could mean that Hagen's transformation takes place before Batman arrived in Gotham City and, crucially, opens the door to the movie explaining what we saw in Creature Commandos

Asked how Clayface ties into the wider DCU, Gunn told a fan, "It's very connected, but as always, the standalone story is what's most important." 

He later elaborated by writing, "From the start we've been clear the DCU would be interconnected, but each project would be full expressions of their writers & directors (similar to how DC Comics work - Saga of the Swamp Thing, Justice League International, Killing Joke, & All-Star Squadron are not one tone, and neither are Superman, Lanterns, Peacemaker, & Clayface)."

"The film or show will play in whatever genre suits the story best. Clayface is not a 'hybrid superhero horror film,' it is a horror film."

With it now 100% official that Clayface is set in the DCU and not Matt Reeves' Bat-verse, the door is closed on the movie tying into The Batman Part II. Despite that, Gunn did say that Reeves is "producing Clayface and Dynamic Duo with me and Peter [Safran]."

You can check out the first Clayface teaser trailer in the player below. 

DC Studios' first-ever foray into the genre, Clayface is a horror thriller from director James Watkins, starring Tom Rhys Harries in the title role of the Gotham City villain.

Clayface unravels one man’s horrifying descent from rising Hollywood star to revenge-filled monster in a story that explores the loss of one’s identity and humanity, corrosive love, and the dark underbelly of scientific ambition.

The film also stars Naomi Ackie, David Dencik, Max Minghella and Eddie Marsan, as well as Nancy Carroll and Joshua James.

James Watkins directs from a screenplay by Mike Flanagan and Hossein Amini, story by Flanagan, based on characters from DC. The film is produced by Matt Reeves, Lynn Harris, James Gunn and Peter Safran, with Michael E. Uslan, Rafi Crohn, Paul Ritchie, Chantal Nong Vo and Lars P. Winther executive producing.

Watkins' creative team includes director of photography Rob Hardy, production designer James Price, editor Jon Harris, visual effects supervisor Angus Bickerton, costume designer Keith Madden, and casting director Lucy Bevan. 

Clayface opens in theaters in North America on October 23 and internationally beginning on October 21.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
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InfinitePunches
InfinitePunches - 4/23/2026, 10:08 AM
Well yeah. We already saw him in Creature Commandos. Obviously his origin is before that.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 4/23/2026, 10:12 AM
@InfinitePunches - you get it! It's as simple as that lol. Now wether there's a Batman cameo is yet to be seen
Mrcool210
Mrcool210 - 4/23/2026, 10:17 AM
@InfinitePunches - given how he is though in creature commandos takes a bit of the horror out of this movie knowing where he ends up.
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 4/23/2026, 10:34 AM
@bobevanz - there won't be
krayzeman
krayzeman - 4/23/2026, 10:17 AM
I'm good with this! Also I like they varying in tones the DCU is trying to establish(Clayface, Lanterns) and can still have its family friendly movies(Superman, Superman) all connected.
JackDeth
JackDeth - 4/23/2026, 10:21 AM
People really worried about this? It DOESN'T MATTER

"but but but but Clayface was killed?? HOW THIS CLAYFACE????"

WHO CARES? More than one Clayface can exist. Move on with your boring life.
Matchesz
Matchesz - 4/23/2026, 10:21 AM
Would be cool if this was apart of the Reevesverse, we already have an amazing Penguin.. it'd be a waste and doesnt really seem like the vibe the DCU is going for
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 4/23/2026, 10:26 AM
@Matchesz - The reason it may feel like it fits in Reeves' universe more than Gunn's is due to it starting out as a Reeves project, but was later changed to a DCU one for whatever reason. I assume Reeves deciding not to use Clayface in Batman II played into this decision, as that was a rumor for awhile before things seemingly shifted to Two-Face.
Pampero
Pampero - 4/23/2026, 10:22 AM
Chronologically, the first MCU movie was Captain America, about one of the Avengers’ founding heroes. Meanwhile, the first DCU movie is about a Batman C-tier villain? What a mess!
Reginator
Reginator - 4/23/2026, 10:23 AM
had no desire to see CC or SuperGunnMAn, but im interested in this.
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 4/23/2026, 10:24 AM
I really hope DC sticks to this strategy, as limiting themselves to one type of story will eventually result in audiences losing interest in the brand.
XenoJazz
XenoJazz - 4/23/2026, 10:29 AM
Im excited for it but gawd I wish it was tied to Pattinson's Batman universe. Would fit so well.
FusionWarrior
FusionWarrior - 4/23/2026, 10:30 AM
No surprise there.
TheExile117
TheExile117 - 4/23/2026, 10:35 AM
A choice, and an interesting strategy to build the foundation of the DCU off the back of these deep cut “if you know, you know” characters; Peacemaker, Creature Commandos, Clayface. Knowing Gunn I fully expect a Condiment King solo announcement at SDCC.
TheNewYorkerr
TheNewYorkerr - 4/23/2026, 10:36 AM
I wonder if people are interested in this. Nothing about it is appealing to me, for whatever reason.
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 4/23/2026, 10:37 AM
Out of order timeline and full horror?

Good. That’s [frick]ing range.

Connected universe, different tones, exactly what they said from day [frick]ing one.

#DCAlliance

For [frick]s Sake.

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